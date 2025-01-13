30 Examples Of Surrealism Art That Might Make It Your Favorite Art Style
Every person likes some form of art — whether it’s music, movies, or paintings. Then, within each form, there are plenty of styles to choose from. When it comes to painting styles, they range from realism to surrealism and beyond.
Today we’re going to focus on only one of them – the weirdness and beauty of surrealism. The list is full of examples of this art style and movement that were created by artists from all around the world. So, check them out; maybe it will convince you to become a surrealism enthusiast. Just beware, the images are so captivating and odd that they might make your head spin.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Ever since the beginning of humanity, art has been a part of our culture that has evolved with us. From prehistoric Venus figurines to digital art, art and humans have come a long way together.
Over this time, people have developed plenty of art styles and movements. This Artland magazine article mentions the most famous ones, like expressionism, cubism, and surrealism.
Today, we’re going to talk about the latter style. It developed in Europe after World War I. It was a way for artists to let their unconscious mind express itself, which resulted in surrealism, hence the name, scenes, and ideas.
Tate describes surrealism’s aim as to challenge imposed human experience and values by finding beauty in the unexpected, uncanny, disregarded, and unconventional.
Salvador Dali is one of the most well-known and influential surrealist artists to have ever lived. He created both precise and unusual images that challenged the conventional reality and were thought-provoking.
Just think of his famous painting The Persistence of Memory, one of the most recognizable works of the whole art movement. It encompasses both reality and fantasy – the distant golden cliffs symbolize the coast of Catalonia, where Dalí was born.
At the same time, the main attention is focused on the melting clocks in the middle of the painting, which is far from reality. The clocks signify the fleeting nature of moments, the temporariness of time, and the elasticity of our experiences.
Besides Dali, there are plenty of other famous artists who made amazing works of surrealism. For example, René Magritte, who painted The Son of Man, Leonora Carrington and her Ulu's Pants, or Max Ernst and his The Barbarians.
There are also those who are not as widely known, but who (even today) create no less stunning works of art. Since it could be said that social media is kind of a digital art gallery, a lot of artists can be found online, on sites like Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, or more artist-focused platforms like Behance.
Today's list is also full of contemporary surrealist creations. The pictures were collected and shared by Instagram page @surrealism.world, which currently has over 500K followers.
In their bio, it is written that they’re “The world's largest community for surreal art lovers.” Whether it’s true or not, it’s surely great that the fans of this art movement have a place online to enjoy and discuss the pieces by various surrealists. Additionally, it could serve as a source of discovery for those seeking mesmerizing art – maybe even for someone like you.
Do you like surrealist art? What is your favorite piece? Please share with us in the comments!