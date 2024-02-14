I am not a member but I am an ally, I will stand with you. I am interested in people's stories.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Once went to a gay pride event. I am cis het. Was sat down texting or what have you, when a pair of the sexiest legs went past. I thought wow, looked up and those legs belonged to a man in drag. That day left me a bit confused.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Add photo comments
POST

#2

It's actually pretty damn good in terms of legality. My country was the first in the world to constitutionally protect LGBTQ+ people so I'm very proud of that! There's still a lot of queer phobia, but I'd say it easier to be a white gay/bi male than a Lesbian or a bi woman and there's still a LOT of transphobia in the general population. We're working on it and it hasn't become a political tool, so that's good.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
BTDubs
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish