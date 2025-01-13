ADVERTISEMENT

Every person likes some form of art — whether it’s music, movies, or paintings. Then, within each form, there are plenty of styles to choose from. When it comes to painting styles, they range from realism to surrealism and beyond. 

Today we’re going to focus on only one of them – the weirdness and beauty of surrealism. The list is full of examples of this art style and movement that were created by artists from all around the world. So, check them out; maybe it will convince you to become a surrealism enthusiast. Just beware, the images are so captivating and odd that they might make your head spin.

More info: Instagram

#1

Surrealism-themed image showing a bitten apple reflecting as whole in a mirror with text “online isn't real.”

surrealism.world Report

    #2

    Person photographing a surreal gallery on Instagram, with a woman painting and digital "like" icons overlayed.

    surrealism.world Report

    #3

    Hands with surreal fingers playing piano under sheet music, invoking surrealism.

    surrealism.world Report

    Ever since the beginning of humanity, art has been a part of our culture that has evolved with us. From prehistoric Venus figurines to digital art, art and humans have come a long way together. 

    Over this time, people have developed plenty of art styles and movements. This Artland magazine article mentions the most famous ones, like expressionism, cubism, and surrealism

    Today, we’re going to talk about the latter style. It developed in Europe after World War I. It was a way for artists to let their unconscious mind express itself, which resulted in surrealism, hence the name, scenes, and ideas.
    #4

    Close-up of an eye with a surreal eyebrow shape, showcasing surrealism art.

    surrealism.world Report

    #5

    Giant cat in a busy urban street scene, illustrating surrealism.

    surrealism.world Report

    #6

    A surreal scene with pasta flowing from a faucet into a plate, set against a purple background.

    surrealism.world Report

    Tate describes surrealism’s aim as to challenge imposed human experience and values by finding beauty in the unexpected, uncanny, disregarded, and unconventional.

    Salvador Dali is one of the most well-known and influential surrealist artists to have ever lived. He created both precise and unusual images that challenged the conventional reality and were thought-provoking.

    Just think of his famous painting The Persistence of Memory, one of the most recognizable works of the whole art movement. It encompasses both reality and fantasy – the distant golden cliffs symbolize the coast of Catalonia, where Dalí was born.
    #7

    Surrealism-inspired scene with vibrant tulips flowing through a partially open door in a dimly lit room.

    surrealism.world Report

    #8

    Surrealism-inspired art with vintage cars driving on clouds, reflecting a cityscape with palm trees.

    surrealism.world Report

    #9

    Surrealism artwork of a human heart with a person standing in a cavernous opening.

    surrealism.world Report

    At the same time, the main attention is focused on the melting clocks in the middle of the painting, which is far from reality. The clocks signify the fleeting nature of moments, the temporariness of time, and the elasticity of our experiences. 

    Besides Dali, there are plenty of other famous artists who made amazing works of surrealism. For example, René Magritte, who painted The Son of Man, Leonora Carrington and her Ulu's Pants, or Max Ernst and his The Barbarians

    There are also those who are not as widely known, but who (even today) create no less stunning works of art. Since it could be said that social media is kind of a digital art gallery, a lot of artists can be found online, on sites like Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, or more artist-focused platforms like Behance. 
    #10

    Surrealism-inspired playing card design with intertwined Queen of Hearts and Jack of Spades; vibrant colors and intricate patterns.

    surrealism.world Report

    #11

    A pile of colorful trash creates a surreal shadow of a couple, embodying surrealism.

    surrealism.world Report

    #12

    A man dining alone with a projected image of another person on the wall, creating a surrealism effect.

    surrealism.world Report

    Today's list is also full of contemporary surrealist creations. The pictures were collected and shared by Instagram page @surrealism.world, which currently has over 500K followers. 

    In their bio, it is written that they’re “The world's largest community for surreal art lovers.” Whether it’s true or not, it’s surely great that the fans of this art movement have a place online to enjoy and discuss the pieces by various surrealists. Additionally, it could serve as a source of discovery for those seeking mesmerizing art – maybe even for someone like you. 

    Do you like surrealist art? What is your favorite piece? Please share with us in the comments
    #13

    Surrealism artwork featuring a man in a hat holding a floral painting amidst traffic.

    surrealism.world Report

    #14

    Surrealism image of a person paddleboarding on an ocean edge.

    surrealism.world Report

    #15

    A hand holding scissors aligned with a bridge for a surreal effect, highlighting surrealism.

    surrealism.world Report

    #16

    Surrealism artwork of a snake coiled into a brain shape on a beige background.

    surrealism.world Report

    #17

    Person holding a surreal leaf handbag among large cabbage plants, showcasing surrealism art.

    surrealism.world Report

    #18

    Hand holding a rock that mimics a cliff, creating a surreal perspective against the ocean backdrop.

    surrealism.world Report

    #19

    A fried egg attached to a clothesline with clothespins against a clear blue sky, showcasing surrealism.

    surrealism.world Report

    #20

    Man with an eggshell cracked on his head, illustrating surrealism art, wearing a gray hoodie against a textured wall.

    surrealism.world Report

    #21

    Surrealistic picture of a wave made of plastic bags.

    surrealism.world Report

    #22

    Surrealism-inspired vegetable heart sculpture, featuring leeks, broccoli, and cauliflower on a dark background.

    surrealism.world Report

    #23

    A surreal expression seen in a halved boiled egg, resembling a face.

    surrealism.world Report

    #24

    A surreal banana with Toblerone packaging on a pink background, reflecting surrealism-world themes.

    surrealism.world Report

    #25

    Surreal art featuring a fox and a goose blended together against an orange background.

    surrealism.world Report

    #26

    Surrealism-inspired plants resembling fried eggs with lush green leaves, capturing a whimsical scene.

    surrealism.world Report

    #27

    Surrealism world art: a blue VGA connector merges with an elephant sketch, creating a whimsical scene.

    surrealism.world Report

    #28

    Surrealism-inspired sushi bed with salmon blanket and rice pillow, featuring a sushi nightstand with a cucumber lamp.

    surrealism.world Report

    #29

    Surrealism art piece with a paintbrush creating a house facade featuring windows and shutters in pink paint.

    surrealism.world Report

    #30

    Surrealism-inspired stone suitcase and handbag with leather handles.

    surrealism.world Report

