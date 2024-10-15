Sydney Sweeney Gives Savage Response To Mascot Asking Her To “Call Them Back” On Live TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney had a hilarious response after a college football mascot took a bold shot at her on live television.

During ESPN’s College Game Day broadcast on Saturday, October 12, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a mascot—the Oregon Duck—holding up a sign that asked the Euphoria actress to call them back.

The Oregon Duck is the mascot for the University of Oregon’s football team.

A person dressed as the Oregon Duck mascot took a shot at Sydney Sweeney on live TV

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Image credits: espnW

Actress Kaitlin Olson, an Oregon alum herself, appeared on the ESPN show as the guest picker and was talking to the show’s host while the mascot held up the sign aiming straight for the 27-year-old actress.

“Sydney Sweeney Call Me Back,” read the signing waving in the background.

Social media users praised the playful attempt, with one saying: “The Oregon Duck always has got jokes. Love it!”

“Sydney Sweeney Call Me Back,” read the cheeky sign that appeared in the background of ESPN’s College Game Day broadcast

Image credits: espnW

“The Oregon Duck is the greatest mascot in the history of this planet. I will take no arguments on this,” read a second comment while a third quipped, “She never called you back either…I know the feeling haha.”

“Honestly, the Oregon Duck living that relatable life – chaotic, energetic, and always stealing the show!” said another.

The mascot’s lighthearted attempt to catch the actress’s attention succeeded. Her response to the bold mascot was soon up as an Instagram Story for all her millions of fans to see.

The Euphoria actress didn’t miss out onthe fun and hilarious responded to the request

Image credits: Sydney Sweeney

“Sorry, changed my number haha,” she wrote, sharing a screenshot from the broadcast.

Sydney is currently engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino. The two sparked dating rumors in 2018 and reportedly got engaged in 2022.

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me. I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me,” the Anyone But You actress told Glamour UK last December.

“I think about having four kids,” said the 27-year-old star, who is currently engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino

Although they have been engaged for a while, the actress recently addressed why she hasn’t been able to make much headway with the wedding planning.

“I am so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” she told ET last December when asked about the planning for her nuptials.

Nevertheless, she was happy to share her idea of raising a family while speaking to Glamour UK.

“I think about having four kids,” she told the outlet. “I dream of teaching them how to ski when they’re little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. That’s something I really, really look forward to.”

