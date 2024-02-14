2submissions
Hey Lgbtq+ Pandas, What Is It Like To Be Lgbtq+ In Your Country?
I am not a member but I am an ally, I will stand with you. I am interested in people's stories.
Once went to a gay pride event. I am cis het. Was sat down texting or what have you, when a pair of the sexiest legs went past. I thought wow, looked up and those legs belonged to a man in drag. That day left me a bit confused.
It's actually pretty damn good in terms of legality. My country was the first in the world to constitutionally protect LGBTQ+ people so I'm very proud of that! There's still a lot of queer phobia, but I'd say it easier to be a white gay/bi male than a Lesbian or a bi woman and there's still a LOT of transphobia in the general population. We're working on it and it hasn't become a political tool, so that's good.