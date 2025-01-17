Cast Of High Potential: Meet The Faces You’ll Be Talking About All Season
ABC’s High Potential, one of the best primetime dramas in a long time, premiered in September 2024. After its midseason hiatus, the new show finally returned in January 2025. The cast of High Potential combines seasoned performers with exciting newcomers to bring all the laughter and drama.
The show’s compelling storytelling follows the LAPD’s newest consultant, Morgan Gillory, as she uses her exceptional mind and observational skills to see essential details in challenging cases.
We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show’s stellar cast, where the idea for the series originated, and whether fans can expect a Season 2.
High Potential is available to watch on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+.
Kaitlin Olson plays the powerhouse lead character, Morgan Gillory, a sassy, witty, and self-sufficient single mom of three. At first, the LAPD brings Gillory on board as a cleaner for after-hours shifts, but her remarkable abilities are underutilized. With an IQ exceeding 160, she is deemed “exceptionally gifted,” far surpassing the intelligence level of the average person (per VeryWell Mind).
After a spirited session of dancing, while tidying up, Morgan accidentally alters some evidence, leading to a breakthrough in a Major Crimes unit case. As a result, she is brought on as a consultant, and her life takes a dramatic turn.
Olson described her character to W Magazine as “wildly unique and fun.” Morgan does things “her own way, feels things deeply, and doesn’t necessarily play by the rules.” It’s fascinating to watch how a character’s unique approach to solving crimes plays out in a department that follows the rules closely.
With Olson at the helm as both producer and star, High Potential has been a success so far. This comes as no surprise, given her long-standing role in the longest-running American live-action sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has been on air since its debut in 2005. Olson has also earned two Emmy nominations for her work in Hacks (2021–2024).
In a pivotal supporting role to Olson’s Morgan, Daniel Sunjata plays Detective Karadec of the LAPD’s Major Crimes unit. While Karadec is introduced as uptight and procedural, audiences begin to see a softening of the man’s steely exterior over the course of the series.
Sunjata described his character in The Wrap as “not your average, everyday detective.” He also thinks that Karadec’s dynamic with Morgan is part of the show’s appeal.
While the two are superb sounding boards for each other, they are still trying to figure out their relationship, and “the dramatic tension…[and] the comedy that occasionally flows from that.”
Fans will recognize Sunjata as Agent Paul Briggs from Graceland (2013-2015) and from his roles in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006).
Addison Timlin guest stars as Brooke Kirkman in the seventh episode of High Potential’s first season. Brooke’s sudden appearance puts Morgan’s crime-solving skills to the ultimate test. Without revealing too much, the character ushers in an unexpected burst of emotional intensity into the episode’s storyline that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats.
Timlin is well known for her roles in Derailed (2005), Californication (2007-2014), and StartUp (2016-2018).
Nothing is too much trouble for Junior Detective Lev “Oz” Oswald (played by Deniz Akdeniz), an optimistic, charming, and enigmatic character who will have audiences smiling at his helpful nature.
During a promotional interview for the show, Akdeniz hilariously revealed that one of the things he’s learned from his character is “how bad a detective” he would actually be.
He also shared that a memorable day on set was when he ate 14 donuts while filming and was somewhat disappointed that the scene was cut.
Prior to his role in High Potential, Akdeniz gained recognition for bringing a unique flair to every role he played. He is best known for his portrayals of Aladdin in Once Upon a Time (2011-2018) and Max in The Flight Attendant (2020-2022).
He’s also appeared in I, Frankenstein (2014) and Dumb Money (2023). Akdeniz previously guest-starred alongside Sunjata in Graceland (2013-2015).
Veteran actress Judy Reyes brings seasoned Lieutenant Selena Soto to life, who is an ally and confidante for Morgan Gillory. Seeing Morgan’s potential, Soto takes a chance on her by inviting her to become a consultant for the LAPD.
Reyes shared that she and Olson bonded as women and mothers, with their connection spilling over on-screen (per The Wrap). Reyes explained that Soto sees strength in Morgan’s experiences, saying, “Moms are the best detectives.”
Reyes shared that her character’s strength and vulnerability stem from her own challenging career journey, which fosters empathy for Morgan. She described Soto as “someone who worked really hard to prove herself, struggling to find her place in… a conventional world… in a conventional cop world.”
Fans will recognize Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa from Scrubs (2001-2010). She’s also well-known for her roles in Claws (2017-2022) and Devious Maids (2013-2016).
Amirah J portrays the relatable teenager, Ava Sinquerra, Morgan’s eldest child. Amirah described her spirited character as an “angsty teen who’s kind of going through a lot of emotions and bickering with her mom a lot” (per ABC).
During an interview with Screen Rant, Amirah also noted that Ava is “very emotional and has a guard up all the time.” Even though Ava and her mother often struggle to see eye-to-eye, the pair’s dynamic evolves towards a more grounded relationship throughout the series.
While High Potential is Amirah’s biggest role to date, the 17-year-old has featured in several other productions. She’s appeared in Shameless (2011-2021) and All That (1994-2020).
Matthew Lamb, who portrays Elliot Radovic, brings a fresh perspective and dynamic energy to the ensemble cast. Elliot is Morgan Gillory’s middle child, and like his mother, he has an exceptionally high IQ.
While appearing on PIX11 News, Lamb described Elliot as a “quirky, sweet, funny guy” and explained that he and Morgan bond over their shared intelligence.
Lamb said that the character is a lot of fun to play, and he’s enjoyed learning new words and facts while portraying Elliot (like “Oaxaca,” a type of Mexican cheese made by Dominican Friars).
At just 12 years old, Lamb has had several roles in television and film, including the hit series Only Murders in the Building (2021-2024). He’s also appeared in the horror film Smile (2022) alongside current co-star Judy Reyes.
Javicia Leslie plays bold and fearless Junior Detective Daphne Forrester, who worships Senior Detective Karadec and his procedural methods. However, upon meeting Morgan, Daphne realizes there is more than one way to solve a crime.
Leslie described her character as “super hardworking, dedicated to [her] job, somewhat of an overachiever” (per PopEntertainment.com).
Throughout her career, Leslie has been grateful for the roles she’s earned because they have primarily been filled by “strong, protective, and powerful” women, with Daphne following in her footsteps.
Another of those strong and powerful female characters that Leslie has portrayed was Ryan Wilder from Batwoman (2019-2022), earning her a nomination for a Critics Choice Award. Leslie has also appeared in the series The Family Business (2018-2024) and Double Life (2023).
Garret Dillahunt takes on the recurring role of Lieutenant Walter Melon from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. Melon is a layered and intriguing character who dwells on not getting to run Soto’s Major Crime division. Audiences will share Soto’s frustration as he regularly reminds her of this fact.
Some of the most notable Dillahunt’s roles include John Dorie in Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023) and Burt Chance in Raising Hope (2010-2014). He’s also appeared in the Oscar-winning films 12 Years a Slave (2013) and No Country for Old Men (2007).
JD Pardo joins High Potential in Episode 6 as the handsome and affable Tom, the precinct’s new janitor. Tom’s presence provides the catalyst for a love triangle, including Morgan. Expect to see Tom demonstrate a tremendous act of heroism that will leave a lasting mark on his character and resonate with fans of the show.
While speaking to Screen Rant, Daniel Sunjata said this about co-star Pardo: “What JD brings to the show in terms of his talent, his experience, and his amazing bone structure cannot be overestimated. He’s amazing.”
Pardo’s talent, experience, and bone structure can also be seen in Revolution (2012-2014), The Terminal List (2022-2024), Roadhouse (2024), and Mayans M.C. (2018-2023).
Like Addison Timlin, Maurice Marvel Meredith makes a guest appearance in the seventh episode as Army Staff Sergeant Logan Hanson, who is found guilty of murder. Hanson’s sentencing for the murder provides the stimulus for an explosive storyline that finds the rest of the cast in a precarious position.
Before his role as Hanson, Meredith primarily featured in minor roles. Most notably, he appeared in one episode of Chicago P.D. (2014-2024) and two episodes of Henry Danger (2014-2020).
Merrick McCartha portrays Detective Lavolie in Episode 7. McCartha expressed on Instagram that his experience on the show was both enjoyable and incredibly productive, thanks to the fantastic cast and crew involved.
While primarily in minor supporting roles, McCartha has previously appeared in several other television programs, including NCIS (2003-2024), Criminal Minds (2005-2024), and All American (2018-2024).
FAQ
What show is High Potential based on?
High Potential is based on the French-Belgian television series HPI: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (2021-2024).
Is High Potential a good show?
High Potential has captured audiences‘ attention and become a standout hit. With an impressive 7.6/10 rating on IMDb from over 12,000 votes, the show continues to gain momentum. In November 2024, Deadline reported it as ABC’s “Most-Watched New Series in 6 Years,” solidifying its place as a fan favorite.
However, while some critics, like Variety, call the show “perfectly adequate formulaic television,” USA Today called it “comfortingly familiar,” with a script that often feels “tired” or “cliché.”
Will there be a Season 2 of High Potential?
There has been no official announcement as of today, but given the show’s significant success, the cast and fans hope the show will be renewed.