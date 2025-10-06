Woman Gets Nearly 2000 Responses After Launching Billboard Campaign To Find Love
When 42-year-old Lisa Catalano found herself disillusioned with dating apps following the passing of her fiancé, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
The San Francisco Bay Area woman launched her own dating website, MarryLisa.com, and began advertising it on billboards across the city.
Within weeks, nearly 2,000 men had applied to date her, making her one of the internet’s most talked-about singles.
Lisa turned her frustration into a creative mission for love
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
Lisa says the idea started “as somewhat of a joke” back in June, when she began building the website after a string of unfulfilling app experiences.
“Every time I would get frustrated with how the dating scene was, I’d spend another five or ten minutes typing away on my computer, making the website just kind of as a little creative outlet,” she told PEOPLE.
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
At first, her friends and family thought the concept was “a little crazy.” But as the site began taking shape, their skepticism turned into encouragement.
“I think that they thought it was a little bit crazy of an idea at first, and then it took anywhere from 10 minutes to two weeks, depending on the person, to kind of come around to the idea,” she shared.
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
Soon, Lisa realized she needed to promote the site, and what better way than through something people can’t scroll past: billboards.
Still, even with her website receiving quite a lot of visits from interested men, Lisa admitted that the whole situation still feels surreal. “I never expected I would do something like this in my life. I’m almost in shock that I did it, really,” she said.
Lisa’s billboards are turning heads across the Bay Area
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
The MarryLisa.com billboards started appearing in early September along Highway 101 between Santa Clara and South San Francisco, and even on top of taxis.
The ads themselves are simple, with each one featuring Lisa’s smiling photo beside the bold web address in yellow font.
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
“I wanted something simple and to the point,” she said. “I didn’t want people fumbling to scan a QR code. Just my face, the message, and the link.”
The ads are running in eight-second intervals to target both morning and evening commuters. Lisa admits she’s keeping quiet about the project’s total cost until she finds “the right match.”
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
Once visitors are on the MarryLisa.com website, they are given the option to fill out an application form.
Questions range from education, occupation, and location to hobbies. Applicants can also upload their own photos.
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
“I don’t think I’m being out of line with my non-negotiables. I want somebody who is looking for a committed, monogamous relationship who would like to try for starting a family.
“I’m looking for someone who leads a healthy lifestyle,” Lisa said.
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
Interestingly enough, Lisa’s story comes from loss as much as love. She was previously engaged, but her fiancé passed away in 2023 after battling a terminal illness.
“I do think the apps can work, really, but in my case, I’m just not getting the results,” she shared, adding that “very strange process to try to get back into dating when you’ve been in a relationship for so long.”
The internet can’t decide whether Lisa is bold or crazy
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
Since the campaign went live, Lisa’s story has exploded online. and not everyone agrees on what to make of it. “It’s almost a 50/50 split,” she said. “People either love the idea or hate it. They think I’m inspiring and brave, or they think I’m the worst person on earth.”
Still, Lisa’s taking the attention in stride. “For as much hate as I’m getting right now, I’m also getting a lot of love and encouragement,” she said. “I never thought I could actually be this strong.”
Image credits: MarryLisa.com
Out of nearly 1,800 applications so far, some have already caught her attention. “I think there’s a guy out there who’s a perfect fit for me, and I think I’m a perfect fit for him,” she said.
“We just haven’t connected yet, but his application might already be in my inbox.”
While netizens are split 50/50 on Lisa’s efforts, some have lauded Lisa for her creative efforts in finding her match.
“Her long-time fiancé d**d in 2023, and she doesn’t like dating apps. She’s older and wants to start a family soon, so she’s trying to cut corners, not an arranged marriage. What she’s doing isn’t different from dating; she’s just using a different approach,” one commenter wrote.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Lisa’s bold dating strategy on social media
