“The Real Winner Of Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson”: Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Responds To Going Viral

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson may have taken center stage during their highly anticipated boxing match on November 15, but ring girl Sydney Thomas was the one to capture the attention of many viewers.

The 20-year-old student, who studies at the University of Alabama, found overnight fame from her “incredible” looks.

This past Saturday, she addressed the attention surrounding her, expressing her gratitude on TikTok.

Image credits: Al Bello/Getty Images

With the fight happening just four days ago, Sydney’s followers on Instagram have skyrocketed from 236K to 614K, and some fans have even hailed her as the true winner of the fight.

“Sydney Thomas, the real winner of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson,” one person said.

“If the Paul vs Tyson fight buffered only while showing Sydney Thomas the fight wouldn’t have been so bad,” another joked.

She took to the social media platform to talk about the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Her caption read, “Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with Mike Tyson and Jake Paul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I’d be able to say. Words can’t describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at Most Valuable Promotions.”

Image credits: iamsydneythomas

“History was made, and I’m truly honored to have been a part of it.”

Additionally, she posted on TikTok, following the onslaught of comments.

“Waking up to see i’m trending for the tyson v paul fight,” she said in the text overlay, writing, “Im happy you guys enjoyed the broadcast!!”

The 20-year-old’s presence on social media well before the fight opened several doors for her and helped her explore multiple opportunities

Image credits: iamsydneythomas

Sydney posted a candid Snapchat session where she answered burning questions, revealing she had just recently dipped her toes in this new field.

Turns out, her unforgettable presence at the Paul vs Tyson fight was only her second job as a ring girl.

“I was found through social media!” she exclaimed. “I did my first fight in Puerto Rico a month ago and Paul x Tyson was my second time in the ring!”

Additionally, she said she loved interacting with the highly energized fans in the crowd.

Image credits: iamsydneythomas

“People are always waving, blowing kisses, etc., it’s fun to engage with!” she explained.

Before her gig as a ring girl — and now apparently, viral internet star — her journey began on the Internet.

She said, “This summer I walked in my first runway show during Miami Swim Week,” alongside a picture of the occasion. “I’ve worked with a few brands as well but I think social media is where I’ve found the greatest publicity to be (prior to the fight).”

Other ring girls have gained traction and have gone on to pursue other successful careers

Image credits: iamsydneythomas

Turns out, Sydney isn’t the only ring girl to have turned heads during a match.

Back in 2014, Chrissy Blair was working at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) when she caught the attention of fans. The 35-year-old now sports an impressive resumé under her belt, having modeled for GUESS, Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and more.

Other big names include Brookliyn Wren, Lexi Williams, and Virginia Sanhouse, who have explored other paths like fitness modeling — and gained attention before ever stepping into a ring.

Last weekend’s match ushered in record-breaking numbers, but the final results turned out to be a disappointment to many

Image credits: iamsydneythomas

70,000 people showed up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to watch the spectacle, and an additional 60 million fans watched from home.

Jake Paul, 27, and Mike Tyson, 58, were the stars of the show — a headline that raised the eyebrows of many, seeing that Mike was 31 years Jake’s senior and had not fought professionally since June of 2005.

In the end, a unanimous decision declared the YouTube personality the winner.

Following his win, Jake posted a message on X.

“Reflecting on how I have disrupted boxings old guards… and it finally hit me, Mike Tyson was the original disruptor. Took the entire sport by storm and became an icon. Goals are clear,” he wrote.

It’s safe to say readers were not happy with his take, as many took offense to him comparing himself to the former boxer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Thomas (@iamsydneythomas)

“Respectully, calling it ‘disrupting boxing’ when you had a sparring session with a 58-year-old legend is a bit of a stretch,” one person pointed out.

“Don’t ever compare yourself to Mike Tyson ever again,” another demanded.

A third explained, “You are good but you didn’t disrupt the sport in a good way. YouTube is one thing but martial arts are special. Boxing deserves more respect Fight an up and comer from the hood in your class and show everyone how great you really are.”

One notable figure, however, came to Jake’s defense after the results were called.

“To be fair to the guy, he can sell tickets,” he said. “I mean nobody, and this is with all due respect, should give a sh–t about watching a 60-year-old fight a 27-year-old, but Jake can make them care.”

Jake Paul has not responded to any of the criticism regarding his comment.

“Much better spectacle than the main fight,” wrote someone

