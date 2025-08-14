Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Short King’ Brutally Rejected By Woman Goes Viral As People Debate Height Preferences In Dating
Young man smiling confidently against brick wall background representing short king height preferences in dating debates
Entitled People, Relationships

‘Short King’ Brutally Rejected By Woman Goes Viral As People Debate Height Preferences In Dating

When Atlanta-based musician and filmmaker Ian decided to be upfront about his height on a dating app, he didn’t expect the conversation to end so abruptly. 

The 35-year-old, who stands 5’6”, messaged a woman to confirm if she’d noticed his height in his profile. 

Moments later, she unmatched him. His story has since gone viral, stirring a wider discussion about how height influences modern dating dynamics.

Highlights
  • A 35-year-old filmmaker from Atlanta shared the awkward way a woman rejected him after he revealed he was just 5’6” on a dating app.
  • The exchange sparked a debate online about whether confidence or disclosure played a bigger role in the sudden unmatch.
  • Supporters rallied behind the self-described “short king,” saying height shouldn’t overshadow personality in dating.
    The short king’s candid approach sparked an unexpected rejection

    Young man wearing glasses and a cap smiling outdoors, representing short king and debates on height preferences in dating.

    Image credits: Instagram / ian3snacks

    Ian, who describes himself as autistic, told theNew York Post that he typically tries to clear potential “dealbreakers” early in the conversation. 

    When he noticed the woman, who he described as a “goddess,” was taller than him, he complimented her and added, “Did you see that I am only 5-foot-6?”

    She reportedly admitted that she hadn’t noticed his height, but she also asked if he was comfortable with her being taller or wearing heels.

    Couple holding hands outdoors with focus on height difference, illustrating dating and short king height preferences.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Simon Boxus

    “I’m totally comfortable,” Ian replied, though he gave her a graceful exit.

    “If you want to politely, like, see yourself out now, no harm, no foul. I get it.” 

    Instead of answering, she simply unmatched him.

    Young man wearing a cap and chain necklace, appearing thoughtful while discussing short king height preferences in dating.

    Image credits: TikTok / ian3snacks

    Ian toldNewsweek he wasn’t fazed. “Men’s height gets talked about enough online that I try to get it out of the way immediately if I suspect it might be an issue.

    “In the same way, I’ve had curvier women ask me if I was OK with how they look, which I always am,” he said.

    Ian stated that he has learned to be upfront about his height on dating apps

    @ian3snacks Dating in your 30s is hilarious. It’s humiliating. But also hilarious. Don’t come at me with that short man syndrome bs 😘 #dating#shortking#tallgirl#millennial#funnystory♬ original sound – ian3snacks

    Ian noted that he has learned to get dealbreakers out of the way early in dating, so he has become very upfront about his height indating apps.

    “I am not one to woo you with smooth pickup lines or play games. I don’t have the jawline for that kind of approach.

    “Transparency, wit and kindness tend to be where I shine a little easier, so I try to play to my strengths,” he told the publication.

    Young man standing against a brick wall wearing a beige shirt and black shorts, symbolizing short king height preferences in dating.

    Image credits: Instagram / ian3snacks

    That being said, Ian admitted that dating is a challenging endeavor.

    “I think most people would agree that dating often feels like a self-inflicted humiliation ritual,” he said.

    As for the woman who unmatched him, Ian stated that there are no hard feelings.

    Young man wearing a cap and necklace laughing outdoors, highlighting short king and height preferences in dating discussions.

    Image credits: TikTok / ian3snacks

    “It’s totally possible that, during that brief interaction, she saw something else in my profile that she didn’t feel compatible with and unmatched,” he said. 

    TikTok users reacted with divided opinions on Ian’s experience

    After Ian shared the experience in a TikTok video, netizens had strong and often conflicting takes. 

    Some suggested the rejection wasn’t about height at all.

    “Listen! You gave her the ick with the ‘If you want to see yourself out now,’ I’m telling you! That’s what it was,” one user claimed. “It showed you were saying you weren’t worthy.”

    “No offense, it wasn’t your height but probably your overtly nice guy, complimentary energy. Lots of women are conditioned to think they should want a man whose attention they have to work for,” another TikTok user wrote.

    Others were baffled that the exchange ended so suddenly. “Wait, why did she unmatch? Your message back was so lovely and confident,” one commenter stated, adding that they thought Ian’s honesty actually came across as secure. 

    Young man adjusting glasses with serious expression, representing the short king height debate in dating preferences.

    Image credits: Instagram / ian3snacks

    Another chimed in that the “short king” label suited him because his calm and confident tone still shone through.

    Men’s height still sparks debate in dating

    Ian’s experience isn’t unique. Society’s fixation onheight in dating, particularly in men, is well-documented. This often results in shorter men being seen as less desirable despite real-world examples that challenge the stereotype. 

    Last year alone, theNY Post published an article discussing the emerging “6-6-6” rule for women in dating, which requires men to be at least6 feet tall, have 6-pack-abs, and a 6-figure income. 

    A survey fromBumble also found that 60% of women have indicated that they were specifically looking for a man who is over 6 feet tall in their search filters, according toEVIE magazine.

    Man performing on stage with microphone in hand during a vibrant concert, highlighting struggles of short king in dating.

    Image credits: Instagram / ian3snacks

    Bumble’s study also showed that only 30% of women were open to dating men who are 5’11, and only 15% were willing to date men who are 5’8 or shorter.

    The dating app’s study caught a lot of attention online, especially since more female respondents were willing to date men who are 7 feet tall than men who are 5’11.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Ian’s experience as a “short king” on dating apps on social media

    Comment from user tqmy expressing support for attitude in a discussion about short king height preferences in dating.

    Comment from user about dating preferences and height, highlighting opinions on height in dating and short king debates.

    Comment praising confidence of a short king in dating, discussing height preferences and insecurities in relationships.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Samantha Lynn reacting to a viral post about short king dating height preferences.

    Comment about height preferences in dating, reflecting on how height preferences can seem wild and confusing.

    Comment from user discussing dating preferences and the rejection of a short king, sparking debate on height in dating.

    Social media comment discussing regrets about not giving short kings a chance in dating, sparking debate on height preferences.

    Social media comment discussing dating preferences and height insecurities related to the short king debate.

    Comment from a user discussing dating preferences and insecurities related to short kings in an online debate.

    Comment discussing height preferences in dating, touching on bisexuality and limits related to geometry and attraction.

    Comment from user Selena on social media discussing dating preferences and height with mention of short king rejection debate.

    Comment discussing short king dating preferences, highlighting attraction to shorter men with taller partners.

    Comment from Chicago Girl in Phoenix reacting to a viral post about short king and height preferences in dating.

    Comment from a social media user about dating height preferences, mentioning being 5'1" and liking guys closer to her height.

    Comment on viral post discussing short king rejection and height preferences in dating, with user’s opinion on dating dynamics.

    Comment on height preferences in dating, discussing confidence over height from a tall girl's perspective in a social media reply.

    Comment on social media questioning height preferences in dating, relating to short king rejection debates.

