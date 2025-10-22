Consuelo Bolea, Senior Producer at Red Bull, Spotlight Awards Judge: ‘’Initiatives like the Spotlight Awards are essential because they shine a light on talent that often moves in very different circles: from emerging profiles to more established ones who keep exploring new ways of storytelling. When judging, I try to focus not only on technical or aesthetic quality but also on the image’s ability to move you or tell a story, which isn’t easy when you only have a single frame. I also value the coherence between idea and execution, and the personality of the proposal, where you can see the author’s vision.’’

Judges like Franziska Brunner (Creative Director at Mercedes-Benz, Germany), Ignacio Murillo (Global Talent Casting Director at Vogue, USA), Yazan Al Tamimi (Social & Content Lead at Spotify, UAE), Federigo Gabellieri (Art Director at GQ / Condé Nast, Italy), and Lauren Abrams (Head of Content Production at Apple, USA), among many others, have chosen the winners – making this competition perhaps the most global online portfolio review a photographer could ever have.