Gene Simmons Has People Quitting The Internet After Revealing What He Did To Adam Sandler
Gene Simmons performing on stage in iconic makeup and costume, famous for shocking antics in rock music.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Gene Simmons Has People Quitting The Internet After Revealing What He Did To Adam Sandler

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
26

Things got a little too rock ’n’ roll when Gene Simmons attended a party with Adam Sandler.

The 76-year-old KISS rocker recalled having a wild moment with the comedian a few years ago. And apparently, there was tongue involved.

“Dude is the living breathing embodiment of the word ‘Repulsive,’” one netizen commented on the eyebrow-raising revelations.

    Highlights
    • Gene Simmons recently spoke about a bizarre encounter with Adam Sandler at a party.
    • Netizens were disturbed by the revelation.
    • “Forcing himself onto other people?” one commented online.
    • Sandler once narrated his own version of a chaotic moment he had with the rocker in a past interview.

    Things got a little too rock ’n’ roll when Gene Simmons attended a party with Adam Sandler

    Adam Sandler at Santa Barbara International Film Festival, dressed in patterned shirt and dark blazer, smiling for cameras.

    Image credits: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

    Gene Simmons recently sat down for an interview on March 12 with actor Adam Lupis, in which he praised singers like Taylor Swift and Yungblud for being some of the best artists of today.

    The rocker then shared some tidbits about an event thrown by Adam Sandler a few years back.

    Gene Simmons performing on stage in iconic makeup and armor, sparking internet buzz about Adam Sandler.

    Image credits: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    The event included a band performance, and at one point, Sandler invited Simmons onstage.

    The rock icon entertained the request by singing one or two songs for the attendees.

    He then proceeded to shove his famously long tongue down the Murder Mystery actor’s throat.

    Gene Simmons wearing sunglasses and black jacket during a video call discussing Adam Sandler and internet reactions.

    Image credits: Adam Lupis

    “Adam’s in there because he’s a real rock fan, jumping up and down, and somebody was taking a photo of us,” said the rocker, whose famous stage gimmick since the 1970s has been to wildly stick his tongue out during performances.

    “I wanted to turn Adam into my b*tch, so I stuck my tongue almost down his throat,” he recalled.

    Sandler once narrated his own version of a chaotic moment he had with Simmons.

    He said during a 2019 interview with Conan O’Brien that he threw a holiday party with about 2,000 people. And “everyone’s going nuts.”

    Actor Adam Sandler wearing a gray shirt and dark jacket during a TV interview discussing Gene Simmons and internet reactions.

    Image credits: Team Coco

    User comment discussing a change in opinion about Gene Simmons after hearing new news related to him.

    “We’re on stage playing a KISS tune, [and Simmons] pulls out the tongue. The tongue comes out… a 7-incher,” he recalled.

    “[He] starts coming at the Sandman with the tongue, and I’m like, playing along, and then I’m like, ‘Oh man, he’s getting real close,’” he continued.

    Simmons came close and “gave me a couple of licks,” the actor said. “I took it like a man.”

    “It’s my parentsfault for teaching me to read,” one commenter wrote online after Simmons’ revelations

    Text post on a forum praising someone who makes people’s skin crawl, related to Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler internet reactions.

    Several netizens joked about quitting the internet after hearing Simmons’ revelations about the intense moment with Sandler.

    “If making people’s skin crawl was an Olympic event, he’d be a gold medalist,” one commented online, while a second wrote, “Oh my God what a creep!!”

    Another said, “I just threw up in my mouth.”

    “Forcing himself onto other people? No wonder he supports Trump,” one chimed in.

    “It would have been amazing to not know this,” read one comment online

    Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler shaking hands at a public event with blue promotional backdrop in the background.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing amazement related to Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler internet reaction.

    Simmons recently sparked controversy for saying celebrities should stay far, far away from politics during a chat with TMZ.

    “Everybody in the world should listen to what actors and comedians say, because they’re so qualified,” he sarcastically said in the March 10 interview. “Basically, shut the f*** up,” he added.

    The actor told celebrities to focus on their art and “shut up,” claiming nobody was interested in their “opinions.”

    Adam Sandler speaking in an interview, describing a close encounter with Gene Simmons and mentioning a couple of licks.

    Image credits: Team Coco

    Text post from Meaty904 saying "I just threw up in my mouth" expressing disgust or shock related to the Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler news.

    “That includes me, who I vote for, who I like,” he said. “Who the f*** do you think you are?”

    The flamboyant performer’s heated remarks came in response to a question about famous stars like Ben Stiller voicing their disdain for the US president.

    “People in America work hard for their living, and they don’t want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls-Royces,” Simmons said. “It’s time for everybody in the entertainment industry to shut their piehole and just do your art. Nobody cares what you think. I don’t.”

    The flamboyant performer shared some heated remarks about celebrities being vocal with their political opinions

    Gene Simmons smiling with sunglasses, sharing a shocking story involving Adam Sandler that has people quitting the internet

    Image credits: Adam Lupis

    Simmons had no qualms about name-dropping and dissed Marvel star Mark Ruffalo in particular.

    He even mispronounced the actor’s last name, calling him “Buffalo.”

    “I don’t care,” he said about what his reaction to Ruffalo’s opinions would be.

    The rocker also mentioned Kylie Jenner in the interview.

    He sarcastically said people should probably reach out to the makeup mogul for her thoughts on political issues.

    “Go to Kylie Jenner and ask her what she thinks of the war so far,” he said.

    “That tongue [has] been everywhere,” one netizen commented online, while another said, “We didn’t need to know this”

    Comment mentioning Gene Simmons' iconic tongue and its lasting impact, related to internet reactions.

    Text post by NeverNude26 saying it is their parents' fault for teaching them to read, related to Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler internet reaction.

    Text post reading a controversial comment about Gene Simmons, sparking internet reactions related to Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler, highlighting people quitting the internet after the reveal.

    User comment about Gene Simmons, expressing disbelief at what he said, related to Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler.

    Comment by E_Farseer reacting to Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler story, calling him a creep and noting everyone is laughing.

    Comment saying everyday frustration with timeline, relating to Gene Simmons causing people quitting internet after what he did to Adam Sandler.

    Comment by user nikeguy69 reading lol that tongue been everywhere on a social media post about Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler.

    Comment discussing Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler with people reacting strongly and talking about quitting the internet.

    User comment on the internet about Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler involving a Happy Gilmore reference.

    Screenshot of an online comment calling someone a weird loser, related to Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler.

    Screenshot of a comment by user exoprhine discussing a provocative statement involving Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler.

    Screenshot of a text post from itafunnystory mentioning Gene Simmons and a controversial statement about him.

    Text post from StationaryTraveler stating dude is the living embodiment of the word repulsive on a white background.

    User comment criticizing someone's behavior, mentioning support for Trump in a plain text format.

    Text post by user wegotthisonekidmongo stating Gene Simmons feels like a very greasy person for some reason.

    Comment on a white background with username "reksnote" stating We didn’t need to know this, referencing Gene Simmons and Adam Sandler story.

    Gene Simmons speaking animatedly during an interview, engaging with the audience on stage.

    Comment saying Gene Simmons was always gross, referencing internet reaction to what he did to Adam Sandler.

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

