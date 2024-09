Fabian Oefner was born in Aarau, Switzerland in 1984. He studied painting, photography, typography and art history at the Basel University of Art and got a Bachelor of Arts in Product Design at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Northwestern Switzerland.

Back in 2013, he founded Studio Oefner and collaborating with such scientists as theoretical physicist Brian Greene, institutes like CERN and the Edgerton Center at MIT, Fabian created mesmerizing photographic series like “Black Hole”, “Big Bang” and “Infinite Moment in Time” - all of them helping us better understand the concept of time.

Always trying to find the collision between emotional and rational approaches to one’s surroundings, the artist has gotten attention from The Washington Post, National Geographic, Der Spiegel, Stern, Wired, BBC, and many others. In 2013, Fabian also gave a TED talk about his art and the process behind it.