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Shakira’s Backup Dancer Reportedly Causing Tension Behind The Scenes With Her “Exceptional Beauty”
Shakira and her backup dancer, both in sparkling pink outfits, performing on stage with exceptional beauty.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Shakira’s Backup Dancer Reportedly Causing Tension Behind The Scenes With Her “Exceptional Beauty”

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Rumors of a clash between Shakira and Natalia Palomares, a Valencian dancer on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, resurfaced after a recent video went viral.

The tour, which commenced on February 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and will conclude on October 11, 2026, in Madrid, Spain, saw Palomares become an online sensation.

Highlights
  • In 2025, Shakira’s tour dancer, Natalia Palomares, captivated fans with her looks and stage presence, which sparked rumors of jealousy and tension with the Colombian superstar.
  • The speculations resurfaced after a recent video of Palomares at Shakira’s Rio concert went viral online.
  • Palomares, who is still part of the tour, had addressed the speculations and shed light on her relationship with Shakira after the initial reports surfaced.

Viewers were captivated by Palomares’ appearance, dance moves, and overall stage presence, which led to speculation about backstage tension with the Colombian superstar.

“Shakira might be a touch jealous along with the other dancers,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Reports claimed Shakira had fired Natalia Palomares over stage presence

    Shakira performing onstage, smiling, holding a microphone, wearing a patterned jumpsuit against a dark background with pink lights. Exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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    Natalia Palomares became a fan favorite from the get-go and remained a talking point online whenever Shakira performed on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour.

    On May 2, 2026, Shakira returned to Rio for a free concert on Copacabana Beach attended by 2 million people. It made the rift speculations from 2025 resurface, with some even claiming that the singer had fired Palomares for “overshadowing” her on the stage.

    Five Shakira's backup dancers posing, wearing unique, matching studded jumpsuits, showcasing their exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: natotonel

    “This is Natalia Palomares, the Spanish dancer who is reportedly causing tension behind the scenes of Shakira’s tour for drawing too much attention on stage due to her exceptionally striking beauty, far beyond what is expected from a typical backup dancer,” a netizen claimed on X.

    “No wonder there’s tension. The girl is unreal,” one responded. Another said, “Looks like there’s more drama in the spotlight than just the music.”

    “It’s embarrassing to have so much jealousy toward your dancers,” voiced a third.

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    A tweet from superficial doll about Natalia Palomares, Shakira's backup dancer, reportedly causing tension with her exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: superficlaldoll

    @natotonel pa tipos como tú🫵🏼 @Shakira #lmynlworddtour disfrutándome cada escenario. gracias @Edú Quintero ♬ sonido original – Natalia Palomares
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    However, Palomares was very much part of the dancing troupe for Saturday’s event in Rio. She even shared multiple photos and videos from the concert on her Instagram, where her bio still says she is currently on tour with Shakira.

    Some users were quick to point that out, while others refused to believe that a celebrity of Shakira’s fame would react in such a manner to Palomares.

    “Oh no, a hot backup dancer stealing the spotlight? The horror. Shakira must be devastated,” one user sarcastically said.

    Shakira and two backup dancers in colorful fringe outfits, performing on stage with exceptional beauty and energy.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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    A tweet from Bluff Kingdom discusses Shakira's backup dancer and exceptional beauty, dated May 4, 2026.

    Image credits: bluffkingdom

    Another commented, “I don’t think Shakira is worried about her; as a matter of fact, she might as well be happy to have a dancer like that in her crew.”

    “Probably it’s a rumor, and I don’t think Shakira is worried at all, though the dancer is a world beauty, and she definitely stands out,” wrote a third.

    Natalia Palomares had previously cleared the air on her status in Shakira’s group after the initial rumors

    Shakira on stage with a backup dancer, both wearing glittering green and pink outfits. Exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: natotonel

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    Back in July 2025, after the initial wave of rumors, Natalia Palomares had opened up about her relationship with Shakira in an interview with Hola! Spain. Palomares shared that she grew up listening to Shakira’s music, and the superstar “significantly contributed” to her pursuing dance as a career.

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    Their working relationship began in 2019 when Shakira performed at the opening ceremony for the Davis Cup. She later appeared in Shakira’s GirlonFire music video and has been in her group since then.

    A Twitter post by Karine (@LadyKarineee) about Shakira's backup dancer and her exceptional beauty causing tension.

    Image credits: LadyKarineee

    @natotonel 20 años de Hips Don’t Lie ❤️ #shakira#fyp♬ sonido original – Natalia Palomares

    She described Shakira as “warm, caring, incredibly smart, witty, generous, and genuinely concerned about everyone around her.”

    When asked about the controversy, Palomares said that the rumors were completely false.

    “What I can say is that I completely deny it, just like all the other rumors you might have seen on social media—many of which are even AI-generated,” she said.

    Woman with exceptional beauty leaning on a blue car at night, embodying the essence of a Shakira backup dancer.

    Image credits: natotonel

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    A Twitter post from Placebo Bryson about a backup dancer and exceptional beauty, referencing Paula Abdul in Janet Jackson's videos.

    Image credits: RScottWilson

    “To be clear: I am still in exactly the same position I’ve had since the start of the tour, and of course, I haven’t been fired. Shakira and I have worked together for many years, and beyond being teammates, we’re friends.”

    She urged people to be more careful about what they spread on social media, as the rumors brought “a lot of hate” her way.

    Natalia Palomares had revealed that Shakira’s tour requires psychological support on hand

    Shakira's backup dancer with exceptional beauty, wearing a beaded top and skirt, standing outdoors near water and mountains.

    Image credits: shakira

    Natalia Palomares shared that Shakira is involved in every decision-making process in a tour, and Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran was no exception.

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    However, her dream-come-true career can be intense and exacting, both physically and emotionally.

    “Shakira gives her all on stage every single time, and that demands you rise to her level night after night,” Palomares revealed.

    A tweet from L Ping-The Boba Sloth stating, Shakira takes a back seat to nobody when it comes to exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: LpingPro

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    Shakira and a backup dancer in matching sparkly lavender outfits on stage, the dancer's exceptional beauty highlighted.

    Image credits: Scott Legato/WireImage

    “Working with Shakira means high standards and precision. She’s deeply perfectionistic, fully committed to her art and to how she presents herself to the world.”

    To keep up physically, Palomares follows a basic but consistent regimen of gentle movements, breathing exercises, stretching, and mindful rest, along with a healthy diet and supplements of Omega-3, multivitamins, and magnesium.

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    Shakira performing with a backup dancer in matching green and pink ombre dresses, highlighting the dancer's exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: natotonel

    For mental health, the group members are provided with a professional on tour, Palomares said.

    “I must admit that some days are more challenging than others,” she said.

    “What’s amazing is that we’re offered psychological support on tour, so we can have sessions with professionals whenever we need. In my opinion, that’s incredible and very necessary.”

    “I smell a bit of insecurity.” The internet reacted to the rumors of a rift between Shakira and her dancer, Natalia Palomares

    A Twitter comment on a Shakira's backup dancer about talent over exceptional beauty and causing tension.

    Image credits: Waheed13238

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    A tweet from @Maddogk312 about Shakira's backup dancer causing tension due to exceptional beauty and hot outfits.

    Image credits: Maddogk312

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    A tweet about Shakira's exceptional beauty, generating tension behind the scenes, referencing a backup dancer.

    Image credits: LCLChicago1966

    A tweet from Mr Daniel saying, Getting blamed for standing out on a stage you were hired to perform on is actually wild 😭. This tweet relates to Shakira's backup dancer and her exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: daniel_1679

    A tweet asks if Shakira's backup dancer with exceptional beauty, causing tension, is a former one.

    Image credits: mikekelly6301

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    A social media post from Ikatoro refuting claims about Shakira's backup dancer and her exceptional beauty causing tension.

    Image credits: ika_hi8

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    A tweet from @lowercaseben saying, "Literally 1/3 women in metro Latin America in the southern cone look like this." This relates to Shakira's backup dancer and her exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: lowercaseben

    A Twitter user's reply about Shakira's backup dancer and her exceptional beauty, suggesting Shakira fire her if insecure.

    Image credits: illababyboo

    A Twitter post by GROKAMOLI, @traderjimjames, replying, "well, there is only one Shakira, and Shakira does not look worried." This post relates to Shakira and exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: traderjimjames

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    A tweet from James Worthy about Shakira's backup dancer and her exceptional beauty causing tension.

    Image credits: JWorthy42LAL

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    A tweet from Emily, @Minha3310, commenting on Shakira's backup dancer and her exceptional beauty: Probably just rumors, but she's definitely standing out.

    Image credits: Minha3310

    A tweet from @changjaksil_ asking "she's just enjoying her job ???" This relates to the Shakira backup dancer beauty story.

    Image credits: changjaksil_

    Screenshot of a tweet from Benditas Redes Sociales (BRS) stating "No doubt about it... she's 150% prettier." This refers to Shakira's backup dancer's exceptional beauty.

    Image credits: Benditas_Redes_

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    A tweet from Your Nemesis defending Shakira's backup dancer from "exceptional beauty" tension rumors.

    Image credits: ConceptOfKHB

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    A tweet about Shakira's backup dancer and her exceptional beauty, suggesting costume design fault for attention.

    Image credits: asrayoru

    A tweet about a Shakira backup dancer, implying her exceptional beauty is causing tension.

    Image credits: assiaxo

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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