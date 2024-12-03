ADVERTISEMENT

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone. And while some people wish the day with family and friends could have lasted longer, others are super thankful it’s over. One survey found that 20% of Americans find the holiday extremely or very stressful. The American Psychological Association (APA) has also reported that rates of anxiety, depression and substance misuse rose during the festive season, as a result of stress.

People have been sharing their Thanksgiving experiences online, in a series of very funny tweets. From family arguments, to food being dropped on the floor, there was no shortage of mishaps this year. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most hilarious posts, that might leave you feeling a bit better about your own Turkey Day stuff-ups.

#1

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

i2jinx

#2

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

simoncholland

#3

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

itssdelilahhh

If the holiday season leaves you feeling stressed rather than relaxed, you’re not alone. A 2023 poll by the American Psychological Association found that nearly nine in 10 Americans worry in the run-up to, and during this time of year. They cited things like not having enough money, missing loved ones and anticipating family conflict as reasons for some mild anxiety.

49% of adults described November to January stress levels as “moderate”. But 43% said that holiday stress is so bad that it actually interferes with their ability to enjoy themselves during the festive season.
#4

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

_TonyHilfiger

#5

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

nastywomanatlaw

#6

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

atdanwhite

Not too surprisingly, money worries topped the list of stressors during the holiday season, with 58% of U.S. adults saying that spending too much or not having enough money to spend causes them stress. Second on the list was finding the right gifts for family and friends. 38% of those polled said missing family or loved ones stresses them out the most.
#7

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

ericschmerick

#8

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

PonchoRebound

#9

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

holy_schnitt

The survey found that households with a lower income (less than $50,000 a year) were more prone to stress, which makes sense given that financial concerns were the top culprit for causing sleepless nights. “At this hectic time of year, it is important that people take care of their mental health, especially in communities whose members feel disproportionately burdened or excluded from what is traditionally considered the holiday season,” said APA’s chief executive officer, Arthur C. Evans Jr in a press release.

#10

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

jzux

#11

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

jortslvr

#12

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

cornbreadsays

#13

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

6dollarballoon

#14

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

gracecamille_

#15

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Adam_Karpiak

#16

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

FilledwithPiss

#17

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Snow_Blacck

#18

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

giantcat9

#19

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

adamgreattweet

#20

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

beverlychillls

kisemiarse avatar
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pro tip: talk politics on Thanksgiving to save money on Xmas presents. 😉

#21

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

naniruntz

#22

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

soiled_plants2

ademeij avatar
Justanotherpanda
Justanotherpanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a beaut! And I am from Miffy country so I am entitled to an opinion.

#23

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

ptvluvr4ever

#24

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

itszaeok

#25

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

RodLacroix

#26

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

K_A_N_D_E_L

#27

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

bobbyteriyaki

#28

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

emochick_420

#29

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

BuffBoyGames

#30

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

RedistrictNet

#31

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

DaveEDanna

ademeij avatar
Justanotherpanda
Justanotherpanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No this is what being a child is like. Pack your own s**t you lazy bum.

#32

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Chad_Concelmo

#33

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Sadie_NC

#34

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

sarcasticmommy4

#35

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

alyssaxgnzalez

#36

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

csydelko

#37

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Spac3Gh0s7_

#38

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

StacyGSG

ritabenko_1 avatar
Fellfromthemoon
Fellfromthemoon
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, it's bad because they look at a small screen instead of the big screen? And we criticise them by using another screen? (Big screen: they say there is some ballgame on the TV.)

#39

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Dream

#40

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

s4m31p4n

#41

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

t_sadiity

#42

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

JustZayy

#43

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

notoriousbxtch1

#44

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

raycondones

#45

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

_The_Good_Man

#46

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

emamadden

#47

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Biggz_91

#48

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

iamshesopretty

#49

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Palace_gio

#50

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

MostlyPeacefull

#51

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

operagxofficial

#52

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

TiffanyFong_

#53

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

CrypticNoHoes

#54

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

materealgowrl

#55

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

juliethardt

#56

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

BTCYN

#57

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

mirsubii

#58

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

froghoodies_

#59

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

crizpycreme

#60

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

SaintSmith_

#61

Thanksgiving-Experiences-Tweets

Paig3Ritson

