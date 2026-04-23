Who Is Gigi Hadid? Jelena Noura Hadid is an American fashion model known for her expressive runway presence and accessible style. Her warm demeanor has made her a highly sought-after figure in the global fashion industry. She first gained widespread attention with her New York Fashion Week debut in February 2014, quickly becoming a fixture in major campaigns. Hadid also famously appeared in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, boosting her profile.

Full Name Jelena Noura Hadid Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Bradley Cooper Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Palestinian American and Dutch Education Malibu High School, The New School Father Mohamed Hadid Mother Yolanda Hadid Siblings Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Marielle Hadid, Alana Hadid, Aydan Nix Kids Khai Hadid Malik

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Jelena Noura Hadid was raised in Santa Barbara by real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former model Yolanda Hadid. Her early passion was competitive horseback riding. She graduated from Malibu High School, where she captained the varsity volleyball team. Hadid later studied criminal psychology at The New School in New York City before suspending her studies to pursue modeling full-time.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Gigi Hadid’s public life, including relationships with singer Cody Simpson and Joe Jonas. More recently, she has been linked with actor Bradley Cooper since late 2023. Hadid shares a daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, with former partner Zayn Malik, with whom she co-parents following their separation.

Career Highlights Gigi Hadid’s modeling career soared with numerous high-fashion campaigns and over 50 international Vogue covers. She was notably named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016. Expanding her influence, Hadid launched her own cashmere knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, in 2022. She also co-hosted the Netflix fashion competition series Next in Fashion, showcasing her television personality.