What if illusionists were capable of more than just pulling a rabbit out of a cylinder - is a question that this artist has been exploring through his work.

Almost 10 years ago, Ceslovas Cesnakevicius has shared his first surreal artworks on Bored Panda, and now he continues to create imaginative pictures, most of the time , featuring an illusionist interacting with the surroundings in bizarre ways. In a previous interview, Ceslovas opened up by sharing how he started creating surreal art. “Since my childhood, I've always had a creative mind. The creative mind generates energy, which needs to be let out. I was lucky to find the proper tools in the shape of photography and photo montage that helped to let that energy out. Creating something that makes other people think, releases that creative energy in my mind the best.”

So, without further ado, we invite you into magical world of this Lithuanian artist's mind.

