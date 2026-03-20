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“Mediocre Level”: Fans Slam Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue Cover After Spotting Bizarre Details
Olivia Rodrigo posing on British Vogue cover wearing a black outfit with metallic embellishments at sunset on the beach.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Mediocre Level”: Fans Slam Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue Cover After Spotting Bizarre Details

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Olivia Rodrigo’s debut on British Vogue’sApril 2026 cover issue was supposed to be celebratory; instead, it drew attention toward an unexpected detail in the cover image.

The 23-year-old Grammy winner posed on a California beach barefoot on the sand at sunrise. While her look was praised by many, others zeroed in on a bizarre item placed beside her on the beach, sparking backlash over creative direction.

Highlights
  • Olivia Rodrigo’s British Vogue debut sparked immediate confusion as fans fixated on a "bizarre" school chair placed randomly in her beach-side cover shot.
  • Social media critics slammed the "mediocre" creative direction.
  • The Grammy winner teased her upcoming third album, describing the new tracks as "sad love songs".

“I genuinely don’t get what they were thinking with this cover,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Fans questioned the unusual detail and editing direction on Olivia Rodrigo’s latest British Vogue cover

    Olivia Rodrigo wearing a unique black hat and patterned dress posing by the ocean for Vogue cover photoshoot.

    Image credits: Vogue UK

    Photographed by Laura Jane Coulson and styled by Jorden Bickham, Rodrigo wore a cutaway bodysuit and deconstructed crystal dress from Sarah Burton’s Givenchy collection.

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    While the styling highlighted Givenchy’s Spring 2026 collection, the image’s composition, particularly the random chair placed next to her, quickly became the most talked-about element.

    Online viewers blasted the comment section with confusion and criticism.

    One wrote, “The chair is literally fighting for main character energy harder than the actual cover star — who approved this composition?” while another joked, “Is that the chair the security guard sits on?”

    Young woman leaning back on a chair near the ocean, embodying the vibe linked to Olivia Rodrigo Vogue cover criticism.

    Image credits: Vogue UK

    “We should collectively decide to boycott Vogue cause why is this mediocre level of editorial work still being seen as relevant?” added a third.

    Several netizens took issue with the editing and overall visual direction. “No story, horrible color grading, no concept, Photoshop skills of a 9-year-old,” one comment read.

    Another added, “I genuinely don’t get what they were thinking with this cover.”

    Meanwhile, other viewers pointed out that the proportions looked odd in the image

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    Olivia Rodrigo on Vogue cover standing on a chair at the beach with mixed reactions from fans over bizarre details

    Image credits: Vogue UK

    Twitter comment criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover concept, highlighting uncomfortable chair on the beach setting.

    Image credits: daddysboy1491

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    “The ugly school chair has angered me so much. And the proportions are all off, they’ve made her look really short,” one person wrote.

    Not everyone agreed with the backlash, however. Some defended the natural beach setting and Rodrigo’s laid-back styling.

    Olivia Rodrigo on Vogue cover with fans criticizing bizarre details and mediocre level reactions on social media. 

    Image credits: beyzanurapaydin

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    Close-up of Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover showing a low quality photo edit that fans criticized as mediocre level.

    Image credits: d1co2288

    Screenshot of a Twitter post criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, highlighting bizarre details fans noticed.

    Image credits: lipfilllers

    One fan argued, “She’s on a beach and barefoot and natural. What’s the issue? Most people don’t wear shoes in the sand.”

    While the cover sparked debate online, Rodrigo’s interview with British Vogue offered a deeper look at where she is in her career after the massive success of her first two albums, Sour and Guts.

    Rodrigo admitted that despite the scale of her success, she still struggles to see herself as a global superstar

    Olivia Rodrigo in a flowing white dress standing barefoot on a chair by the beach during sunset for Vogue cover.

    Image credits: Vogue UK

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    Rodrigo has earned three Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and two U.S. Billboard 200 number-one albums. She has won three Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards.

    The pop icon wrapped her record-breaking Guts world tour on July 1, 2025, which sold out more than 100 shows and brought in over $200 million in ticket sales.

    Despite the success, she admitted she still struggles to see herself as a global superstar.

    “I don’t think of myself as a star at all,” she said.

     

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    A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

    Four diverse fashion editorials showing models in dramatic poses and outfits, highlighting bizarre Vogue cover details fans criticize.

    Image credits: Sye_Lokata

    Instead, she believes the connection listeners feel with her music is what truly matters. “It’s not really about you…I think that’s what art is for: to make us all remember that we’re so interconnected.”

    Rodrigo further noted that she prefers to live a relatively normal life outside the spotlight, explaining that she intentionally avoids the excess of celebrity culture.

    “I do try to live a very chill, normal life,” she added, recalling how she briefly experimented with attending exclusive Hollywood parties before deciding they weren’t for her. “Just weird clubs with weird people.”

    Furthermore, Rodrigo hinted at her third album, which might feature only sad songs

    Olivia Rodrigo posing by the ocean in a textured feather-like outfit amid fan reactions to Vogue cover controversies.

    Image credits: beyzanurapaydin

    Rodrigo is currently finishing work on her highly anticipated third studio album, often referred to by fans as “OR3.”

    According to the singer, the new project explores romance from a more reflective perspective.

    She described the upcoming tracks as “sad love songs,” explaining that many of her favorite romantic songs contain a sense of longing or vulnerability.

    “I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them,” she said.

    Olivia Rodrigo standing barefoot in a floral dress against a dark blue background, media fans discuss Vogue cover details.

    Image credits: Vogue UK

    Tweet criticizing Vogue cover, calling it a mediocre level of editorial work and questioning its relevance.

    Image credits: lyasssssss

    Olivia Rodrigo posing in a white jacket and strappy top, with fans noticing bizarre details on Vogue cover.

    Image credits: Vogue UK

    She even played three unfinished tracks during the interview, which she described as exploring themes such as finding love, coping with separation, and realizing that relationships cannot fix personal insecurities.

    “You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

    As of her most recent work, in January 2026, it was announced that Rodrigo would contribute a track to the charity compilation album, Help(2), in support of War Child. 

    “Lack of creative direction,” wrote one user

    Fan reaction on social media criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover for bizarre and mediocre level details.

    Image credits: Pattieeexo

    Tweet criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, calling the photo creepy and highlighting bizarre details noticed by fans.

    Image credits: INDlVlDUALIST

    Tweet criticizing a chair's design, reflecting fan reactions to Olivia Rodrigo's Vogue cover with bizarre details.

    Image credits: SquidTheMenace

    Fan reaction tweet criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, highlighting bizarre details and mediocre level opinions.

    Image credits: roonszn

    Tweet on a social media platform criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover for lack of creative direction.

    Image credits: urmadurabitch

    Tweet criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover after fans spot bizarre details, sparking mediocre level backlash online.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Tweet reply from Martina Markota criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover amid fan backlash over bizarre details.

    Image credits: MartinaMarkota

    Tweet from off the record responding with a comment about an elementary school chair, featuring fan reactions to Olivia Rodrigo Vogue cover.

    Image credits: offtherecs_

    Tweet text shown on a social media platform, discussing Vogue Korea in response to a fan comment about Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover.

    Image credits: geokonic__

    Tweet from user Sam2 commenting on Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, questioning the photo styling on the beach with a chair.

    Image credits: Shive088

    Tweet criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, highlighting fan reaction to bizarre details on social media.

    Image credits: davidgonewilddd

    Tweet on a social media platform criticizing a bizarre detail fans spotted on Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover.

    Image credits: xennnnnnna

    Olivia Rodrigo on a British Vogue cover sitting on the beach wearing a black outfit with reflective embellishments at sunset

    Image credits: Berween99

    Tweet discussing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, mentioning criticism and bizarre details spotted by fans.

    Image credits: Seekertruther

    Social media user criticizing Olivia Rodrigo Vogue cover with bizarre details, sparking fan debates on quality and style.

    Image credits: _nadnednods

    Tweet criticizing Olivia Rodrigo Vogue cover, expressing confusion over bizarre details fans spotted on mediocre level cover.

    Image credits: kcat969

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans slamming Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover after spotting bizarre details.

    Image credits: thejoevisuals

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, highlighting bizarre details seen by fans.

    Image credits: Sandy_Ofcl

    User reaction on social media criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover for bizarre and mediocre details.

    Image credits: Poppy67_

    Tweet criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, highlighting fans' negative reactions and bizarre details noticed.

    Image credits: Karryleighh

    Tweet from user ena defending Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, addressing fans slamming bizarre details on the mediocre level.

    Image credits: enatheory

    Twitter user criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue cover, highlighting bizarre details and mediocre level of the composition.

    Image credits: itsyourrizza

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