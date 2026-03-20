“Mediocre Level”: Fans Slam Olivia Rodrigo’s Vogue Cover After Spotting Bizarre Details

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Olivia Rodrigo’s debut on British Vogue’sApril 2026 cover issue was supposed to be celebratory; instead, it drew attention toward an unexpected detail in the cover image.

The 23-year-old Grammy winner posed on a California beach barefoot on the sand at sunrise. While her look was praised by many, others zeroed in on a bizarre item placed beside her on the beach, sparking backlash over creative direction.

Highlights Olivia Rodrigo’s British Vogue debut sparked immediate confusion as fans fixated on a "bizarre" school chair placed randomly in her beach-side cover shot.

Social media critics slammed the "mediocre" creative direction.

The Grammy winner teased her upcoming third album, describing the new tracks as "sad love songs".

“I genuinely don’t get what they were thinking with this cover,” wrote one user.

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Fans questioned the unusual detail and editing direction on Olivia Rodrigo’s latest British Vogue cover

Image credits: Vogue UK

Photographed by Laura Jane Coulson and styled by Jorden Bickham, Rodrigo wore a cutaway bodysuit and deconstructed crystal dress from Sarah Burton’s Givenchy collection.

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While the styling highlighted Givenchy’s Spring 2026 collection, the image’s composition, particularly the random chair placed next to her, quickly became the most talked-about element.

Online viewers blasted the comment section with confusion and criticism.

One wrote, “The chair is literally fighting for main character energy harder than the actual cover star — who approved this composition?” while another joked, “Is that the chair the security guard sits on?”

Image credits: Vogue UK

“We should collectively decide to boycott Vogue cause why is this mediocre level of editorial work still being seen as relevant?” added a third.

Several netizens took issue with the editing and overall visual direction. “No story, horrible color grading, no concept, Photoshop skills of a 9-year-old,” one comment read.

Another added, “I genuinely don’t get what they were thinking with this cover.”

Meanwhile, other viewers pointed out that the proportions looked odd in the image

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Image credits: Vogue UK

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“The ugly school chair has angered me so much. And the proportions are all off, they’ve made her look really short,” one person wrote.

Not everyone agreed with the backlash, however. Some defended the natural beach setting and Rodrigo’s laid-back styling.

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One fan argued, “She’s on a beach and barefoot and natural. What’s the issue? Most people don’t wear shoes in the sand.”

While the cover sparked debate online, Rodrigo’s interview with British Vogue offered a deeper look at where she is in her career after the massive success of her first two albums, Sour and Guts.

Rodrigo admitted that despite the scale of her success, she still struggles to see herself as a global superstar

Image credits: Vogue UK

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Rodrigo has earned three Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and two U.S. Billboard 200 number-one albums. She has won three Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards.

The pop icon wrapped her record-breaking Guts world tour on July 1, 2025, which sold out more than 100 shows and brought in over $200 million in ticket sales.

Despite the success, she admitted she still struggles to see herself as a global superstar.

“I don’t think of myself as a star at all,” she said.

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Instead, she believes the connection listeners feel with her music is what truly matters. “It’s not really about you…I think that’s what art is for: to make us all remember that we’re so interconnected.”

Rodrigo further noted that she prefers to live a relatively normal life outside the spotlight, explaining that she intentionally avoids the excess of celebrity culture.

“I do try to live a very chill, normal life,” she added, recalling how she briefly experimented with attending exclusive Hollywood parties before deciding they weren’t for her. “Just weird clubs with weird people.”

Furthermore, Rodrigo hinted at her third album, which might feature only sad songs

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Rodrigo is currently finishing work on her highly anticipated third studio album, often referred to by fans as “OR3.”

According to the singer, the new project explores romance from a more reflective perspective.

She described the upcoming tracks as “sad love songs,” explaining that many of her favorite romantic songs contain a sense of longing or vulnerability.

“I realised all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them,” she said.

Image credits: Vogue UK

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Image credits: Vogue UK

She even played three unfinished tracks during the interview, which she described as exploring themes such as finding love, coping with separation, and realizing that relationships cannot fix personal insecurities.

“You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

As of her most recent work, in January 2026, it was announced that Rodrigo would contribute a track to the charity compilation album, Help(2), in support of War Child.

“Lack of creative direction,” wrote one user

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