Jason Momoa Goes Red Carpet Official With New Girlfriend—People Say She Resembles His Daughter
Celebrities, News

Jason Momoa Goes Red Carpet Official With New Girlfriend—People Say She Resembles His Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Momoa, the 45-year-old movie star famous for his rugged and tough looks, is at the center of a social media controversy after making a high-profile red-carpet appearance alongside his new girlfriend, 32-year-old Adria Arjona.

Fans questioned the pairing as they made their debut at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Valentine’s Day.

Highlights
  • Jason Momoa sparks controversy debuting new girlfriend Adria Arjona at SNL50 concert.
  • Fans claim Momoa's girlfriend resembles his daughter, triggering mixed reactions.
  • Adria Arjona is the daughter of famous Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona.
  • Arjona and Momoa starred together in a 2021 Netflix movie

“It’s very disturbing that his girlfriend looks exactly like his daughter,” one user exclaimed, echoing the sentiments of many who believed she looked more like a relative than a lover.

“Love to see my boy happy, but doesn’t she look, I don’t know, kinda familiar? As in direct-line familiar?” another asked.

RELATED:

    Jason Momoa’s appearance alongside his new girlfriend, Adria Arjona, drew mixed reactions from viewers who felt she “looked like a daughter”

    Jason Momoa on the red carpet with new girlfriend, wearing stylish outfits and posing together.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    Momoa’s appearance at the concert was nothing short of stylish, keeping his signature look with a brown t-shirt layered under a black leather jacket, dark jeans, and red-lens sunglasses. 

    Adria, on the other hand, turned heads in a black denim mini dress adorned with fringe detailing and paired with black tights, royal blue velvet heels, and a striped fringed handbag.

    Arjona is a name that rings familiar for Latin American audiences, as the actress is the daughter of famous Guatemalan heartthrob and singer Ricardo Arjona. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jason Momoa on the red carpet with new girlfriend, both holding tickets and smiling at an event.

    Image credits: prideofgypsies

    She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she met her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Edgardo Canales. The pair married in 2019 but were divorced in 2023.

    Momoa, on the other hand, has a storied past with his high-profile ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star first connected with Bonet in 2005 at a Los Angeles jazz club, then wed in October 2017 and began making public appearances as a couple by November 2017.

    Their 17-year relationship ended in January 2022, with Bonet citing “irreconcilable differences” before filing for divorce.

    Viewers drew unfavorable comparisons to Momoa’s ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, who is 12 years his senior

    Young woman with long hair, indoors, associated with Jason Momoa on red carpet.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Fans felt the Puerto Rican actress appeared much too young for Momoa, having grown accustomed to seeing him with 57-year-old Lisa Bonet.

    Born in San Francisco, California, as Lilakoi Moon, Bonet has led a fruitful career, becoming a mainstay for her role as Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show, whom she portrayed from 1984-1992.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women in white dresses joyfully holding bottles at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Bonet married singer Lenny Kravitz in 1987, and remained by his side until their divorce in 1993. She’s the mother of three children, 36-year-old Zoë Kravitz with the singer, and 17-year-old Lola and 16-year-old Nakoa-Wolf with Jason Momoa.

    Woman in a black off-shoulder top with sleek hair, linked to Jason Momoa's publicity.

    Image credits: zoeisabellakravitz

    Despite Bonet and Momoa’s reputation as Hollywood’s laid-back lovebirds, cracks began to emerge. In January 2022, the couple announced their separation, and by January 2024, their divorce was finalized.

    “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception,” Momoa wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

    Some netizens went as far as to accuse Arjona of “breaking” the actor’s marriage, as they were working together when he separated from Bonet

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: NBC

    Some fans accused Arjona of being a “home-wrecker,” as she was working alongside Momoa for two years on a film that was released a few months before he and his wife went separate ways.

    “She broke up his marriage,” one user wrote.

    Man in a blush suit with a woman in a pink dress on the red carpet, showcasing girlfriend.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Arjona reportedly met the actor on the set of 2021’s Sweet Girl, an American action thriller starring Momoa as a father on a quest for revenge after his wife, played by Arjona, dies from cancer due to a corrupt pharmaceutical company pulling a drug that could’ve saved her from the market.

    Jason Momoa and guest in formal attire at a red carpet event, posing together.

    Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

    The production began in July 2019, with Arjona joining the cast in December 2019.

    Despite fan rumors, Momoa was seen in 2022 alongside Mexican actress Eiza González, withPeople Magazineconfirming that their relationship had been brief, ending in June of that year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans of the actor, on the other hand, congratulated him on the new relationship, pointing out how happy and relaxed he seemed

    Jason Momoa at Saturday Night Live event with his new girlfriend, posing with a smile under marquee lights.

    Image credits: prideofgypsies

    “Amazing the age difference between her and Lisa. Twenty-five years, and he’s right in the middle,” one user wrote.

    “She’s a younger version of Lisa…” a reader commented. “But this one smiles and looks happy.  Lisa rarely cracked a smile.”

    “He looks like a very happy man,” another said. “I’m happy for him.”

    “Love seeing these two together. It reminds me of when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first got back together – a whole new wave of romance!”

    “Nice couple.” While some netizens criticized the pairing, others congratulated the actor on his new relationship

    Comment comparing new girlfriend's resemblance to a daughter.

    Social media comment about Jason Momoa's new girlfriend mentioning resemblance to daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Jason Momoa's red carpet appearance with his new girlfriend, mentioning resemblance to family.

    Comment about Jason Momoa's new girlfriend resembling Lisa, with heart emoji reaction.

    Comment praising Jason Momoa and his new girlfriend, joking about her resemblance to someone familiar.

    Comment expressing concern about Jason Momoa's girlfriend's resemblance to his daughter, with shocked emojis.

    Comment on Jason Momoa's news: "He definitely has a type," with a heart icon and three likes.

    Instagram comment saying "Lucky Girl!!!" referring to Jason Momoa's new girlfriend.

    Instagram comment congratulating Jason Momoa on his new girlfriend.

    Instagram comment noting a resemblance, related to Jason Momoa and new girlfriend discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Instagram post saying "Nice couple" related to Jason Momoa.

    Comment about Jason Momoa's new girlfriend, mentioning his stepdaughter.

    A comment reflecting on Hollywood connections involving Jason Momoa and his relationships.

    Comment discussing Jason Momoa and rumors about future red carpet debuts.

    Comment about Jason Momoa and his new girlfriend's appearance, emphasizing her presence.

    Text showing a critical comment about a couple, mentioning career advice and popularity.

    Comment mentioning Zoe Kravitz on a forum post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
