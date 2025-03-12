Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Feel Empty”: Man Cancels Wedding Over In-Laws’ Drunken Behavior During Rehearsal Dinner
Couples, Relationships

“I Feel Empty”: Man Cancels Wedding Over In-Laws’ Drunken Behavior During Rehearsal Dinner

Sometimes, unpleasant events can be ominous indicators of things to come. And if you use your best judgment, you may end up dodging a bullet

A man was about to marry into a chaotic family who showed him little respect. Things came to a head when his in-laws ruined the rehearsal dinner through their drunken behavior. 

He hesitantly decided to break the engagement off and end the relationship altogether. However, his now-ex-fiancée began manipulating him. You will find the entire text of this lengthy story below. 

    A man was about to marry into a chaotic family

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Trouble began when his in-laws began acting entitled with the wedding arrangements

    Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    His future brother-in-law also became a headache to handle

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Things started to go downhill during the rehearsal dinner

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    His fiancée’s relatives got belligerently drunk and ruined the entire night

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He decided to break up, only to be manipulated and made to feel at fault

    Image credits: Ok-Entrance37

    People ignore relationship red flags for deep-seated reasons

    The author let things slide after his then-fiancée sided with her brother despite his unhinged behavior. That was a glaring red flag he ignored. Experts say people have deep-seated reasons for overlooking these writings on the wall. 

    According to Michigan-based counselor Angela Avery, LPC, NCC, the fear of unraveling the “true, painful story” is one of the biggest. As she explained in an article for GoodTherapy, people may choose to live out their miserable status quo rather than make drastic changes once they learn the harsh truth. 

    It then leads to questioning intuitions, and oftentimes, people would choose to deny that anything is wrong rather than experience the pain of conflict. 

    “Challenging our intuition is a dangerous game because it blocks us from knowing primal truths,” Avery wrote. 

    Some may also hold onto a chaotic relationship because they believe there is something worth fixing and fighting for. The author admitted that he still loved his then-partner, and she was willing to make things work. 

    Psychology professor Dr. Lawrence Josephs explained this mindset: “Dating partners are diamonds in the rough, and if you polish them enough, they will brightly shine to your liking.” 

    There is a mindful way of looking at relationship red flags

    Relationships aren’t perfect, and the people you choose to pair up with are flawed. As Dr. Josephs points out, red flags indicate character flaws you will learn to accept and live with. 

    “The real question is whether you can still love this person despite their character flaws, (or) if their character flaws prove beyond fixing,” he stated. 

    Dr. Josephs adds that it is about looking at red flags mindfully. Simply put, it’s viewing what’s in front of you with compassion and zero judgment. Determining whether the flaws are bearable or unfixable will make you decide whether to move forward or move on. 

    In the author’s case, he made a sound judgment call by breaking off the relationship. The woman showing little support to him and siding with her family was the last straw, and he made the right call by choosing practicality and his sanity. 

    The author responded to some comments to clarify some parts of his story

    Most readers believed he dodged a bullet

    However, there were a few who found some faults in him 

    32

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    dbzi5shm avatar
    Secret Squirrel
    Secret Squirrel
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get it, OP wants marriage to be us against the world, and not only has fiancée shown by supporting her brother that fidelity isn't that important to her, she didn't stand up for him when he was called simple/too dumb to understand. OP doesn't think she has his back and the rehearsal dinner confirmed it for him. Better to call things off than marry when you don't trust your fiancée, no matter when you figure it out. But don't blame her family, if things were fine in the relationship it would be burdensome but manageable.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her family sounds awful, but if they aren't in your everyday life, I don't understand breaking up over one embarrassing night. It sounds to me like the relationship was over fro when she supported her brother's cheating, and the rehearsal dinner is just an excuse.

    sharkeydsc avatar
    Aline
    Aline
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ESH, OP pushed through about the wedding despite obvious deep doubts and hesitation. (Nearly) Wife was secretive about helping her brother and didn't stand up for her partner when he was insulted or what he wanted for the wedding. Bride's family sound generally radge and badly behaved, not to mention unbothered by cheating. Relationship sounds like it wasn't great before and won't recover so time for everyone to move on and try to be better people.

