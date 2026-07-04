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Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress
Taylor Swift in a stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding dress, smiling. The gown features a voluminous ruffled skirt.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Taylor Swift officially stepped into her newlywed era wearing a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown as she married Travis Kelce during a star-studded ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The couple, whose romance has enchanted fans since 2023, exchanged vows in front of around 1,000 guests, turning one of the world’s most famous arenas into a breathtaking wedding venue.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift reportedly wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson for her wedding to Travis Kelce.
  • The couple’s wedding featured around 1,000 guests and transformed Madison Square Garden into a garden-inspired venue.
  • Swift completed her bridal look with Cartier jewelry and a custom engagement ring estimated to be worth up to $1 million.

While photos of the dress have not yet been released, details about the gown, its designer, and the couple’s planned celebration have already become a major talking point.

RELATED:

    Jonathan Anderson designed Taylor Swift’s bridal look in collaboration with the couple

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

    Image credits: David Eulitt/Getty Images

    According to representatives for Swift, both Kelce and the singer wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture created by Jonathan Anderson, Dior’s new creative director, per Page Six.

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    The outfits were made at Dior’s historic ateliers in Paris and designed “in close collaboration” with Swift and Kelce.

    The wedding gown also marked a major milestone for Anderson, as it was reportedly his first couture bridal design for a globally recognized celebrity.

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Before the wedding, several luxury fashion houses were said to be competing for the honor of designing Swift’s dress, including Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta, and Vivienne Westwood. In the end, Dior won.

    The couple completed their wedding looks with custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while the singer accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

    Apart from Swift’s wedding dress, her engagement ring remains the star of the accessories

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

    Image credits: theTSupdates/X

    One of the most meaningful pieces Swift wore on her wedding day was her engagement ring.

    The ring was co-designed by Kelce and jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

    It features an old mine brilliant-cut diamond, a vintage-inspired style known for its soft cushion shape, rounded corners, and unique hand-cut facets.

    “I am a goldsmith specializing in hand engraving (think of it as tattooing rings – a lot of people confuse engraving with ‘etching’),” Florida native Lubeck told Voyage Jacksonville in 2024.

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    “Basically, I take very small, sharp instruments and cut away bits of metal, usually on the sides of rings, into a particular design.”

    The yellow-gold band features detailed hand engraving, a hallmark of Lubeck’s jewelry work.

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    Because old-mine cut diamonds are individually hand-cut, no two stones look exactly alike, making the ring especially personal.

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

    Experts also estimated the custom piece could be worth as much as $1 million, per Page Six.

    Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 with a series of photos from a romantic garden proposal.

    Alongside the pictures, they joked, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

    Talking about their wedding, Swift and Kelce skipped traditional wedding rules and made the day their own

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Rather than choosing bridesmaids and groomsmen, Swift and Kelce honored their families in a different way.

    Swift selected her younger brother Austin as her “Man of Honor,” while Kelce chose his brother Jason as his Best Man.

    Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

    Moreover, the wedding itself was surrounded by intense secrecy.

    Reports claimed guests were sworn to confidentiality, and insiders revealed privacy was one of the biggest priorities throughout the planning process.

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    Madison Square Garden’s secure layout reportedly helped the couple keep details under wraps.

    The venue was apparently transformed into a dreamy garden-inspired setting complete with trees, floral arrangements, and custom-designed spaces for guests.

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    The wedding took place in front of around 1,000 family members, friends, and celebrity guests.

    Attendees included Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, Hugh Grant, Camila Cabello, Benson Boone, Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    The celebration began with a cocktail hour, followed by guests gathering on the arena floor for the ceremony.

    A reception followed, continuing late into the night.

    During the couple’s rehearsal dinner the night before, attendees received black velvet boxes containing crystal-encrusted champagne flutes inspired by the couple’s engagement setting.

    “I would love to see it,” wrote one netizen

    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Taylor Swift Says “I Do” In A Stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture Wedding Dress

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    Samridhi Goel

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