Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend
Taylor Swift in a black babydoll dress with a sparkly top, red lipstick, and a man in a white shirt behind her.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

25

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Vogue magazine has found itself in hot water after Swifties took issue with its description of an outfit recently worn by the pop star.

The article at the center of the scandal is titled With Taylor Swift’s Endorsement, We’ve Officially Entered Peak Babydoll Season.

“Breaking news for all you Swifties🚨: Taylor Swift is pro-babydoll dress,” reads the first line. In the article, a short black-and-silver dress worn by the Opalite singer during a NYC outing is described as part of the babydoll trend.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A Vogue article about the babydoll dress trend featuring Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo did not sit well with many Swifties.
    • Rodrigo was recently slammed over her babydoll dresses, with many accusing her of dressing like a toddler and s*xualizing childhood.
    • Insisting that Swift’s dress wasn’t a babydoll, many netizens criticized the magazine for grouping the two singers together.

    Swifties accused Vogue of trying to lump Taylor Swift into Olivia Rodrigo’s controversial “babydoll era”
    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    There were two aspects of the piece that outraged Swifties. Firstly, many argued that Swift’s dress was a minidress and not a babydoll, as it didn’t feature a high waist or accents such as lace, ruffles, bows, and ribbons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the most suspicious part of Vogue’s article, Swift fans claimed, was that it was published following the heated controversy surrounding Olivia Rodrigo’s fashion choices.

    The Driver’s License hitmaker recently faced backlash for wearing a babydoll dress with bloomer shorts during her Drop Dead music video, with thousands accusing her of s*xualizing infancy. 

    Days after the video premiered, Rodrigo was blasted once again when she donned a pink babydoll dress while performing in Barcelona, Spain.

    The Vogue article about the babydoll trend also includes Rodrigo, mentioning that she “caught some flak” for her looks.

    While Swift went the more glamorous route, Rodrigo went for a punkier look, styling her babydoll dress with knee-high Doc Martens,” author Hannah Jackson wrote.

    Fans insisted Swift’s sparkly black minidress looked nothing like Rodrigo’s outfits, which have been labeled “inappropriate”
    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The article further states that the babydoll dress trend is far from new, having previously been embraced by 1990s riot grrrls like Courtney Love.

    However, Taylor Swift fans insisted that her dress didn’t fall into the same category and asked Vogue not to group the two singers together.

    “THAT’S NOT A BABYDOLL DRESS,” one fan wrote of Swift’s dress, while another said, “That’s not even remotely baby doll style????”

    “Imagine comparing a c*nty mini dress to a dress with diaper cover set that my younger sisters used to wear to sleep,” one Swiftie commented.

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: aidan7501/X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similarly, another compared Rodrigo’s babydoll frocks to “an outfit I’ve bought for my 8 month old daughter.”

    “I just know that Anna Wintour and Miranda Priestly would be so disappointed that the current fashion staff can’t see the difference between minidress and babydoll dress,” a separate critic said.

    Others went as far as claiming Rodrigo’s PR team had paid Vogue to publish the article in an attempt to quiet the criticism surrounding the singer’s outfits.

    Some Swifties slammed Rodrigo’s outfits, saying they look like “children’s clothing”

    “From Olivia Rodrigo’s riot grrrl influences to Sabrina Carpenter’s 1960s throwbacks, and now Taylor Swift’s glitzier take (…) one thing is clear: the babydoll dress is alive and well amongst the pop star set,” the article declares.

    Amid the backlash for donning what many have compared to children’s clothing while singing about adult themes, Rodrigo explained that her dainty frocks are inspired by her musical idols.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I just remember being younger and having pictures of Courtney Love and Kat Bjelland from all these riot grrrl p*nk bands in their babydoll dresses, just owning it,” she said, as per Vogue.

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    The short dress’ origin is attributed to lingerie designer Sylvia Pedlar, who created it in response to fabric shortages during World War II.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The babydoll was popularized in the late 1950s by the Carroll Baker film Baby Doll, as well as by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga. Decades later, the style experienced a revival thanks to grunge and alternative rock singers.

    Image credits: Raph_PH/Flickr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amid the outrage over Rodrigo’s fashion choices for her new musical “era,” some fans jumped to her defense and questioned the characterization of the babydoll as an item of children’s clothing.

    “Although its name may cause confusion, its history, design and purpose are clearly linked to women’s lingerie and have nothing to do with children’s clothing,” one fan noted.

    A separate X user stated, “Y’all are being weird. Courtney Love was wearing similar [clothes] a decade ago. Her makeup was just smeared. Predators are the problem, not pop stars.”

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Citing previously documented cases of smear campaigns against celebrities, Rolling Stone suggested that some social media posts criticizing the 23-year-old may be the result of a bot-coordinated attack.

    After several years in the public eye, Rodrigo is no stranger to the criticism that often comes with fame.

    Rolling Stone suggested some of the hate aimed at Rodrigo may have been amplified by bots
    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: oliviarodrigo/Instagram

    In 2021, when she launched her musical career after starring in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, she told Alanis Morissette in an interview that female artists face harsher scrutiny than male stars.

    “Putting out music in the age of social media can be really daunting,” Rodrigo admitted. “I think people hold young women to an incredibly unrealistic standard.”

    “Using Taylor to validate Olivia, tf is Vogue onto?” one Swiftie commented
    A user comment on an article about Taylor Swift and the babydoll dress trend, discussing Olivia's fashion inspiration.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    A user comment, TaylorandGlinda2968, on a Taylor Swift Babydoll Dress article, criticizing PR teams.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    A social media post from HappyEverAfter7 about the babydoll dress trend and how women should wear what they want.

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: Russell370511

    A tweet from NotNate criticizing Vogue's understanding of a babydoll dress, adding to the Taylor Swift related chaos.

    Image credits: NotNate28

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: leopotter788

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet by blair @showgirlfortay asking, "lmao using taylor to validate olivia tf is vogue onto". This relates to the Vogue babydoll dress trend.

    Image credits: showgirlfortay

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: sofia28908

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: ThatsOnTheTruth

    A tweet from Jillian saying, That's not even remotely baby doll style???? relating to the Vogue Taylor Swift babydoll dress trend.

    Image credits: jillian_burkitt

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: ilsasfst

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: Rainy9740

    Vogue Dragged Into Fresh Chaos Over Taylor Swift Article Linking Celebs To Babydoll Dress Trend

    Image credits: marstreamsrep

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Taylor swift

    25

    0

    25

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT