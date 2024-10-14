Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Menace Of A Nephew Ruins Aunt’s Gender Reveal, Gets Himself And His Mom Banned From Her Parties
Parenting

Menace Of A Nephew Ruins Aunt’s Gender Reveal, Gets Himself And His Mom Banned From Her Parties

People celebrate the arrival of a new life differently. Some choose to have baby showers, others want to find out the gender of their baby in a fun way and opt for gender reveal parties. These occasions bring family members and friends together, but they can also go awry because of the same family members.

The culprit of this gender reveal party fiasco was the mom-to-be’s nephew. Although she repeatedly asked her sister to make sure the devil child wouldn’t cause any trouble, the worst still happened. So, after vowing never to invite them to anything ever again, she checked in with netizens whether her reaction was too harsh.

After her nephew ruined a gender reveal party, this woman banned him and his mom from future parties

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman sought validation for her decision online: was she overreacting or was the tween out of line

Image credits: Irina Novikova / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anonymous

Permissive parenting can often result in acting out and delinquency

From what the author describes here, her sister seems to be quite a permissive parent. These kinds of parents rarely use any disciplinary actions and allow their kids to do all kinds of shenanigans without consequences.

Permissive parents are usually very loving and nurturing to their children. In some cases, as the OP describes, they can do no wrong in their parents’ eyes. If they establish any rules, they are usually inconsistent. For instance, the sister probably told her son to stay at her side at all times in this situation, yet did nothing when he disobeyed.

Experts say that an effect of permissive parenting can be delinquency and even substance abuse in the future. One study found that children raised by permissive parents were more likely to engage in misconduct. When such children don’t get what they want or face emotionally difficult situations, they may seem less understanding and even show aggression.

As many commenters pointed out, unruly behavior in tweens only gets more difficult with age. Behaviors like stealing at such a young age can signal a more serious behavioral problem. This is especially true when coupled with other troubling patterns like breaking windows and suspensions from school.

Image credits: Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo)

Many criticize gender reveal parties for reinforcing the gender binary and being unsafe

People generally have mixed feelings about gender reveal parties. A 2018 YouGov survey revealed that 35% of Americans think they are “unnecessary” and 28% called them “silly.” The Brits have similar opinions: 46.5% think they are “silly.” Still, 13% of the respondents in Britain said they would have a gender reveal party.

Many people bash gender reveal parties as a concept. Some say they’re outdated because they reinforce the gender binary. But more people hate on them because some examples of gender reveal parties in the past have been quite dangerous.

In 2019, a Florida woman tragically passed away after a piece of shrapnel from a homemade explosive struck her in the head. Other gender reveal parties had some unfortunate consequences for the environment. In 2020, one such party resulted in a massive wildfire in California. A crop dusting plane crash in Texas injured a person in a gender reveal gone wrong in 2019.

Even the woman who started the gender reveal party trend now says they should be obsolete and unnecessary. The woman, Jenna Myers Karvunidis, even likened the trend to inventing gunpowder. Her daughter Bianca, for whom the party was meant at the time, is now a teen and doesn’t exactly conform to gender standards.

“Bianca tells me there are more than two genders and many sexualities. I hadn’t considered all this before,” Karvunidis told The Guardian. “At least when the child is born, you are getting all the information at once: the sex, the colour of their hair, who they look like, how long they are, what their heart rate is,” Karvunidis went on. “With the gender-reveal, you’ve isolated one aspect of this person. When it gets elevated as being central to your identity, that’s problematic.”

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Many people showed sympathy for the woman, saying that the child is clearly out of control

Others questioned the theme of the party and gender reveals in general

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Regardless of the event, the kid and his mom are a huge problem. I wouldn’t invite them to anything again if the kid was going to be there.

viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

ESH. Gender reveals are for f*cking morons so they deserved to have it destroyed because they all deserve to be ruined. But the nephew and his mum sound like sh*theads.

zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whilst I'm not a fan of gender reveal parties myself either, I see no reason to harbor any ill intent against what the OP was doing here. I mean, it's basically a puzzle solving and clue hunting evening with the baby's gender being the solution, this is harmless fun. It won't cause a forest fire and it won't tarnish a water supply with dye either, this hatred of yours goes too far. It's cruel to wish these people to have their party ruined.

