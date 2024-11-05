Angry Crowd Throws Mud At Spain’s King Felipe And Queen Letizia Over Number Of Flood Victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents erupted in anger as Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI visited Spain’s flood-ravaged town of Valencia.

The royals were greeted with heckles, mud, and shouts of “murderer” and “shame” on Sunday, November 3.

More than 200 lives were lost in the most devastating floods the country has seen in about three decades. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue and recovery operations continue.

Spanish residents expressed outrage during Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI’s visit to the flood-ravaged town

Share icon

Image credits: Rober Solsona/Europa Press

Anger has been mounting in the country over what many saw as a delayed warning from officials.

Residents have questioned why alerts to stay indoors only came after floodwaters surged last week.

As King Felipe and Queen Letizia, 52, walked through the badly-hit town of Paiporta, protesters pelted them with mud and other objects, reflecting the community’s frustration.

The region is reeling from the worst floods in about three decades, which have claimed more than 200 lives

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Abaca Press / Vida Press

The 56-year-old Spanish King serves as the head of state but has no political power, much like his British counterpart, Prince Charles.

It is the elected government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that holds authority and governs the country’s daily affairs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also had objects thrown at him during his visit and was quickly evacuated as the crowd grew hostile.

Shouts of “murderer” and “shame” were heard as the Spanish royals walked through the street

Share icon

Image credits: Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

“What were they expecting?” an outraged local was quoted as telling the newspaper El País. “People are very angry. Pedro Sánchez should have been here on day one with a shovel.”

Frustrated residents expressed their disappointment with authorities for leaving them “to die.”

“I’m just 16,” a tearful boy named Pau told the BBC. “We’re helping–and the leaders do nothing. People are still dying. I can’t stand this anymore.”

“They left us to die. We’ve lost everything,” a local woman said about the devastation caused by the floods

ADVERTISEMENT

Tense scenes as locals throw mud towards Spain’s King Felipe as he visits flood-ravaged Paiporta, Valencia. Security officials held up umbrellas for the for the royals and officials to project them from the flying objects, while the crowd yelled insults such as “murderers!”. pic.twitter.com/N7SRWpGfn4 — NoComment (@nocomment) November 3, 2024

“They left us to die,” another woman told the outlet. “We’ve lost everything: our businesses, our homes, our dreams.”

Mayors from affected municipalities like Aldaia also urged officials to do more to help.

“We’re very angry and we’re devastated,” said Aldaia’s mayor, Guillermo Luján. “We have a town in ruins. We need to start over and I’m begging for help. Please help us.”

“One has to understand the anger and frustration of many people given all that they have gone through,” King Felipe said after the visit

Stones and mud were thrown at the Spanish King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Sanchez During their visit to flood-hit Valencia, Residents, angry at the authorities’ slow response to the disaster, threw mud and stones, shouting: “Get out!”, “Murderers!” pic.twitter.com/gRXySLEMUo — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) November 3, 2024

Hours after his visit, King Felipe seemed to address the situation in Paiporta in a video, speaking to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One has to understand the anger and frustration of many people given all that they have gone through, as well as the difficulty in understanding how all the mechanisms work when it comes to the emergency operations,” he said.