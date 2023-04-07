What’s a brand without a mascot, really? Nothing but a bland name that gives nothing to the imagination! Okay, well, maybe the reality isn’t as harsh, but we’d love ourselves a good dramatization, as any ole writer does. Anyway, we’re here to talk about the most famous advertising mascots that left their mark on marketing and cultural history and not about literary devices. Thus, let us present to you our list of the most iconic mascots from cereal brands, cleaning product companies, insurance policy sellers, and everything in between!

So, what creates a good brand mascot? One glaring similarity that ties most of them is the fact that they are usually anthropomorphic animals. And, although we cannot relate to a claymation sheep or a dashing tiger, we cannot resist their charms! Of the very few human-like (notice the suffix -like here) mascots, they all seem to be a bit long in the tooth and grey in their hair to evoke the feeling of trustworthiness and stature. Like, you know, if your grandma or grandpa tells you that this is the best cereal, you’re bound to believe and trust them. At least, that’s our theory. And lastly, all of these famous mascots are through the roof with joviality, have memorable faces, and are there to entertain us with their quirks and punchlines. However, if you do have your own theories on the best brand mascot creation, do share them in the comments section; we’re very curious!

Ready to take a look at our popular brand mascots list? If so, you know what to do! However, since these famous characters are in no particular order as of right now, be sure to give your vote to those you think deserve a prime spot on the top of our list.