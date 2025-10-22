ADVERTISEMENT

Production Paradise is proud to reveal the winners of the 2025 Spotlight Awards, recognizing remarkable talents in 15 categories of commercial photography. Todd Antony from the UK claimed the Grand Prize for his work in the Sport category. His winning entry, chosen from thousands of submissions, earned him a valuable combination of prizes and industry-wide exposure.

“Buzkashi, or ‘goat pulling,’ is a centuries-old Central Asian sport often compared to polo — but with hundreds of riders, no teams, and a headless goat instead of a ball. Fierce chapandaz battle for control in chaotic scenes that spill into the crowd, matches lasting for hours until one rider drags the goat across a dirt goal line. Once a nomadic pastime, it remains a dramatic highlight of festivals and weddings today,” - Sport & The Grand Prize Winner - Todd Antony, UK.

More info: productionparadise.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

AI Image Developing & Creating Winner Vilka (Somm_bird), Australia

AI Image Developing & Creating Winner Vilka (Somm_bird), Australia

productionparadise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Other winners include Alex Wallace, New Zealand (Corporate & Industrial Photography Category); Dámaso Avila, Spain (Architecture & Interiors Category); and Hanna Kantor, Poland (Portraiture Category).

Now in its eighth edition, the Spotlight Awards focus on advertising photography. This unique event targets commercial photography and has a panel of more than 50 judges composed exclusively of industry experts and potential clients. Some of the top creatives from the most influential brands, ad agencies, and magazines in the world took the time to pick out the best of the Spotlight Awards talents. This year, they had to select their winners among thousands of entries.
RELATED:
    #2

    Beauty Winnerleo Rohrsetzer, Germany

    Beauty Winnerleo Rohrsetzer, Germany

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Emerging Talent Winner Victor Boccard, France

    Emerging Talent Winner Victor Boccard, France

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Consuelo Bolea, Senior Producer at Red Bull, Spotlight Awards Judge: ‘’Initiatives like the Spotlight Awards are essential because they shine a light on talent that often moves in very different circles: from emerging profiles to more established ones who keep exploring new ways of storytelling. When judging, I try to focus not only on technical or aesthetic quality but also on the image’s ability to move you or tell a story, which isn’t easy when you only have a single frame. I also value the coherence between idea and execution, and the personality of the proposal, where you can see the author’s vision.’’

    Judges like Franziska Brunner (Creative Director at Mercedes-Benz, Germany), Ignacio Murillo (Global Talent Casting Director at Vogue, USA), Yazan Al Tamimi (Social & Content Lead at Spotify, UAE), Federigo Gabellieri (Art Director at GQ / Condé Nast, Italy), and Lauren Abrams (Head of Content Production at Apple, USA), among many others, have chosen the winners – making this competition perhaps the most global online portfolio review a photographer could ever have.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Portrait & Celebrity Winner Hanna Kantor, Poland

    Portrait & Celebrity Winner Hanna Kantor, Poland

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cars Winner Bam, Germany

    Cars Winner Bam, Germany

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For the third year, Production Paradise has included the AI Image Developing & Creating category in its Spotlight Awards. It has invited creatives to develop or create stunning images using AI tools. Vilka (Somm_Bird) from Australia has won the AI category this year.

    In addition to AI Image Creating & Developing, a new category introduced this year was Emerging Talent.

    Each category has a single winner, and all 50+ judges chose the Grand Prize winner from the 15 category winners.
    #6

    Sport & Grand Prize Winner Todd Antony, United Kingdom

    Sport & Grand Prize Winner Todd Antony, United Kingdom

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Travel, Documentary & Landscape Winner Connor Langford, NM Productions, United Kingdom

    Travel, Documentary & Landscape Winner Connor Langford, NM Productions, United Kingdom

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Our winners receive prizes from sponsors, including picdrop, ModelManagement.com, VSCO, Capture One, and Radiant Photo, supporting photographers with cutting-edge creative tools.

    “Our Spotlight Awards have given an opportunity to talented photographers to be directly visible to more than 50 of some of the most influential creative decision-makers around the globe. That is exactly what Production Paradise is all about – great imagery in front of great creatives,” says Mariela von Estorff, CEO of Production Paradise.
    #8

    Corporate & Industrial Winner Alex Wallace, New Zealand

    Corporate & Industrial Winner Alex Wallace, New Zealand

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    People & Lifestyle Winner Dan Hack, United Kingdom

    People & Lifestyle Winner Dan Hack, United Kingdom

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    Advertising Winner Delaney Mcquown, Oms Photo, USA

    Advertising Winner Delaney Mcquown, Oms Photo, USA

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Fashion Winner Stefan Groepper, Germany

    Fashion Winner Stefan Groepper, Germany

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Food & Drink Winner Jeremy Baile, United Kingdom

    Food & Drink Winner Jeremy Baile, United Kingdom

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Architecture & Interiors Winner Dámaso Avila, Spain

    Architecture & Interiors Winner Dámaso Avila, Spain

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Still Life Winner Sven-Anton, USA

    Still Life Winner Sven-Anton, USA

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Kids Winner Si Cox, United Kingdom

    Kids Winner Si Cox, United Kingdom

    productionparadise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!