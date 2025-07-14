ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood is known for using camera tricks to create the illusion that certain things are closer, farther away, or differently proportioned. This includes altering how celebrities appear on screen.

While height is often seen as a positive physical trait, some stars have shared that they were considered too tall to land major roles. As a result, they sometimes had to lie about their height to casting directors or rely on movie magic to appear shorter. After all, the average height in the United States is 5'9" (175 cm) for men and 5'4" (162 cm) for women.

Others were bullied for their towering stature, and their careers in the entertainment industry helped them gain confidence in something they once felt insecure about.

Without further ado, here are 22 actors and singers who are much taller than people assume.