Gene Simmons Has People Quitting The Internet After Revealing What He Did To Adam Sandler

Things got a little too rock ’n’ roll when Gene Simmons attended a party with Adam Sandler.

The 76-year-old KISS rocker recalled having a wild moment with the comedian a few years ago. And apparently, there was tongue involved.

“Dude is the living breathing embodiment of the word ‘Repulsive,’” one netizen commented on the eyebrow-raising revelations.

Highlights Gene Simmons recently spoke about a bizarre encounter with Adam Sandler at a party.

Netizens were disturbed by the revelation.

“Forcing himself onto other people?” one commented online.

Sandler once narrated his own version of a chaotic moment he had with the rocker in a past interview.

Image credits: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Gene Simmons recently sat down for an interview on March 12 with actor Adam Lupis, in which he praised singers like Taylor Swift and Yungblud for being some of the best artists of today.

The rocker then shared some tidbits about an event thrown by Adam Sandler a few years back.

Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The event included a band performance, and at one point, Sandler invited Simmons onstage.

The rock icon entertained the request by singing one or two songs for the attendees.

He then proceeded to shove his famously long tongue down the Murder Mystery actor’s throat.

Image credits: Adam Lupis

“Adam’s in there because he’s a real rock fan, jumping up and down, and somebody was taking a photo of us,” said the rocker, whose famous stage gimmick since the 1970s has been to wildly stick his tongue out during performances.

“I wanted to turn Adam into my b*tch, so I stuck my tongue almost down his throat,” he recalled.

Sandler once narrated his own version of a chaotic moment he had with Simmons.

He said during a 2019 interview with Conan O’Brien that he threw a holiday party with about 2,000 people. And “everyone’s going nuts.”

Image credits: Team Coco

“We’re on stage playing a KISS tune, [and Simmons] pulls out the tongue. The tongue comes out… a 7-incher,” he recalled.

“[He] starts coming at the Sandman with the tongue, and I’m like, playing along, and then I’m like, ‘Oh man, he’s getting real close,’” he continued.

Simmons came close and “gave me a couple of licks,” the actor said. “I took it like a man.”

Several netizens joked about quitting the internet after hearing Simmons’ revelations about the intense moment with Sandler.

“If making people’s skin crawl was an Olympic event, he’d be a gold medalist,” one commented online, while a second wrote, “Oh my God what a creep!!”

Another said, “I just threw up in my mouth.”

“Forcing himself onto other people? No wonder he supports Trump,” one chimed in.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Simmons recently sparked controversy for saying celebrities should stay far, far away from politics during a chat with TMZ.

“Everybody in the world should listen to what actors and comedians say, because they’re so qualified,” he sarcastically said in the March 10 interview. “Basically, shut the f*** up,” he added.

The actor told celebrities to focus on their art and “shut up,” claiming nobody was interested in their “opinions.”

Image credits: Team Coco

“That includes me, who I vote for, who I like,” he said. “Who the f*** do you think you are?”

The flamboyant performer’s heated remarks came in response to a question about famous stars like Ben Stiller voicing their disdain for the US president.

“People in America work hard for their living, and they don’t want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls-Royces,” Simmons said. “It’s time for everybody in the entertainment industry to shut their piehole and just do your art. Nobody cares what you think. I don’t.”

The flamboyant performer shared some heated remarks about celebrities being vocal with their political opinions

Image credits: Adam Lupis

Simmons had no qualms about name-dropping and dissed Marvel star Mark Ruffalo in particular.

He even mispronounced the actor’s last name, calling him “Buffalo.”

“I don’t care,” he said about what his reaction to Ruffalo’s opinions would be.

The rocker also mentioned Kylie Jenner in the interview.

He sarcastically said people should probably reach out to the makeup mogul for her thoughts on political issues.

“Go to Kylie Jenner and ask her what she thinks of the war so far,” he said.

“That tongue [has] been everywhere,” one netizen commented online, while another said, “We didn’t need to know this”

