Joey Swoll Applauded For Brutal Takedown Of Woman Who Called All Men Under 5’10” “Little Boys”
Joey Swoll flexing muscles in a white tank top and cap, applauded for takedown of men under 5 10 height claim
Joey Swoll Applauded For Brutal Takedown Of Woman Who Called All Men Under 5’10” “Little Boys”

Fitness influencer Joey Swoll gave a reality check to a woman for being “mean” and “condescending” online.

The 42-year-old influencer is known for taking a stand against bullies in the fitness community, especially when they target vulnerable individuals.

This time, he lifted the bar for decency by calling out a woman for her height-shaming remarks.

Highlights
  • Joey Swoll gave a reality check to a woman for her remarks online.
  • The woman claimed a man who “is under 5’10” should be seen as a “little boy.”
  • The fitness influencer responded, saying the woman was being “mean” and “condescending.”
  • Joey has continued being vocal online even after recently receiving a wave of hate for his Hulk Hogan tribute.
    Fitness influencer Joey Swoll gave a reality check to a woman for being “mean” and “condescending” online

    Joey Swoll in a Cubs jersey smiling and holding a baseball during a public event with people in the background.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    Earlier this month, Joey responded to a woman who claimed a man should be considered a “little boy” if they are under the height of 5’10.

    “If a man is under 5’10, that is a little boy,” read her tweet.

    Joey, known online as the CEO of Gym Positivity, gave the woman a rude awakening with a strongly worded response.

    Joey Swoll smiling in a gray shirt and white cap, known for his applauded response to height-related comments about men.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    “Funny to see you say ‘Not sure why MY taste in men has yall so f’d up,’” he began his message.

    “You literally called men under 5’10 ‘little boys’ so don’t be upset when people call you out for it, and I love to see it’s women calling you out too,” he went on to say.

    “If a man is under 5’10, that is a little boy,” read the woman’s tweet

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

    The TikTok fitness superstar said it was fine for the woman to have preferences related to her partner, but he slammed her for putting it across in a “mean” way.

    “You can have a taste in men and express it without being condescending or mean so don’t think it’s ‘f’d’ up people are giving it right back to you,” he said.

    Muscular man Joey Swoll in a gym wearing a tank top with Gym Positivity Nation, looking determined and confident.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    Joey also advised the woman to focus on someone’s emotional qualities rather than their external appearance.

    “You should focus more on the qualities that make him a man and good person like kindness, respect, integrity, and responsibility,” he concluded.

    The bodybuilder asked the woman to focus on qualities like “kindness, respect, integrity, and responsibility” 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

    This week, Joey re-shared a picture of his conversation with the woman and wrote: “she blocked me.”

    Social media users joined in the conversation, with one saying: “I’m 5’9” and my wife says otherwise, lady.”

    “As a scrawny 5’3 fella, I ain’t mad at her,” commented another. “Happily married and it’s unlikely she could handle someone of the likes of me. I’m rather ornery. Keep up the good fight!”

    Joey Swoll smiling in gym wearing a yellow Gold's Gym shirt and white cap, known for brutal takedown on height criticism.

    Image credits: Facebook / Joey Swoll

    Another wrote, “Criticizing anyone for immutable characteristics is never ok. Proves nothing except for the emptiness of the criticizer.”

    “Is he supposed to wear high heels or something lol. He can’t help his height but can help the way he acts,” one said.

    The fitness superstar recently saw a wave of hate after sharing a tribute to Hulk Hogan

    Joey Swoll flexing muscles and taking a mirror selfie in a tank top and backward cap, showcasing his physique.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    Joey recently saw a wave of hate against him after his tribute to Hulk Hogan, who passed away in July at the age of 71.

    “I’m done with social media,” said the bodybuilder after apologizing for his video.

    In the since-deleted tribute, Joey was captured wearing a Halloween costume resembling the deceased wrestler during a gym session.

    Joey Swoll wearing a white cap and green shirt, sitting in a car, reacting to critics of men under 5’10” height.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    The video received massive backlash, forcing Joey to apologize and take down the tribute.

    “I owe my followers, my community and all of social media an apology,” he told his millions of followers.

    “I am human, I am still growing and learning and I promise to all of you I will do better,” Joey said in his apology video 

    Joey Swoll flexing muscles in colorful outfit at a gym, representing strength in a bold and confident pose.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    @thejoeyswoll Well, let me tell you something about #armday brother! 💪🏼 #hulkhogan#FYP♬ Real American (Hulk Hogan’s WWE Theme) – It Lives, It Breathes

    For someone who calls out “bullies” at the gym, he said he would be a “hypocrite” if he didn’t hold himself “to the same standards.”

    “I am human, I am still growing and learning and I promise to all of you I will do better,” he continued. “I have nothing but love and kindness in my heart, I will continue to try and make the world a better place.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Joey Swoll (@joeyswoll)

    He claimed he was unaware of the “horrible, horrible things that he had done,” referring to some of the controversies surrounding Hulk Hogan, including his use of racial slurs in the past and admitting to the usage of anabolic steroids.

    In a follow-up video, Joey said he was “done” with social media because people are constantly waiting “for a reason to hate you and tear you down.”

    “You either d** a hero, or live long enough to be the villain. Thank you for your support. I am done,” he added.

    Joey continued being vocal about “gym bullies” and fired back against someone who suggested he was targeting transgender people 

    Joey Swoll flexing muscles in a kitchen, showing strength and confidence amid a social media controversy.

    Screenshot of a serious social media exchange about Joey Swoll's response to controversial gym behavior and height remarks.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Joey Swoll for standing up to critics and promoting accountability online.

    Image credits: TheRabbitHole84

    Despite the recent vitriol he received, Joey continued being vocal about what he believes should be called out.

    This week, he shared a screenshot of someone accusing him in his DMs of allegedly targeting transgender people.

    “You seem to target trans people a lot…” read a reply to Joey’s story about a transgender woman at the gym.

    Joey Swoll in a red tank top and white cap giving a direct message, praised for takedown in male height debate.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    The bodybuilder slammed the accusation and said, “I didn’t say anything about them being trans. The issue here is they are grinding their genitals repeatedly on a piece of gym equipment while filming it, which is DISGUSTING.”

    “And please show me where I ‘target trans people’ on my page or anyone for that matter?”

    He asserted that he will call out anyone who is “bullying” or “being offensive and inappropriate” at the gym.

    “There’s no place in the gym for this garbage,” he added.

    Joey Swoll flexing muscles in gym wearing Gym Positivity Nation tank top, showcasing strength and confidence.

    Image credits: Instagram / joeyswoll

    Social media users had plenty to say about Joey’s latest remarks

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying about men under 5'10 with a comment on height, linked to Joey Swoll debate.

    Image credits: ozi_crypto

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Joey Swoll questioning women's behavior with a displeased emoji.

    Image credits: LaPetiteADA

    Tweet reply to Joey Swoll discussing height preferences and lifting heavy items in response to a controversial comment about men under 5'10"

    Image credits: Truth_u_need

    Screenshot of a tweet applauding Joey Swoll for addressing criticism of men under 5'10" calling height-based insults unfair.

    Image credits: sweattylou

    Tweet from Lite Em Up Johnny criticizing women who focus only on men’s height in response to Joey Swoll’s discussion on height stereotypes.

    Image credits: LiteEmUpJohnny

    Tweet from Justin Case replying to Joey Swoll about people lacking empathy and consequences of their actions.

    Image credits: In_Case_Im_Fake

    Tweet from user Axolotl replying to Joey Swoll discussing gym behavior and transgender issues, related to Joey Swoll takedown controversy.

    Image credits: JustTryin2GetBy

    Tweet from Ivan replying to Joey Swoll discussing trans activists and a cheating trans gamer in BF6, engaging in heated online debate.

    Image credits: Ivantheboomer

    Tweet by GpFitnessOC replying to Joey Swoll, expressing surprise and interest about a video prompting a response from him.

    Image credits: GpFitnessOC

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing accountability, related to Joey Swoll and men under 5'10" discussion.

    Image credits: naryamie9

    Tweet by Jeff Snavely replying to Joey Swoll, discussing self-hate in response to a height-related controversy.

    Image credits: JeffSnavely

    Tweet by Anders Johansen warning about possible threats after Joey Swoll's brutal takedown of woman insulting men under 5'10".

    Image credits: AJohansen592

    Tweet from Ding Wenus advising Joey Swoll to ignore negative comments and focus on supporters in a heated discussion on social media.

    Image credits: DingWenus

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Joey Swoll for standing firm and setting boundaries in a controversial discussion about men under 5'10.

    Image credits: Aristocoin

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to Joey Swoll addressing validation and attention in a social media debate.

    Image credits: veteran4crypto

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to Joey Swoll's post applauding his takedown of woman insulting men under 5'10".

    Image credits: FrozenFibonacci

    Social media post showing support for Joey Swoll’s takedown of a woman insulting men under 5'10.

    Image credits: OpinionzAreLike

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Joey Swoll, praising his takedown of comments about men under 5'10"

    Image credits: ez_deezy

    christophercrockett avatar
    Chris the Bobcat
    Chris the Bobcat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a 5'5" (165 cm) man, and at 51 I don't think I'm getting any taller. The last time a taller woman insulted my height, I was standing in line in front of her. I turned and looked at her, then told her to worry as she wasn't my type. Because I didn't want to look up her nose and see hairs and boogers. That shut her up.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Usually not a fan of influencers, but this guy consistently supports good and kind behavior and calls out the jerks out there. He's a great role model!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My daughter is 5'5, her fiance is 5'3, she's decided not to wear heels on her wedding day, not because she doesn't want to appear taller than him, because she doesn't want anyone to say anything about her person. She calls him her "short king" when I first heard her say it I was a bit "eek hope he doesn't mind" he told me himself how much he loves it and it's his favourite pet name she has for him.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
