Woman Gets Nearly 2000 Responses After Launching Billboard Campaign To Find Love

When 42-year-old Lisa Catalano found herself disillusioned with dating apps following the passing of her fiancé, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The San Francisco Bay Area woman launched her own dating website, MarryLisa.com, and began advertising it on billboards across the city.

Within weeks, nearly 2,000 men had applied to date her, making her one of the internet’s most talked-about singles.

Lisa turned her frustration into a creative mission for love

Woman in black dress smiling outdoors near green door

Lisa says the idea started “as somewhat of a joke” back in June, when she began building the website after a string of unfulfilling app experiences.

“Every time I would get frustrated with how the dating scene was, I’d spend another five or ten minutes typing away on my computer, making the website just kind of as a little creative outlet,” she told PEOPLE.

Woman with curly hair smiling in front of a colorful cartoon figure and a bright yellow sign

At first, her friends and family thought the concept was “a little crazy.” But as the site began taking shape, their skepticism turned into encouragement.

“I think that they thought it was a little bit crazy of an idea at first, and then it took anywhere from 10 minutes to two weeks, depending on the person, to kind of come around to the idea,” she shared.

Woman taking selfie in colorful illuminated room filled with hanging lights

Soon, Lisa realized she needed to promote the site, and what better way than through something people can’t scroll past: billboards.

Still, even with her website receiving quite a lot of visits from interested men, Lisa admitted that the whole situation still feels surreal. “I never expected I would do something like this in my life. I’m almost in shock that I did it, really,” she said.

Lisa’s billboards are turning heads across the Bay Area

Woman smiling on a beach wearing sunglasses, leopard print skirt, and carrying a handbag

The MarryLisa.com billboards started appearing in early September along Highway 101 between Santa Clara and South San Francisco, and even on top of taxis.

The ads themselves are simple, with each one featuring Lisa’s smiling photo beside the bold web address in yellow font.

Woman posing by a colorful mural outdoors

“I wanted something simple and to the point,” she said. “I didn’t want people fumbling to scan a QR code. Just my face, the message, and the link.”

The ads are running in eight-second intervals to target both morning and evening commuters. Lisa admits she’s keeping quiet about the project’s total cost until she finds “the right match.”

Woman sitting outdoors in a floral dress and cardigan, smiling

Once visitors are on the MarryLisa.com website, they are given the option to fill out an application form.

Questions range from education, occupation, and location to hobbies. Applicants can also upload their own photos.

Woman sitting on beach smiling with ocean and distant bridge

“I don’t think I’m being out of line with my non-negotiables. I want somebody who is looking for a committed, monogamous relationship who would like to try for starting a family.

“I’m looking for someone who leads a healthy lifestyle,” Lisa said.

Woman smiling and standing near a futuristic car in a museum

Interestingly enough, Lisa’s story comes from loss as much as love. She was previously engaged, but her fiancé passed away in 2023 after battling a terminal illness.

“I do think the apps can work, really, but in my case, I’m just not getting the results,” she shared, adding that “very strange process to try to get back into dating when you’ve been in a relationship for so long.”

The internet can’t decide whether Lisa is bold or crazy

Woman with curly hair and floral outfit smiling outdoors

Since the campaign went live, Lisa’s story has exploded online. and not everyone agrees on what to make of it. “It’s almost a 50/50 split,” she said. “People either love the idea or hate it. They think I’m inspiring and brave, or they think I’m the worst person on earth.”

Still, Lisa’s taking the attention in stride. “For as much hate as I’m getting right now, I’m also getting a lot of love and encouragement,” she said. “I never thought I could actually be this strong.”

Woman in a long satin dress taking a selfie in an elevator

Out of nearly 1,800 applications so far, some have already caught her attention. “I think there’s a guy out there who’s a perfect fit for me, and I think I’m a perfect fit for him,” she said.

“We just haven’t connected yet, but his application might already be in my inbox.”

While netizens are split 50/50 on Lisa’s efforts, some have lauded Lisa for her creative efforts in finding her match.

“Her long-time fiancé d**d in 2023, and she doesn’t like dating apps. She’s older and wants to start a family soon, so she’s trying to cut corners, not an arranged marriage. What she’s doing isn’t different from dating; she’s just using a different approach,” one commenter wrote.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Lisa’s bold dating strategy on social media

Comment praising a strong woman who launched a billboard campaign to find love, encouraging others to support her.

Woman launching billboard campaign to find love, holding a sign with messages

Comment from MindbodywithRenee praising Lisa for her proactive approach

Person commenting online with supportive message about creative thinking

Share icon

Person commenting online about a woman's billboard campaign to find love

Comment text on a white background reading I mean she does have billboard money

Comment praising Lisa's successful billboard campaign

Comment from AnniePickleball praising a woman's courageous billboard campaign

Woman launching billboard campaign to find love receives nearly 2000 responses showing dating innovation future

Woman standing next to billboard smiling, promoting campaign to find love

Comment text on a digital screen expressing strong opinion about a woman's billboard campaign

Woman standing beside a billboard campaign to find love

Text post showing a user commenting on fertility challenges and relationship advice for a 42-year-old woman

Text comment discussing a 42-year-old woman's dating outlook

