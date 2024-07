ADVERTISEMENT

A resurfaced interview with Sydney Sweeney has people on social media going wild, as the White Lotus star revealed her intention to continue filming nude scenes throughout her career.

Sydney rose to fame on the HBO hit show Euphoria, which centers on Rue Bennett (Zendaya) a troubled teenager battling drug addiction. The popular teen drama has received numerous accolades, including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

If you’re familiar with the show, you know that Sydney has no problem bearing it all on screen.

The Washington-born star has shared that her nude scenes have influenced how people perceive her. In 2022, she told the Hollywood Reporter, “ “People forget that I’m playing a character, they think, ‘Oh, she gets naked on screen, she’s a sex symbol.’’

You May Also Like:

Share icon A resurfaced Sydney Sweeney interview has sparked excitement online, as the star revealed she has no plans to stop filming steamy scenes



Image credits: Getty

“I can’t get past that. I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry,” she added.

That part of the interview recently resurfaced online, sparking thousands of comments, particularly among straight men, such as, “Sydney Sweeney, I speak for everyone when I say thank you so much.”

“Sydney Sweeney knows the game,” another fan commented.

“Absolute cinema,” wrote a separate person, referencing the meme featuring a surprised Martin Scorsese.

“Nobody is complaining,” another person said, while somebody else added, “She deserves a medal for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old actress rose to fame for her role as Cassie Howard in the HBO show Euphoria

Share icon

Image credits: Getty

Another X user summarized their feelings about the revelation by writing, “I prayed for this news.”

The actress has previously talked at length about her physical appearance and the difficulties of being constantly sexualized throughout her life.

“I have big boobs, I’m blonde, and that’s all I have,” she told The Sun last year while discussing how she wasn’t being taken seriously as an actress because she was perceived merely as a “sex icon.”

“I had boobs before other girls, and I felt ostracized for it,” she shared.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty

The star added that people often share screenshots of her nude scenes in Euphoria, posting them online and tagging her family members.

“You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school, and then an audience that does the same thing.”

“People forget that I’m playing a character; they think, ‘Oh, she gets naked on screen, she’s a sex symbol,'” said Sydney, who has previously spoken about the difficulties of being constantly sexualized throughout her life

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty

“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist; I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

Sydney is set to reprise her role as Cassie Howard in the third season of Euphoria, which is schedule to begin filming in January 2025.