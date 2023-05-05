84 Times Bumble Surprised People So Much, They Just Had To Share It On This Online Group (New Pics)
Online dating is wild. You swipe through a catalog of profiles that people (who you probably have never met) purposefully made for themselves to appear funny, smart, creative, confident, kind, positive, ambitious, well-read in the classics (but not so much that it would make them a snob), and, of course, attractive, all for the sole purpose of catching your attention and try to find someone who you could like in real life and would also fall for your 'advertisement.'
If that sounds like an exhaustive and quite chaotic quest with no guarantee for success, well, it is. And the subreddit Bumble is a perfect example of that. There, the users of this popular app share screenshots of everyone and everything they run into and let's just say that they're pretty colorful.
This post may include affiliate links.
Seems Reasonable
Bushy Convo
There’s Zero Effort, And Then There’s This
Just responding to everything, isn’t as bad as the others
Why Do Men Always Manage To Turn An Innocuous Question Into Something Sexual?
We think with our d**k. It become really annoying as i age
He Unmatched Me
Me Trying To Get To Know Someone And Their Bio Is Like
And I’ve Officially Deleted Bumble
Her-"First thing you asked is if I have big boobs?!?!?" Him-"No" Her" Oh thats alright then."
Thanks For The Prompt Bestie It Was Really Helpful
My Experience On Bumble So Far
I Thought I’ve See It All
1 Hour On Bumble.....i'm Done. I'm Happier Single. I Just Wanted To Know About The Avocado
Do You Have A Dog?
You Know, I Expect So Little And Yet I’m Still Disappointed. I Regret Complimenting Him
*whilst making love* "Your dead grandparents! Cruelty to puppies! Starving children in Africa! The cost of living crisis!"
She Doesn't Seem Very Pleasant
We Were Having Some Nice Banter And Then Hit A Wall With This... Feel Like I Dodged A Bullet
So, What Age?
No Red Flags Here
A man so vain the voices in his head sound like him and call him sir
At Least He's Honest?
Why Are Men?
Why Type Lot Letters When Few Letters Do Trick?
I honestly don’t understand why people still write like this. It made sense 20 years ago in the days of texting with an old Nokia.
Had A Typo On My Profile That Said 5'2 But I Learned Today That Short Guys Aren't Allowed To Be This Good Looking. Come On Ladies, It Can't Be This Bad
There are a lot of these women around. If she asks your height, ask her weight. If she is offended, it ends there. My neighbours' daughter is obese, and her boyfriend is a dwarf. They are one of the happiest couples I have met. Plus, they have a dirty sense of humour and are hilarious to hang around with. Never heard them argue
I Don't Even Know Anymore Bruh
Dont U Ladies Love Going For Walks With Strange Men At 11:30 Pm On A Sunday? F*cking Hell
Sometimes You Just Gotta Say It
I Give Up
Online Dating Is Weird
Man I'm Done With This Online Dating
Do you even understand the concept of dating apps?!
Classy
Perfect first date: I can feed myself, just buy me a house to show you are serious.
Oofda; Was I Too Harsh?
First Day On Bumble, Going Well
Sir, I Believe You Should Put That 6 In Front Of That 2
Yeah, okay Brad, I'm sure your high school football record is very impressive. Now back to reality.
That Didnt Answer My Question
Orangutan, because i would be able to block in free time to practice my sword fighting skills. Fighting a chicken everytime I leave my house would be impractical, because I would have to leave earlier then I have to. However, do we know when the Orangutan fight is happening? Because that would be some must need information.
Same Thing, Right? 🫠
Thanks For The Heads Up, I Guess?
Dating Apps Are A Real Struggle In Japan
Imagine Being This Self-Important
Idk How Should I Take This
Yes, telling a woman she is fat is such good way to talk to her.
After A Full Day Of Talking And Getting To Know Each Other, I’m Hit With This
Um…. Does This Approach Work For Anyone??
How come he has not starved to death yet? The last vag he touched was when he was being pushed out of his momma.
Oh
Will Report Back
Sometimes I Really Wonder Why Certain People Use Dating-Apps
I Guess I Should Just Go Back To “Hey How’s Your Week Going?”
Nearly Every Guy On This Sub: “Put Some Effort Into Your Openers, I Hate When Women Just Say Hey, Blorghy Blah Blah.” And I’m Telling You As Someone Who Never Says Hey, This Is Pretty Typical Non-Engagement
Unless you're the worm in "Labyrinth," do not say "Ello." You sound like a tool.
Without The Mark Of The Devil
I bet someone is booking an appt down at the tattoo parlour.
He Asked How I Liked The App, I Told Him It Was Frustrating….then He Became Another Example As To Why
New Day, Same Old
He Really Just Mansplained Me My Vagina You Can’t Make This Up
Am I The Problem?
No Noah Noooooo. It Kept Getting Worse
Who The F*ck Does This?
What In The Fresh F**k Is This
And We Were Getting On So Well
How You Gonna Tell Me I Taste Wrong
Didn’t Know Suggesting A Date Venue Was Mansplaining, And I Don’t Have A Screenshot But She Also Accused Me Of Being Racist For Saying I Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Hamilton
I Only Matched So I Could Send This
I’ve Had Some Bad Attempts At Conversations, But This Takes The Cake
After 4 Dates. That Was Enough For Me Not To Even Respond
Didn’t See That One Coming
Sometimes Bumble Is As Much Of Use As Laser Guns In Hands Of Takeshi's Castle Finalists
Am I Sensitive Or Is He Just Lowkey Racist??
Hi, we just started talking, here is my disturbing fetish....