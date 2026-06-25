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Taylor Swift’s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals “Disgustingly Elitist” Plan
A couple embracing tenderly, faces touching, in a lush garden setting with abundant pink and white flowers. Taylor Swift's wedding rumors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Sparks Backlash After Report Reveals “Disgustingly Elitist” Plan

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be planning a massive, street-shutting wedding in New York City, and it’s pissing people off.

Social media users claimed Swift was showing her finger to the entire country with her wedding plans, which coincide with the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations on July 4.

“Why are you closing the street just for your own wedding? Is that not selfishness?” one commented online.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be planning a massive, street-shutting wedding in New York City.
    • A high-profile event management company filed permits for certain details in July.
    • “This is so tacky and embarrassing,” one commented on the latest details.
    • San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recently spilled the tea on wedding rules for the couple’s nuptials.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be planning a massive, street-shutting wedding in New York City

    Taylor Swift in a black strapless gown, red lipstick, and orange earrings, addressing wedding backlash.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    For her biggest love story yet, Taylor Swift may be shutting down the streets of New York next month.

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    She and Travis Kelce have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans. But reports claimed they might be planning an extravagant July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, which can set around 22,000 people.

    Taylor Swift and partner holding hands, sparking wedding backlash due to reported elitist plans.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recently spilled the tea on wedding rules for the Swift-Kelce nuptials.

    “They said absolutely no gifts,” Kittle told ExtraTV. “But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin. Sounds expensive, too.”

    As for his one wedding wish for the couple, the American Football star said he wanted them to “have so much fun with all of the events.”

    “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” one source said about the possible wedding at the legendary MSG

    Taylor Swift and partner embracing in a garden, amid wedding backlash over reported elitist plans.

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

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    A tweet about Taylor Swift's wedding backlash, criticizing her as a rich snob for private jet use and street closures.

    Image credits: WWEOverMid

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    A tweet questioning celebrity disruption for Taylor Swift's wedding, highlighting public backlash.

    Image credits: TheBatFan24

    Streets surrounding Madison Square Garden may be closed for the rumored wedding.

    A permit was filed in New York City to shut down the streets around the arena from July 2 through midday July 4 for an event planned on July 3, sources claimed to TMZ.

    The application was submitted by the high-profile event planning company, Winick Productions, to New York City’s Street Activity Permit Office in early June.

    “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” one source told Page Six about the couple apparently gearing up for a star-studded wedding at the legendary MSG.

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    Exterior of Madison Square Garden during the day, surrounded by city traffic, related to Taylor Swift's wedding backlash.

    Image credits: ajay_suresh/Flickr

    It was also reported that event planners had requested permission to set up tents, canopies, and trucks around the arena for the event.

    One report said a request made by Winick Productions was related to a possible tent or canopy outside the venue, aimed at accommodating a crowd of 509 to 999 guests.

    Several members of Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have already booked rooms at the popular Marriott Marquee in Times Square for the afore-mentioned dates.

    “This is so tacky and embarrassing,” a social media user cribbed online

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss while seated, causing wedding backlash over alleged elitist plan.

    Image credits: Jason Miller/Getty Images

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    Law enforcement sources in New York City also confirmed to Deadline that officers with NYPD and Penn Station Amtrak were informed about the couple’s plans to say “I do” on July 3 at MSG.

    But the wedding rumors have reportedly left some businesses in the area furious over possible road closures, extra security, and throngs of invitees affecting their original holiday activities.

    Taylor Swift wearing glasses and a man smiling in a dimly lit restaurant, sparking wedding backlash.

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    A social media post from @imperfectfordre criticizing Taylor Swift's wedding plans as elitist.

    Image credits: imperfectfordre

    A social media post from @TheBronxPulse suggesting Taylor Swift's wedding permits should be denied.

    Image credits: TheBronxPulse

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    Netizens also tsk-tsked, saying, “I’m sorry, but I’d be so embarrassed to say that I got married at Madison Square Garden.”

    “Taylor Swift acts so progressive, but she is just like every other rich snob. Loves to use her private jets for some coffee and now she’s closing the streets b/c her wedding is super important, and all the regular folk are bums to her,” one said.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wearing matching hats, sparking wedding rumors and backlash.

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

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    Another wrote, “If this is true, it’s the most disgustingly elitist thing I’ve ever heard. I don’t care how famous you are, trying to shut down the streets in one of America’s most historic, if not the most historic, cities on the 250th anniversary is not only a gigantic f*** you to the country, it’s a statement on how self-important you think you are.

    “F*** both of them I hope it gets denied, but knowing the current leadership in New York it’ll get approved specifically because it’s a f*** you to the nation,” the same user added.

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    “That’s selfish of them. So how are the residents supposed to navigate?” one asked.

    “This is not a rich snob,” another said, “this is so tacky and embarrassing.”

    “Honestly, I’d feel a bit awkward telling people I got married at Madison Square Garden,” one commented online

    Taylor Swift in a festive holiday sweater with a friend, amidst wedding plan backlash.

    Image credits: abigail_lauren/Instagram

    A tweet showing backlash against Taylor Swift's wedding plans and perceived elitism.

    Image credits: PhilaUnion69

    Sources also claimed that details about the NYC permit may be a smooth ploy to distract people from the engaged couple’s actual wedding plans.

    “Don’t be shocked if it turns out to be a small affair far away from the spotlight,” an industry source close to the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told Deadline.

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    “Maybe they’ll really get marred at the Sphere [in Vegas], they both like surprises, fake-outs,” they added.

    Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes, amid wedding planning controversy.

    Image credits: kanebrown/Instagram

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    Ahead of their happily-ever-after, Swift and Kelce were seen enjoying some pre-wedding fun separately with their own friends.

    The Bad Blood singer had a girl’s weekend in Rhode Island with her longtime friend Abigail Anderson and pals over the past week. Swift’s other friends were also spotted at her Watch Hill mansion.

    Travis Kelce and friends in a mountain setting, as Taylor Swift's wedding plans cause backlash.

    Image credits: killatrav/Instagram

    The NFL star, meanwhile, was seen around California for his rumored bachelor party, which included stops at The Bird Streets Club, a Chris Lake concert, and a NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado.

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    Kelce’s older brother Jason Kelce, former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Ross Travis, Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, and Swift’s brother Austin Swift appeared to be part of the bachelor party crew.

    “Imagine having so much money you can shut down a busy road in New York,” one commented online 

    A tweet expressing backlash and concern about Taylor Swift's wedding plan during a 4th of July holiday.

    Image credits: CantIjustdonada

    A tweet commenting on Taylor Swift's wedding, suggesting an arena wedding at Madison Square Garden is a bid for attention.

    Image credits: fantasizemafia

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    A tweet from Jess about the backlash Taylor Swift's wedding might receive, referencing past Swifties actions.

    Image credits: jessskally

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    A tweet from @petalspositions expressing that Taylor Swift's arena wedding is tacky in terms of aesthetics.

    Image credits: petalspositions

    A tweet criticizing Taylor Swift's wedding plan as inconsiderate and rude, highlighting entitlement.

    Image credits: breathinpetal

    A tweet expressing backlash at Taylor Swift's wedding for closing half of Manhattan and bringing the Chiefs roster.

    Image credits: MegaSaidIt

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    A tweet showing backlash against Taylor Swift's wedding impacting daily routines, highlighting the elitist plan.

    Image credits: 7_reggie

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    A tweet from 'carson' criticizing Taylor Swift's wedding for shutting down a public street, calling it selfish.

    Image credits: V7RGOSGROOVE

    A tweet by Graham Elliott showing backlash at Taylor Swift's wedding for elitist plans impacting livelihoods.

    Image credits: GRAHAM3LLIOT

    A tweet by 'Dadmaxxing' criticizing Taylor Swift's wedding plan for using Madison Square Garden as narcissistic.

    Image credits: BELIEVE_UR_EYES

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    Tweet expressing backlash about Taylor Swift's wedding plan inconveniencing New Yorkers.

    Image credits: pierrepierrezxc

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    Tweet calling Taylor Swift's wedding plan an obvious PR stunt, sparking backlash.

    Image credits: 561jusvnn

    Tweet criticizing Taylor Swift's wedding plan as a spectacle and self-indulgent, causing backlash.

    Image credits: batcow1239

    Tweet questioning the idolization of rude people in response to Taylor Swift's wedding plan backlash.

    Image credits: mexigreekmom74

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    Tweet about a billionaire's wedding plan shutting down streets, causing backlash and inconvenience.

    Image credits: whaddysay

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    Tweet expressing concern for New York City commute due to Taylor Swift's wedding plan backlash.

    Image credits: Mine1212312121

    Tweet commenting on the perceived craziness of Taylor Swift's wedding sparking backlash.

    Image credits: drezziiii

    Tweet about street closures around MSG due to Taylor Swift's wedding backlash.

    Image credits: shynessue

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    Tweet hoping the wedding location is not for Taylor Swift's wedding due to potential backlash.

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    Image credits: whynotafan

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with having it in the obvious place-Kansas City?

    1
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah! In *their* stadium!

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    jessica-l-king avatar
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering the massive egos between them - they are surpassing Kanye and Kim.

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    0points
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    lorireese avatar
    Wheeskers
    Wheeskers
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww. NYers having a cow over this, but not the mayor they voted in. Unhappy that a big deal is happening, why not just get momdaddy to close it for you?

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    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with having it in the obvious place-Kansas City?

    1
    1point
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah! In *their* stadium!

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    jessica-l-king avatar
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    MotherofGuineaPigs
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering the massive egos between them - they are surpassing Kanye and Kim.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    lorireese avatar
    Wheeskers
    Wheeskers
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww. NYers having a cow over this, but not the mayor they voted in. Unhappy that a big deal is happening, why not just get momdaddy to close it for you?

    0
    0points
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