Why Experts Sound The Alarm On The Sudden Rise Of ‘Greys*xuality’ In Modern Dating Culture
Person smiling at a pride parade holding a greyssexuality flag, representing the rise of greyssexuality in modern dating.
Social Issues, Society

Why Experts Sound The Alarm On The Sudden Rise Of ‘Greys*xuality’ In Modern Dating Culture

A growing number of young people are identifying as “greys*xual,” which means they only experience attraction occasionally, rarely, or in specific situations. 

The label has gained traction on TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube, offering many a way to describe feelings they once struggled to explain. 

While some see it as empowering, others worry it reflects a wider “s*x recession” and shifting attitudes toward intimacy in younger generations.

Highlights
  • More young people are identifying as “greys*xual,” a term for those who feel attraction only rarely or under certain conditions.
  • Experts are split over whether the growing awareness is empowering or part of a broader “s*x recession” among younger generations.
  • Social media is helping spread the term, but it is also sparking debate about overcomplicating gender identity labels.
    Greys*xuality is on a spectrum, and it can overlap with other identities

    People waving greysexual pride flags during an outdoor event highlighting the rise of greysexuality in modern dating culture.

    Image credits: Chiara Guercio/Unsplash

    The term “greys*xual,” sometimes shortened to “grey-A,” describes the space between being fully as*xual and experiencing regular s*xual attraction. 

    First used in 2006 on the Asexual Visibility and Education Network, it describes the “grey area” between being completely as*xual and feeling s*xual attraction regularly, according to theDaily Mail.

    Greys*xuality has become quite popular on social media platforms. A dedicated subreddit for theorientation has attracted over 8,300 members while being very active. 

    Person wearing a purple outfit and sunglasses holding a flag representing greys*xuality at a modern dating culture event.

    Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty

    Greys*xual YouTuber and podcaster Mark (@notdefining) has called the orientation “immensely helpful.” 

    “It helps people to understand that I do experience s*xual attraction, I do have s*x, I do enjoy s*x and s*xual fantasies, but I may experience them to a significantly lower degree than most people,” he said.

    Many in the community have stressed that greys*xuality exists on aspectrum. It can overlap with other identities such as demis*xuality, where attraction occurs only after forming a strong emotional bond.

    Woman in a blue textured two-piece outfit standing indoors, representing modern dating culture and greys*xuality trends.

    Image credits: tulisacontostavlos

    While many people on the greys*xual spectrum still experience s*xual feelings or m*sturbate for pleasure or stress relief, others may have little to no interest in s*xual activity.

    While online platforms for the greys*xual community have generally garnered praise, they have also drawn criticism from netizens who argue that the spread of nicheidentity labels is counterproductive.

    Experts have warned that millennials and Gen Z are entering a “s*x recession”

    A man with short dark hair and a black shirt smiling with arms crossed, highlighting greysexuality in dating culture.

    Image credits: notdefining

    Researchers have noted that millennials and Gen Z are reporting fewer partners and less frequent intimacy compared to older generations at the same age. 

    This “s*x recession” isn’t simply about disinterest. Studies have pointed to anxiety, body image pressures, digital disconnection, and even political debates over sexual rights as contributing factors to young people’s low intimacy.

    US writer Carter Sherman, author of The Second Coming, found that many young people felt a sense of “fear and shame” around s*x.

    Person at pride event holding sign about asexuals and equality act, highlighting greys*xuality in modern dating culture.

    Image credits: theyasminbenoit

    These are fueled by unrealistic bodystandards on social media platforms like Instagram, exposure to p*rnographic materials, and polarized conversations about s*xuality.

    Some critics have argued that creating new labels like “greys*xual” risks overcomplicating how people think about attraction and relationships. 

    Others have argued for the opposite, stating that having the right words and labels ultimately helps people understand themselves and find supportive communities.

    Doctors and netizens weighed in on the emergence of greys*xuality and other orientations

    Doctors have emphasized that there is a difference between being greys*xual, where low or no sexual attraction is a consistent part of someone’s identity, and experiencing a sudden drop in libido. 

    Drops in libido could signal stress, depression, or underlying health issues. The NHS has even noted that loss of sex drive can be linked to heart disease, diabetes, thyroid problems, menopause, and even certain medications. 

    Netizens, for their part, seem to be quite split about the emergence of new orientations such as greys*xuality, with critics stating that the intense focus on attraction is unnecessary.

    Colorful pins displaying various gender and sexuality symbols representing greys*xuality and modern dating culture trends.

    Image credits: Marek Studzinski/Unsplash

    “I only think about s*x occasionally. Other times, I had to look after children, work, sleep, cook, enjoy hobbies etc.. All this time, I just thought I was having a LIFE!” one commenter wrote.

    “Why do some people need to make up words, to label themselves to feel. It’s getting silly,” wrote another.

    “I’m sure they are only coming up with these ridiculous terms in order to feel special. They are like vegans…can’t help themselves but to bleat their personal preferences to the world whether or not the world wants to hear it,” another commenter stated.

    Others, however, have fully supported the emergence of “greys*xuality.”

    Two smiling people holding a pride flag, representing conversation around greys*xuality in modern dating culture.

    Image credits: Freepik

    “I’m just happy that vocabulary exists for all of us in a world where either it’s a punchline or a way to erase people in the name of ‘not labelling,'” one commenter wrote.

    “31 and I honestly haven’t been able to identify so much with a label as I’m able to with this one,” another wrote.

    “I’m well into my 50s, and realized I’ve been gray-ace my whole adult life,” wrote another commenter.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on greys*xuality on social media

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing personal preference and the rise of greys*xuality in modern dating culture.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing concerns related to the rise of greysexuality in modern dating culture.

    Text post with username jamestea2 reading lonely people love to belong to a club or start one, related to greys*xuality rise in modern dating culture.

    Person typing on a laptop keyboard with notes about greyssexuality in modern dating culture on the screen.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the sudden rise of greys*xuality in modern dating culture.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing skepticism about the rise of greys*xuality in modern dating culture.

    Text post on a social platform reading people need to get over themselves, related to greys*xuality rise in modern dating culture.

    Screenshot of online comment saying "Come on, not another trendy group," referring to greys*xuality in modern dating culture.

    Text post stating most people fit a certain description and no one wants it all the time, relating to greys*xuality trends.

    Comment from Sack Sadiq stating "it's getting boring now" in a simple black text on a white background, referencing greys*xuality discussions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying it's too complicated, relating to the rise of greys*xuality in modern dating culture.

    Comment on social media discussing controversy related to greys*xuality in modern dating culture.

    Text excerpt on a plain white background discussing having fewer sexual partners, related to greys*xuality in dating culture.

    A social media comment questioning the meaning of greys*xuality as having a low sex drive in modern dating culture.

    Comment on a forum questioning the relevance of information about people's s*x life, highlighting greys*xuality in modern dating.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It sounds like the normal ebb and flow of attraction to me. People can’t be laser focused on s*x 24/7/365, because they have jobs and bills to pay.and other interests in their life. There’s nothing wrong with only feeling attraction in certain circumstances, or only if there’s a true bond between you and the other person. TBH, it’s a hell of a lot safer to be that way, for which no alarms are needed, than it is to only indulge in impersonal hookups which is what people should be ringing alarm bells about.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate all these labels, always have. All they ever seem to do is define a set of conditions you need to satisfy to 'belong' in that particular subgrouping. And the more of them there are, the more excluded it can make people feel who don't conform exactly to any of the defined types.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
