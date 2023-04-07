45 Of The Most Recognizable And Iconic Advertising Mascots
What’s a brand without a mascot, really? Nothing but a bland name that gives nothing to the imagination! Okay, well, maybe the reality isn’t as harsh, but we’d love ourselves a good dramatization, as any ole writer does. Anyway, we’re here to talk about the most famous advertising mascots that left their mark on marketing and cultural history and not about literary devices. Thus, let us present to you our list of the most iconic mascots from cereal brands, cleaning product companies, insurance policy sellers, and everything in between!
So, what creates a good brand mascot? One glaring similarity that ties most of them is the fact that they are usually anthropomorphic animals. And, although we cannot relate to a claymation sheep or a dashing tiger, we cannot resist their charms! Of the very few human-like (notice the suffix -like here) mascots, they all seem to be a bit long in the tooth and grey in their hair to evoke the feeling of trustworthiness and stature. Like, you know, if your grandma or grandpa tells you that this is the best cereal, you’re bound to believe and trust them. At least, that’s our theory. And lastly, all of these famous mascots are through the roof with joviality, have memorable faces, and are there to entertain us with their quirks and punchlines. However, if you do have your own theories on the best brand mascot creation, do share them in the comments section; we’re very curious!
Ready to take a look at our popular brand mascots list? If so, you know what to do! However, since these famous characters are in no particular order as of right now, be sure to give your vote to those you think deserve a prime spot on the top of our list.
The M&M’s Spokescandies By Mars
A brand with five identifiable mascots instead of just one! Mars chose the rainbow spokes candies as brand ambassadors since they perfectly conveyed the essence of M&M's product line and couldn't be confused with anything else. Since there were five of them, the corporation gave them names that matched their colors, making them very simple and easy for the public to remember—well played, Mars!
Tony The Tiger By Kellog’s Frosted Flakes
Tony the Tiger is frequently used as an illustration of a very successful mascot, and for a good cause too! Without Tony, the friendly tiger character who appears on the cereal box and flashes a pleasant smile and thumbs up, the cereal brand's popularity would not be the same. Tony has been in the marketing industry for over 50 years and has grown to be a beloved cartoon figure among kids and their parents.
Energizer Bunny By Energizer Batteries
In North America, Energizer batteries use the Energizer Bunny as their marketing icon. It is a pink mechanical toy rabbit with the Energizer logo on the bass drum, sporting sunglasses and flip-flops with blue and black stripes. The bunny has been marching to the beat of his own drum since 1973!
Julio Pringles By Pringles
The adorable mustachioed man was selected as the brand cartoon ambassador of the viral and profitable chips firm because it is not immediately clear but makes a lot of sense once you give it some thought. As Julio Pringles' head is shaped like a potato chip, it follows that all of the chips in this unusual package are of the same size. Moreover, mustaches convey an air of professionalism and maturity. Well done!
Coca-Cola Polar Bears By Coca-Cola
In French advertising from 1922, the Coca-Cola Corporation utilized a polar bear to spray Coca-Cola into the mouth of a thirsty anthropomorphized sun. However, before 1993, the characters were used pretty seldom. Then, the Coca-Cola polar bears appeared in the famous Northern Lights animation that year, where the characters gathered to sip Coca-Cola and enjoy the aurora borealis. According to the campaign's creator Ken Stewart, his labrador retriever dog, who resembled a polar bear, inspired the use of polar bears in the 1993 advertisement. Since then, polar bears have grown to be one of Coca-most Cola's recognizable icons.
Mario By Nintendo
Did you know that the original name of this recognizable Italian plumber was Jumpman? Despite not being created with the usual superhero appearance, Mario won the general public's hearts. He became so well-known that he is now instantly identifiable everywhere. This cartoon character's design is unique in that it was entirely influenced by the restrictions of the early video games' graphics; blocky pixels gave him his mustache and large nose today!
Chester Cheetah By Cheetos
Since a few decades ago, Cheetos has been supported by the well-known cheetah mascot. Regarding the message he delivers to his intended audience, this recognizable animal mascot has undergone various changes throughout the years, but his overall appearance has mostly remained the same. This cool cartoon character not only served as the face of all Cheetos goods and the hero of all Cheetos advertisements, but he also played the lead role in a few Nintendo video games.
Coco The Monkey By Coco Pops
This friendly, playful monkey with a cap has become a favorite face of many children, smiling at them from the box of their favorite breakfast cereal. He appeared as a brand cartoon representative in different countries for quite different timeframes (e.g., for just two years in the USA but more than half a century in the UK). This adorable, chirpy monkey has a design that is easy to associate with joy and fun, which is how he won the hearts of so many children worldwide.
Quicky By Nesquik
Nesquik's Quicky is the most well-known and adored bunny mascot in the entire world. It is not a coincidence that this animal was chosen to represent the brand. The bunny conjures up images of speed instantly, suggesting that you can make the chocolate-flavored beverage with ease, consume it swiftly, and be done with it. The clothing Quicky wears, which gives him a truly "cool" appearance, is also significant and integral to the creation of this cartoon character.
Captain Morgan
The well-known alcoholic beverage company's brand icon was created by Don Maitz, a master of science fiction illustrations, and was based on a real person. Being the only rum company with a pirate captain as its mascot helped the drink stand out from the competition and establish itself as a premium brand.
Mr. Clean By Procter & Gamble
Mr. Clean has been in the game since 1958. After his debut, the cleaning products company continued to have great success for many years to come and he was integral to all of its marketing initiatives and campaigns. This hulking cartoon character still commands a strong following today and maintains a prominent position for his company.
Mickey Mouse By The Walt Disney Company
Mickey Mouse is probably the first image that comes to most people's minds when they hear the phrase "excellent brand mascot"! Although the Walt Disney Company is now associated with many cartoon characters, this amiable, animated mouse has served as its official cartoon representative ever since its inception, making it one of the company's oldest mascots and one of the most well-known and adored by people of all ages.
Colonel Sanders By KFC
This is one of those brand mascots meant to resemble the company's creator - Colonel Sanders, the father of KFC! Who would have imagined that a human face could become such a memorable and well-known mascot that it was included in the company's logo? This cheerful smiling face with glasses, white hair, and a goatee was developed years after the company's founder passed away. It has undoubtedly proven to be a very successful choice for a brand persona that conveys professionalism and extensive culinary experience.
Fred Flintstone Fruity By Pebbles/Cocoa Pebbles Cereal
Now, although The Flinstones already existed before Fruity Pebbles did, the company's choice to turn Fred into their spokestoons was truly ingenious. The match between cereals and an iconic cartoon character was a huge marketing hit and became two almost inseparable entities.
Ronald Mcdonald By McDonald's
Ronald McDonald, you heard of him, right? Together with his companions, Mayor McCheese, the Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, and The Fry Kids, he lives in the made-up world of McDonaldland.
Many people have full-time jobs as Ronald, visiting kids in hospitals and attending events. There may have been as many as 300 full-time clowns working at McDonald's restaurants at its peak!
Toucan Sam By Froot Loops Cereal
The animated toucan mascot for Froot Loops breakfast cereal is called Toucan Sam. Since 1963, the persona has appeared in plenty of advertisements. He can smell Froot Loops from considerable distances and that's his thing. Remember the "Follow your nose! It always knows!" and "The flavor of fruit! Wherever it grows!" phrases?
Smokey Bear By Forest Fire Awareness & Prevention
American campaign and commercial symbol Smokey Bear represents the U.S. Forest Service. The Ad Council, the United States Forest Service (USFS), and the National Association of State Foresters (NASF), in collaboration with creative agency FCB, use Smokey Bear in the Wildfire Prevention Campaign, which is the longest-running public service announcement campaign in American history, to inform the public about the dangers of unplanned wildfires caused by humans since 1944!
The Goldfish By Goldfish Crackers
If we were to think about childhood staples, this is it - the goldfish crackers. Also, who could resist a cartoon goldfish with sunglasses telling you that these crackers smile right back at you while you eat them?
Michelin Man By Michelin
Although it was originally given the name Bibendum, the Michelin Man has become the iconic brand cartoon spokesman of the well-known tire firm! The Michelin brothers introduced this fat brand mascot to the world in the distant year 1894 at the Lyon Exposition. It was intended to symbolize a human built of tires. The adorable fictitious character's designers had no idea that he would go on to become a very well-known and identifiable personality who greatly aided in the enormous success of the brand.
Rich Uncle Pennybags By Monopoly
Although Wealthy Uncle Pennybags, sometimes known as Mr. Monopoly, has been present since 1936, it wasn't until 1946 that his moniker was given to this famously rendered elderly man. Since being made the star of the original Monopoly game and all associated games of the firm, the rich cartoon guy in a tuxedo has unquestionably grown to be one of the most famous brand mascot designs. He now consistently appears on all new Monopoly versions and even appears in the company's logo.
Maxwell The Pig By Geico
The anthropomorphic pig named Maxwell was initially unveiled in the Rhetorical Questions ad by GEICO. He also served as the model for several of his own ads. The voice actor Jonathan Maxwell is most likely the inspiration for Maxwell's name.
Buzz The Bee By Honey Nut Cheerios Cereal
The anthropomorphic bee that serves as the brand's mascot was created for the initial advertisements by Dean Yeagle at New York City's Zander's Animation Parlour. The bee was given no name until 2000, when a fifth-grader, Kristine Tong from Coolidge, Texas, won a nationwide contest to give him a name. She gave him the moniker "BuzzBee."
Miss Chiquita By Chiquita Brands International Inc
Though she might not look it, “First Lady of Fruit” is over 50 years old now! She initially appeared as a banana that cartoonist Dik Browne had dressed up in clothes and a fruit hat. That is, up until 1987, when Oscar Grillo, another artist, reimagined her as the human woman who now adorns every bundle of Chiquita bananas we purchase from the supermarket.
Pillsbury Doughboy By Pillsbury
Since 1965, the Pillsbury Doughboy has been marketed as a unique figure made of dough. This jovial cartoon creature is dressed in a chef's hat and scarf, giving the impression that he is an actual culinary maestro. This happy youngster had a significant role in the popularity of the Poppin' Fresh product line and even began to feature in advertisements for other companies.
Wendy By Wendy's Fast Food
Did you know that the red-haired Wendy in Wendy's logo is an actual person? Yup! In fact, Wendy's was named after Dave Thomas, the brand founder's daughter!
Cap'n Crunch By Cap'n Crunch Cereal
Did you know that Quaker Oats created Cap'n Crunch before they even penned the recipe for the cereal? Crazy, huh? Anyway, Cap'n Crunch is portrayed as a naval captain from the late 18th century. He is dressed in a naval uniform inspired by the American Revolution, which includes a bicorne hat with a "C" on it and a blue coat with gold epaulets and bars on the sleeves. While an American navy captain generally wears four bars on his sleeves, the team's mascot has occasionally been shown donning only one bar (ensign), two bars (lieutenant), or three bars over the years (commander).
Trix Rabbit By Trix Cereal
Who could resist a cereal advertised by the cutest white rabbit? No one, apparently! Trix rabbit made his debut in 1959 with an iconic phrase - "Silly rabbit! Trix are for kids!" - always accompanying his appearances.
Ernie Keebler And The Keebler Elves By Keebler Cookie Company
One of the most well-known characters in advertisements is "Ernie" Keebler. He's the leader and friendliest of the Keebler Elves group. The elves have been depicted baking their distinctive goods In various television commercials, and the public has definitely grown to love them!
Snuggle Bear By Snuggle Fabric Softener
Since its debut in 1986, the Snuggle Bear has served as the mascot for the Snuggle brand of fabric softeners. People immediately responded very positively to seeing him because who would dismiss a fluffy cute teddy bear?
Scrubbing Bubbles By S. C. Johnson & Son
The smiling anthropomorphic soap bubbles had been the brand's mascots since the early '70s. Because we could all do with a bit of fun while washing dishes, right?
Geico Gecko By Geico Auto Insurance
The moniker of the eccentric lizard mascot was initially chosen because of how frequently the brand name was misused. This cartoon figure has unquestionably become legendary due to being the auto insurance firm's first and most recognizable brand representative. Although it was not intended to be the typical cutesy brand cartoon, the small green insurance expert who conveyed professionalism and dependability succeeded in winning over the audience.
Lucky The Leprechaun By Lucky Charms
Lucky the Leprechaun, often known as Sir Charms and previously known as L.C. Leprechaun, is the 1963-born company mascot for Lucky Charms cereal. Lucky the Leprechaun remained the team mascot across the remainder of the United States in 1975, albeit Waldo the Wizard temporarily took his place there. Waldo first won market testing because of his image as a forgetful magician who was friendly to kids. Alan Snedeker, who created Waldo, believes that he sealed Waldo's fate by working on TV commercials that featured a kinder version of Lucky.
Snap, Crackle, And Pop By Rice Krispies
The charming trio's names are actually an onomatopoeia and come from one of Rice Krispie's early ads aired on the radio way back in 1930. The trio of gnomes, though, were first used as brand mascots a few years later, in 1933.
Quaker Oats Man By Quaker Oats Company
Now that's a mascot that has been with us since, well, forever! Beginning in 1877, the Quaker Oats logo featured a full-length Quaker man carrying a scroll with the word "Pure" printed across it, evoking the iconic woodcuts of early Quaker and philosopher William Penn (founder of the Province of Pennsylvania). William Penn was indeed identified as the "Quaker man" in Quaker Oats advertisements from as early as 1909, and he was referred to as the "standard bearer of the Quakers and of Quaker Oats."
Cornelius (Corny) Rooster By Kellogg’s Cornflakes
Although it wasn't always the brand's spokesperson, the iconic rooster cartoon figure was the most recognizable since it was created with deep significance. Cornelius, the cheery, colorful rooster, was intended to be more than just a cute and playful animal brand mascot. He also represented rising early and getting an excellent start to the day with a nutritious meal.
Mr. Muscle By S. C. Johnson & Son
In the same year that Cheetos debuted its well-known cheetah figure, a different company in a different niche created the legendary Mr. Muscle, a dashing superhero cartoon character! This formidable brand mascot, owned by S. C. Johnson & Son, rose to fame as the tough guy who could use his cleaning detergent as a potent weapon to clean any surface, which contributed to the enormous success of his brand.
Aflac Duck By Aflac
Aflac, an insurance provider, debuted its Gilbert Gottfried-voiced duck in 2000. Even though all he did was quack "Aflac," he became one of the decade's most well-known mascots. Gottfried was dismissed in 2011 after receiving criticism for his jokes regarding the Fukushima nuclear accident. Hence the character no longer has his voice.
Kool-Aid Man By Kool-Aid
This unusually formed brand mascot, formerly the Pitcher Man, was created with a broad smile and a pitcher head/body with Kool-Aid filled to the brim. This well-known mascot, created with children in mind, is the ideal illustration of a brand character design because it represents all the company stands for a cool beverage that would satisfy any child's thirst.
Mr. Peanut By Planters
This year marks the 107th birthday of this well-known peanut man. In 1916, 10 years after the company was started, a 14-year-old boy created Mr. Peanut, not some famous illustrator. Since then, the public's acceptance of this brand mascot design has developed to such an extent that when Planters polled the public on whether to add a bow tie, a pocket watch, or some cufflinks to it ten years ago, the response was: Don't alter a thing! A fantastic design is timeless, isn't it?
Jolly Green Giant By B&G Foods
Another mascot that has endured all these years is the Jolly Green Giant, seen on all Green Giant products. He's been with us since 1928! The brand is now distinct from its rivals thanks to the upbeat, friendly superhuman, making it one of the leading brands in the frozen and canned vegetable sectors.
Aunt Jemima By Aunt Jemima Breakfast Foods
Although Aunt Jemima has had a lengthy run as the brand's mascot (from 1889 to 2020), Quaker Oats announced that the brand would be discontinued in 2020. And we applaud their decision!
The Laughing Cow By The Laughing Cow
This happy cow, born in 1921, has always been featured on the packaging of the company's goods, giving them a well-known identity. This mascot immediately conjures images of high-quality dairy products and relaxes viewers because it is always grinning. A tactic that works!
The Serta Counting Sheep By Serta
The business is well-known for its "Counting Sheep" advertising campaign, which was first developed in 2000 and was animated by Aardman Animations. When the counting sheep discover that someone has a Serta mattress, they become angry since they are desperate for employment and want people to sleep at night.
Vlasic Stork By Vlasic Pickles
In 1974, a stork with a baby was adopted as Vlasic's mascot, combining the myth of the stork baby with the idea that pregnant women eat more pickles than usual. Vlasic marketed themselves as "the pickle pregnant women crave...after all, who's a better pickle expert?"
The way he's holding the pickle like a cigar is fitting because his voice is an imitation of the cigar-loving Groucho Marx.
Mr. Owl By Tootsie Pops Lollipops
The adorable and wise Tootsie Pops owl has graced the silver screens since the '70s. The main question remains the same, though - how many licks until you reach the center!