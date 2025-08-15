Joey Swoll Applauded For Brutal Takedown Of Woman Who Called All Men Under 5’10” “Little Boys”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll gave a reality check to a woman for being “mean” and “condescending” online.

The 42-year-old influencer is known for taking a stand against bullies in the fitness community, especially when they target vulnerable individuals.

This time, he lifted the bar for decency by calling out a woman for her height-shaming remarks.

Joey has continued being vocal online even after recently receiving a wave of hate for his Hulk Hogan tribute.

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll gave a reality check to a woman for being "mean" and "condescending" online

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

Earlier this month, Joey responded to a woman who claimed a man should be considered a “little boy” if they are under the height of 5’10.

“If a man is under 5’10, that is a little boy,” read her tweet.

Joey, known online as the CEO of Gym Positivity, gave the woman a rude awakening with a strongly worded response.

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

“Funny to see you say ‘Not sure why MY taste in men has yall so f’d up,’” he began his message.

“You literally called men under 5’10 ‘little boys’ so don’t be upset when people call you out for it, and I love to see it’s women calling you out too,” he went on to say.

“If a man is under 5’10, that is a little boy,” read the woman’s tweet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

The TikTok fitness superstar said it was fine for the woman to have preferences related to her partner, but he slammed her for putting it across in a “mean” way.

“You can have a taste in men and express it without being condescending or mean so don’t think it’s ‘f’d’ up people are giving it right back to you,” he said.

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

Joey also advised the woman to focus on someone’s emotional qualities rather than their external appearance.

“You should focus more on the qualities that make him a man and good person like kindness, respect, integrity, and responsibility,” he concluded.

The bodybuilder asked the woman to focus on qualities like “kindness, respect, integrity, and responsibility”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

And she blocked me. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yodQmKzond — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) August 13, 2025

This week, Joey re-shared a picture of his conversation with the woman and wrote: “she blocked me.”

Social media users joined in the conversation, with one saying: “I’m 5’9” and my wife says otherwise, lady.”

“As a scrawny 5’3 fella, I ain’t mad at her,” commented another. “Happily married and it’s unlikely she could handle someone of the likes of me. I’m rather ornery. Keep up the good fight!”

Image credits: Facebook / Joey Swoll

Another wrote, “Criticizing anyone for immutable characteristics is never ok. Proves nothing except for the emptiness of the criticizer.”

“Is he supposed to wear high heels or something lol. He can’t help his height but can help the way he acts,” one said.

The fitness superstar recently saw a wave of hate after sharing a tribute to Hulk Hogan

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

Joey recently saw a wave of hate against him after his tribute to Hulk Hogan, who passed away in July at the age of 71.

“I’m done with social media,” said the bodybuilder after apologizing for his video.

In the since-deleted tribute, Joey was captured wearing a Halloween costume resembling the deceased wrestler during a gym session.

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

The video received massive backlash, forcing Joey to apologize and take down the tribute.

“I owe my followers, my community and all of social media an apology,” he told his millions of followers.

“I am human, I am still growing and learning and I promise to all of you I will do better,” Joey said in his apology video

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

For someone who calls out “bullies” at the gym, he said he would be a “hypocrite” if he didn’t hold himself “to the same standards.”

“I am human, I am still growing and learning and I promise to all of you I will do better,” he continued. “I have nothing but love and kindness in my heart, I will continue to try and make the world a better place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

He claimed he was unaware of the “horrible, horrible things that he had done,” referring to some of the controversies surrounding Hulk Hogan, including his use of racial slurs in the past and admitting to the usage of anabolic steroids.

In a follow-up video, Joey said he was “done” with social media because people are constantly waiting “for a reason to hate you and tear you down.”

“You either d** a hero, or live long enough to be the villain. Thank you for your support. I am done,” he added.

Joey continued being vocal about “gym bullies” and fired back against someone who suggested he was targeting transgender people

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

Image credits: TheRabbitHole84

Despite the recent vitriol he received, Joey continued being vocal about what he believes should be called out.

This week, he shared a screenshot of someone accusing him in his DMs of allegedly targeting transgender people.

“You seem to target trans people a lot…” read a reply to Joey’s story about a transgender woman at the gym.

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

Sad to see another social media pile-on. If you’re offended (by anything) it’s on you. Chances are you’re primed to be pissed off and poised to kick off. Expect trouble and you’ll get it. Look for intent. Were they aggressive? Did they use words to deliberately hurt you? If… pic.twitter.com/UAVTdi9HgE — Diane Brander (@DiBrander) July 30, 2025

The bodybuilder slammed the accusation and said, “I didn’t say anything about them being trans. The issue here is they are grinding their genitals repeatedly on a piece of gym equipment while filming it, which is DISGUSTING.”

“And please show me where I ‘target trans people’ on my page or anyone for that matter?”

He asserted that he will call out anyone who is “bullying” or “being offensive and inappropriate” at the gym.

“There’s no place in the gym for this garbage,” he added.

Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

Social media users had plenty to say about Joey’s latest remarks

Image credits: ozi_crypto

Image credits: LaPetiteADA

Image credits: Truth_u_need

Image credits: sweattylou

Image credits: LiteEmUpJohnny

Image credits: In_Case_Im_Fake

Image credits: JustTryin2GetBy

Image credits: Ivantheboomer

Image credits: GpFitnessOC

Image credits: naryamie9

Image credits: JeffSnavely

Image credits: AJohansen592

Image credits: DingWenus

Image credits: Aristocoin

Image credits: veteran4crypto

Image credits: FrozenFibonacci

Image credits: OpinionzAreLike

Image credits: ez_deezy