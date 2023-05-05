Online dating is wild. You swipe through a catalog of profiles that people (who you probably have never met) purposefully made for themselves to appear funny, smart, creative, confident, kind, positive, ambitious, well-read in the classics (but not so much that it would make them a snob), and, of course, attractive, all for the sole purpose of catching your attention and try to find someone who you could like in real life and would also fall for your 'advertisement.'

If that sounds like an exhaustive and quite chaotic quest with no guarantee for success, well, it is. And the subreddit Bumble is a perfect example of that. There, the users of this popular app share screenshots of everyone and everything they run into and let's just say that they're pretty colorful.