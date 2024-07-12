ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing gratitude is an important and often overlooked act of kindness, but sometimes, a simple “thanks” isn't enough. In those moments, sending a thank you meme with a hint of humor can be the perfect way to show appreciation.

Our collection of 40 funny thank you memes is all about spreading cheerful gratitude. From cute animals and movie stars to everyday jokes, we’ve picked memes anyone can relate to.

So, why not spice up your thank you messages with a sprinkle of lighthearted fun? Share these memes with your friends, family, or colleagues to brighten their day and make your gratitude memorable. 

#1

“What I Believe You Were Trying to Say…”

Cartoon character Maui from Moana saying, 'What I believe you were trying to say is, "Thank you."' The meme humorously depicts the frustration of holding a door open for someone who doesn't acknowledge it.

Suicidal_Tuna Report

    #2

    “Thanks for Your Attention”

    Poster of a man in a suit and tie with the text 'ATTENTION!!!' at the top and 'Thanks for your attention' at the bottom, humorously creating a redundant message.

    razzmatazz1223 Report

    #3

    Tom Hanks “Is Thanks” in Four Different Languages

    Four-panel image of Tom Hanks dressed in different cultural attire representing various ways to say 'thank you.' The captions are: T.HANKS (American), G.RACIAS (Mexican), A.RIGATO (Japanese), and D.ANKE (German), humorously playing on the actor's name.

    Radicek Report

    #4

    “Thank You, Good Sir”

    Leonardo DiCaprio raising a toast with the text "Thank You Good Sir" in a humorous meme.

    imgur.com Report

    #5

    “How Do You Respond to That?”

    Cat standing with a confused expression and a loading symbol on its forehead. The caption humorously describes an awkward social interaction with a neighbor about the weather, ending with an inappropriate 'thanks' response.

    imklod1 Report

    #6

    “I Was Just Doing My Job”

    A statue of Jesus pointing with the text "Don't Thank Me, Just Doing My Job."

    insane4propane Report

    #7

    A Cute Way to Express Your Gratitude

    Puss in Boots from Shrek with big pleading eyes, text overlay "THANK YOU."

    imgur.com Report

    #8

    “My Purchase Came In This Tiny Thank You Bag”

    A hand holding a plastic bag covered in the words 'Thank You' written multiple times, humorously emphasizing repeated gratitude in everyday life.

    Inochimaru Report

    #9

    “You Don’t Say Thank You Without a Meme”

    Sean Bean as Boromir from Lord of the Rings with the caption: 'ONE DOES NOT SIMPLY SAY THANK YOU WITHOUT A MEME,' humorously emphasizing the importance of using memes for expressing gratitude.

    denim_leather_memes Report

    #10

    “Kevin Hart Is Greatful to All the Haters”

    A serious-faced Kevin Hart with the caption: "THANK YOU FOR MAKING FUN OF ME FOR SOMETHING I CAN'T CHANGE."

    Substance_Technical Report

    #11

    “Whoever You Are, Thank You”

    Cartoon character Lois Griffin from Family Guy standing on a cliff, with the caption: 'Me, when an anonymous person answers a question I asked on the internet: Whoever you are, thank you.' The meme humorously expresses gratitude for anonymous help online.

    HeII_Boy Report

    #12

    When You See Thank You Memes Everywhere

    Woody and Buzz Lightyear with the text 'Thank You Memes Woody, Thank You Memes Everywhere'.

    DarkSideofMemes Report

    #13

    “Shout Out to All My Fans” 

    Image of a large group of electric fans with the caption: 'SHOUTOUT TO ALL MY FANS. THANK YOU.' The meme humorously expresses gratitude by literally showing a bunch of fans.

    Jumpie Report

    #14

    “I Will Never Forget This”

    Cheetah cub expressing gratitude for dishwashing help after a dinner party, with captions "Thank you," "I will never forget this," and "I would fight for you.

    JoeyintheBunch Report

    #15

    “You Know What I Don’t Love...”

    Cartoon of Winnie the Pooh telling Piglet he loves honey but dislikes people who don’t thank bus drivers who wait for them.

    purple0vibes Report

    #16

    “Thank You for Thanking Me”

    A meme featuring a close-up photo of a baby seal with a nervous expression. The text reads, "TRIED TO SAY 'YOU'RE WELCOME'" at the top, and "THANK YOU FOR THANKING ME'" at the bottom.

    imgur.com Report

    #17

    “What Gives People Feelings of Power”

    A humorous bar chart titled "WHAT GIVES PEOPLE FEELINGS OF POWER." It shows three bars: "MONEY" (short, green), "STATUS" (medium, blue), and "Saying you're welcome loudly when someone neglects to thank you" (long, pink).

    Elrap Report

    #18

    Me When I Had Too Much to Drink

    A person thanking an alcohol bottle with the caption 'Thank you for changing my life' and the bottle replying 'I'm literally an alcohol bottle.'

    laughlanding Report

    #19

    Someone Close to You Deserves a “Thank You”

    A meme featuring Oprah Winfrey in a red dress enthusiastically pointing and holding a microphone. The text reads, "YOU GET A THANK YOU! AND YOU GET A THANK YOU! EVERYONE GETS A THANK YOU!

    xilalestrange Report

    #20

    “I Will Find You…”

    A meme featuring Liam Neeson with a serious expression, holding a phone to his ear. The text reads, "I WILL FIND YOU AND I WILL THANK YOU.

    hamzafarrukh Report

    #21

    “Sankyou Showmuch”

    Basketball player Jeremy Lin yelling with the caption "Sankyou Showmuch."

    Report

    #22

    “Reopening Resolved Ticket to Say Thanks” 

    A meme featuring two panels of Drake. In the first panel, Drake is rejecting with the text "Not saying thank you." In the second panel, Drake is approving with the text "Reopening the solved ticket to say 'thanks'.

    beetlebeeb Report

    #23

    True Friendship Has No Boundaries (Pun Intended)

    A meme featuring Michael Jackson hugging E.T., with the text "Thank You for Being a Friend."

    Report

    #24

    “Thank You for Everything You Do”

    A sweet illustration of a piglet and duckling thanking a bee for all the beautiful flowers, highlighting gratitude and appreciation.

    wawawiwacomics Report

    #25

    Thank You Meme

    Ron Burgundy from Anchorman with the caption 'Thank You Stay Classy'.

    Report

    #26

    “I Didn’t Give You Anything For Existing”

    Adorable cartoon elephant thanking a flower for existing.

    jangandfox Report

    #27

    “Thank You For Doing All The Work”

    A meme featuring Willy Wonka with a sarcastic expression, captioned "Thank You for Doing All the Work," humorously conveying sarcasm and insincerity.

    Report

    #28

    Thank You = sin(q)

    A four-panel meme shows the progression of clown makeup being applied to a man’s face, each panel representing different ways to say thank you: "Thank you," "Thx," "10q," and "sin(q)."

    ModyLikesGaming Report

    #29

    “You Should Say Thanks”

    Excerpt from a Japanese textbook discussing American greeting habits, featuring characters Yuki and Mike in conversation. The dialogue includes phrases about saying "Thanks" and a humorous "Is this a pigeon?" meme reference.

    Fhymi Report

    #30

    “Thank You, Random Citizen”

    Image of Megamind character pointing and saying "Thank you random citizen," expressing gratitude humorously.

    Report

    #31

    “You’re Awesome. Thank You!”

    A cute kitten with a smiling face and the text 'You're Awesome, Thank You!' conveying a heartfelt gratitude message.

    Report

    #32

    Greatful Little Panda

    Cute panda raising its paw, captioned 'Thank You'

    Report

    #33

    “You Rock” Kid

    Baby with a clenched fist celebrating, captioned 'Thank You! You Rock!'

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    “No Cake in Return…”

    Dog with a birthday hat and a cake, captioned 'No Cake in Return, Only Thank You..'

    Thank You For The Birthday Wishes Report

    #35

    A Sweet Thank You

    A dog smiling next to a woman with the text 'You Are Beautiful! Thank You!'

    funnypet5 Report

    #36

    Delayed Appreciation

    Scene of multiple animated characters enthusiastically saying 'Thanks!' with the text 'Thank you!'

    hooisergalaxy Report

    #37

    Panda Thank You Meme

    Adorable panda relaxing in a hammock with the text 'Thank You! You Made My Day!'

    iPanda Report

    #38

    Thank You Meme

    Cute kitten with big eyes looking up and the text "THANK YOU!"

    Report

    #39

    “Love You”

    Two Homer Simpsons laughing with the text "My last two brain cells after I accidentally said 'love you' to the bus driver instead of 'thank you.'"

    yourlocalmemezdealer_ Report

    #40

    Thank You Meme

    Grumpy Cat with a grumpy expression and the text "THANK YOU."

    Report

