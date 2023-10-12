ADVERTISEMENT

What I personally have always admired in some representatives of the older generation is confidence in their own rightness in literally any situation, and also the equally absolute, impenetrable confidence that they have the right to stick their nose into the personal lives of others – simply because they know how it will be better.

In such cases, some break down and resort to insults, some try to maintain a poker face in any way, but others – like, for example, the user u/throwawaynitecrawler, whose story we will tell you today, simply turn on the sarcasm to the fullest.

The author of the post and his girlfriend have a longtime relationship, and they decided to stay childfree

The main reason is they both don’t like kids that much and aren’t ready ‘to cope with their antics’

However, the author’s aunt wasn’t happy with her nephew’s decision and had been pestering him with her questions for years

At a recent family holiday gathering, the aunt ended up asking if he was gay

The guy turned his sarcasm on and came back with some raunchy replies, which destroyed his aunt completely

So, the Original Poster (OP) immediately makes a small disclaimer – he is a straight male who has a stable relationship with his girlfriend, but both of them, firstly, are in no hurry to tie the knot, and secondly, they decided to remain childfree. Yes, the author honestly admits that he does not like kids and is not ready to put up with their antics. In the end, this is everyone’s personal business and deserves respect. Or not?

For the OP’s aunt, the answer was obvious – of course, this is a matter that requires her personal intervention! And for several years, the ‘respectable’ lady had been pestering her nephew with questions about when he would finally start a ‘full-fledged’ family – and got to the point where the guy simply began to avoid family gatherings.

But last New Year, he and his girlfriend came to visit the OP’s parents – and at one fine moment, sitting at a table full of guests, aunt M. once more began her favorite topic. But this time the woman also decided to include sarcasm – she asked the author if he was gay.

Quite a weird question for a man, next to whom his longtime girlfriend is sitting, tenderly and firmly holding his hand, but the question was asked. The guests were bewildered, and the OP’s girlfriend simply squeezed his hand tightly so that he would not snap out at his aunt. Quite on time – the guy just switched to sarcasm too.

First, the original poster sarcastically asked if the aunt would like to watch him and his girlfriend have sex – she’s probably such a pervert! When the blushing aunt muttered that the OP was simply not married, so she thought… then the author sharply stated that if being married meant being as entitled and nosy as she was, then he would prefer to give men oral pleasure, then.

Aunt M. was simply destroyed. She quickly got out from behind the table and fled, and the opinions of the assembled guests were divided. Some – like the author’s parents, for example – were sure that he reacted correctly. Others thought he overreacted. As for the OP’s girlfriend, she, as an experienced Redditor, suggested that her sweetheart get the opinion of netizens.

“It’s a very familiar situation, unfortunately. Even too familiar,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Some people really consider themselves entitled to interfere in the personal lives of relatives, simply for the reason that they are sincerely confident they care about their well-being and happiness. The fact that other people may perceive their own happiness somehow differently, such people for some reason prefer not to take into account…”

“Perhaps these words sounded somewhat harsh – especially in front of a large crowd of people, but if he more than once asked his aunt not to interfere in his personal life, and not to voice her own opinion, and she neglected these requests over and over again – well, then it was quite reasonable. Sometimes difficult situations require difficult decisions,” Irina summarizes.

Most commenters also unanimously sided with the original poster, claiming that he did exactly the right thing, and the entitled aunt really got what she deserved. Moreover, even other representatives of the older generation, such as the author’s parents, thought that he was right, and that was none of the aunt’s business.

However, according to some people in the comments, such situations are not at all uncommon. At least one of the folks wrote that this story reminds them of their own auntie as well. And netizens considered the guy’s reaction to his aunt’s words simply brilliant. “Your aunt ruined lunch, not you. Your tactic was effective because she hasn’t said anything since,” one of the commenters claimed. And what do you, our dear readers, actually think about this?

Meanwhile most people in the comments unanimously sided with the man, claiming that his entitled aunt got what she deserved