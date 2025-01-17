ADVERTISEMENT

ABC’s High Potential, one of the best primetime dramas in a long time, premiered in September 2024. After its midseason hiatus, the new show finally returned in January 2025. The cast of High Potential combines seasoned performers with exciting newcomers to bring all the laughter and drama.

The show’s compelling storytelling follows the LAPD’s newest consultant, Morgan Gillory, as she uses her exceptional mind and observational skills to see essential details in challenging cases.

We’re breaking down everything you need to know about the show’s stellar cast, where the idea for the series originated, and whether fans can expect a Season 2.

High Potential is available to watch on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+.