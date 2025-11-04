Who Is Jason Kelce? Jason Daniel Kelce is an American former professional football center known for his dynamic play and charismatic leadership with the Philadelphia Eagles. He earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s most consistent and respected offensive linemen. Kelce’s breakout moment arrived with the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LII, culminating in a memorable championship parade speech. His passionate address quickly went viral, cementing his status as a beloved figure in sports culture.

Full Name Jason Daniel Kelce Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Cleveland Heights High School, University of Cincinnati Father Ed Kelce Mother Donna Kelce Siblings Travis Kelce Kids Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, Elliotte Ray Kelce, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, Finnley Anne Kelce

Early Life and Education A solid family foundation marked Jason Kelce’s early years in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where parents Ed and Donna Kelce fostered a love for sports. He developed his athletic talents alongside his younger brother, Travis, who also pursued an NFL career. Kelce attended Cleveland Heights High School, excelling in both running back and linebacker positions. He further honed his skills at the University of Cincinnati, transitioning to the offensive line and becoming a standout collegiate player.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Jason Kelce’s most public relationship; he married Kylie McDevitt in 2018 after meeting her on Tinder. Their connection blossomed into a stable partnership, frequently highlighted by their visible family life. Kelce shares four daughters—Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn, and Finnley Anne—with McDevitt, with whom he co-parents. The family often appears together, embodying a close-knit unit.

Career Highlights Jason Kelce built an illustrious football career, anchoring the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line for 13 seasons. He notably became a Super Bowl LII champion and earned six First-team All-Pro selections, solidifying his legacy as one of the game’s elite centers. Beyond the field, Kelce launched into a successful media career, co-hosting the popular “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis. He also joined ESPN as a TV analyst, expanding his influence in sports commentary.