Online dating is wild. You swipe through a catalog of profiles that people (who you probably have never met) purposefully made for themselves to appear funny, smart, creative, confident, kind, positive, ambitious, well-read in the classics (but not so much that it would make them a snob), and, of course, attractive, all for the sole purpose of catching your attention and try to find someone who you could like in real life and would also fall for your 'advertisement.'

If that sounds like an exhaustive and quite chaotic quest with no guarantee for success, well, it is. And the subreddit Bumble is a perfect example of that. There, the users of this popular app share screenshots of everyone and everything they run into and let's just say that they're pretty colorful.

Seems Reasonable

Seems Reasonable

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Is this what she wants for a first date?

Bushy Convo

Bushy Convo

#3

There's Zero Effort, And Then There's This

There’s Zero Effort, And Then There’s This

eliseosx Report

CrazyCatLady
CrazyCatLady
Just responding to everything, isn't as bad as the others

Why Do Men Always Manage To Turn An Innocuous Question Into Something Sexual?

Why Do Men Always Manage To Turn An Innocuous Question Into Something Sexual?

Max(pronouns/whatever/hamster)
Max(pronouns/whatever/hamster)
We think with our d**k. It become really annoying as i age

He Unmatched Me

He Unmatched Me

Me Trying To Get To Know Someone And Their Bio Is Like

Me Trying To Get To Know Someone And Their Bio Is Like

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
I sense there's some contradictions here, but it's really hard to tell.

And I've Officially Deleted Bumble

And I’ve Officially Deleted Bumble

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Her-"First thing you asked is if I have big boobs?!?!?" Him-"No" Her" Oh thats alright then."

Thanks For The Prompt Bestie It Was Really Helpful

Thanks For The Prompt Bestie It Was Really Helpful

My Experience On Bumble So Far

My Experience On Bumble So Far

I Thought I've See It All

I Thought I’ve See It All

Lama
Lama
Daaaaaaaamn. Keep it to yourself Netflix and chillboy.

1 Hour On Bumble.....i'm Done. I'm Happier Single. I Just Wanted To Know About The Avocado

1 Hour On Bumble.....i'm Done. I'm Happier Single. I Just Wanted To Know About The Avocado

Do You Have A Dog?

Do You Have A Dog?

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
The dog pays half the rent and utilities.

You Know, I Expect So Little And Yet I'm Still Disappointed. I Regret Complimenting Him

You Know, I Expect So Little And Yet I’m Still Disappointed. I Regret Complimenting Him

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
*whilst making love* "Your dead grandparents! Cruelty to puppies! Starving children in Africa! The cost of living crisis!"

She Doesn't Seem Very Pleasant

She Doesn't Seem Very Pleasant

Lama
Lama
Why would you even still answer this weirdo?

We Were Having Some Nice Banter And Then Hit A Wall With This... Feel Like I Dodged A Bullet

We Were Having Some Nice Banter And Then Hit A Wall With This... Feel Like I Dodged A Bullet

Lama
Lama
As a woman, I like splitting bills. It makes sure there are no expectations or any feeling of "owing" something. (Even though obviously it shouldn't work that way in the first place!)

So, What Age?

So, What Age?

Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Are those ages her lottery numbers?

No Red Flags Here

No Red Flags Here

Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
A man so vain the voices in his head sound like him and call him sir

At Least He's Honest?

At Least He's Honest?

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
I don't think the small penis is the problem.

Why Are Men?

Why Are Men?

Why Type Lot Letters When Few Letters Do Trick?

Why Type Lot Letters When Few Letters Do Trick?

Fantastic Mr Fox
Fantastic Mr Fox
I honestly don't understand why people still write like this. It made sense 20 years ago in the days of texting with an old Nokia.

Had A Typo On My Profile That Said 5'2 But I Learned Today That Short Guys Aren't Allowed To Be This Good Looking. Come On Ladies, It Can't Be This Bad

Had A Typo On My Profile That Said 5'2 But I Learned Today That Short Guys Aren't Allowed To Be This Good Looking. Come On Ladies, It Can't Be This Bad

Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
There are a lot of these women around. If she asks your height, ask her weight. If she is offended, it ends there. My neighbours' daughter is obese, and her boyfriend is a dwarf. They are one of the happiest couples I have met. Plus, they have a dirty sense of humour and are hilarious to hang around with. Never heard them argue

I Don't Even Know Anymore Bruh

I Don't Even Know Anymore Bruh

Dont U Ladies Love Going For Walks With Strange Men At 11:30 Pm On A Sunday? F*cking Hell

Dont U Ladies Love Going For Walks With Strange Men At 11:30 Pm On A Sunday? F*cking Hell

Sometimes You Just Gotta Say It

Sometimes You Just Gotta Say It

I Give Up

I Give Up

Online Dating Is Weird

Online Dating Is Weird

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
What's bitter about sharing experiences?

Man I'm Done With This Online Dating

Man I'm Done With This Online Dating

Awesome At Being Autistic
Awesome At Being Autistic
Do you even understand the concept of dating apps?!

Classy

Classy

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Perfect first date: I can feed myself, just buy me a house to show you are serious.

Found An Absolute Winner

Found An Absolute Winner

Dr T
Dr T
He's like Mark from Peep Show

Oofda; Was I Too Harsh?

Oofda; Was I Too Harsh?

First Day On Bumble, Going Well

First Day On Bumble, Going Well

Sir, I Believe You Should Put That 6 In Front Of That 2

Sir, I Believe You Should Put That 6 In Front Of That 2

Awesome At Being Autistic
Awesome At Being Autistic
Yeah, okay Brad, I'm sure your high school football record is very impressive. Now back to reality.

That Didnt Answer My Question

That Didnt Answer My Question

Persephone hates Pomegranate ️
Persephone hates Pomegranate ️
Orangutan, because i would be able to block in free time to practice my sword fighting skills. Fighting a chicken everytime I leave my house would be impractical, because I would have to leave earlier then I have to. However, do we know when the Orangutan fight is happening? Because that would be some must need information.

Same Thing, Right? 🫠

Same Thing, Right? 🫠

Thanks For The Heads Up, I Guess?

Thanks For The Heads Up, I Guess?

Dating Apps Are A Real Struggle In Japan

Dating Apps Are A Real Struggle In Japan

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
What we have here is a failure to communicate.

Imagine Being This Self-Important

Imagine Being This Self-Important

Lama
Lama
I have no life. You have no life. Let's have no life together!

Idk How Should I Take This

Idk How Should I Take This

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Yes, telling a woman she is fat is such good way to talk to her.

After A Full Day Of Talking And Getting To Know Each Other, I’m Hit With This

After A Full Day Of Talking And Getting To Know Each Other, I’m Hit With This

Um…. Does This Approach Work For Anyone??

Um…. Does This Approach Work For Anyone??

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
How come he has not starved to death yet? The last vag he touched was when he was being pushed out of his momma.

Oh

Oh

Will Report Back

Will Report Back

Sometimes I Really Wonder Why Certain People Use Dating-Apps

Sometimes I Really Wonder Why Certain People Use Dating-Apps

I Guess I Should Just Go Back To “Hey How’s Your Week Going?”

I Guess I Should Just Go Back To “Hey How’s Your Week Going?”

Nearly Every Guy On This Sub: “Put Some Effort Into Your Openers, I Hate When Women Just Say Hey, Blorghy Blah Blah.” And I’m Telling You As Someone Who Never Says Hey, This Is Pretty Typical Non-Engagement

Nearly Every Guy On This Sub: “Put Some Effort Into Your Openers, I Hate When Women Just Say Hey, Blorghy Blah Blah.” And I’m Telling You As Someone Who Never Says Hey, This Is Pretty Typical Non-Engagement

Awesome At Being Autistic
Awesome At Being Autistic
Unless you're the worm in "Labyrinth," do not say "Ello." You sound like a tool.

Without The Mark Of The Devil

Without The Mark Of The Devil

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
I bet someone is booking an appt down at the tattoo parlour.

He Asked How I Liked The App, I Told Him It Was Frustrating….then He Became Another Example As To Why

He Asked How I Liked The App, I Told Him It Was Frustrating….then He Became Another Example As To Why

Ace
Ace
This guy needs to be on an Incel group, not a dating app.

New Day, Same Old

New Day, Same Old

He Really Just Mansplained Me My Vagina You Can’t Make This Up

He Really Just Mansplained Me My Vagina You Can’t Make This Up

Am I The Problem?

Am I The Problem?

No Noah Noooooo. It Kept Getting Worse

No Noah Noooooo. It Kept Getting Worse

Who The F*ck Does This?

Who The F*ck Does This?

What In The Fresh F**k Is This

What In The Fresh F**k Is This

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
What is wrong with this screaming edgelord?

And We Were Getting On So Well

And We Were Getting On So Well

How You Gonna Tell Me I Taste Wrong

How You Gonna Tell Me I Taste Wrong

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
"I want you to be an alcoholic just like me!"

Didn’t Know Suggesting A Date Venue Was Mansplaining, And I Don’t Have A Screenshot But She Also Accused Me Of Being Racist For Saying I Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Hamilton

Didn’t Know Suggesting A Date Venue Was Mansplaining, And I Don’t Have A Screenshot But She Also Accused Me Of Being Racist For Saying I Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Hamilton

I Only Matched So I Could Send This

I Only Matched So I Could Send This

I’ve Had Some Bad Attempts At Conversations, But This Takes The Cake

I’ve Had Some Bad Attempts At Conversations, But This Takes The Cake

After 4 Dates. That Was Enough For Me Not To Even Respond

After 4 Dates. That Was Enough For Me Not To Even Respond

Didn’t See That One Coming

Didn’t See That One Coming

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
"It's what my Grandpa would have wanted."

Sometimes Bumble Is As Much Of Use As Laser Guns In Hands Of Takeshi's Castle Finalists

Sometimes Bumble Is As Much Of Use As Laser Guns In Hands Of Takeshi's Castle Finalists

Am I Sensitive Or Is He Just Lowkey Racist??

Am I Sensitive Or Is He Just Lowkey Racist??

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Hi, we just started talking, here is my disturbing fetish....

I Don’t Even Know What To Say To This

I Don’t Even Know What To Say To This

Who Uses Excel Willingly?!

Who Uses Excel Willingly?!

I Like How He Went From No Hard Feelings To I’m Pushing The Age Limit

I Like How He Went From No Hard Feelings To I’m Pushing The Age Limit

Dude Can’t Leave Elementary