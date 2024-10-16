Boys Destroy Cousin’s Costume Bra, Mom Asks Sis To Pay For It, She Refuses, Saying “Boys Will Be Boys”

ADVERTISEMENT

In any family drama, especially when children are involved as one of the parties, there is always some uncertainty. Especially when the kids are quite small and do something naughty – for which the parents then have to pay.

For example, as in the situation described by the user u/TheaterMomTroubles24, whose sister and children unwittingly (or deliberately – we will probably never know) destroyed and threw out hosts’ valuable property while visiting. As for who is right and who is wrong here – we will judge after we get to know the whole story.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post recently decided to house her sis and nephews whose house got damaged by a hurricane

Share icon

Image credits: Kristen Plastique / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The kids are 8 and 6 years old and quite naughty, so the author introduced some simple rules for them – but to no avail

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheaterMomTroubles24

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The boys got into the author’s daughter’s room and took out her special and pretty costly compression bra to play with

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheaterMomTroubles24

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The boys’ mom, according to herself, took the bra from them and then just threw it out

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheaterMomTroubles24

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author was incredibly upset and demanded her sister pay her back, but she refused since it cost $50 and ‘boys will be boys’

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheaterMomTroubles24

Share icon

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Real family drama ensued, and now the sister and her kids are looking for a new place to live

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheaterMomTroubles24

The author’s own mom took her sister’s side, but the woman decided to seek some support online

So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that she has a sister whose house was seriously damaged as a result of Hurricane Helene, and our heroine invited the sister’s family to stay with her for a while. So it turned out that the OP, along with her husband and children, her sister and her two sons, 8 and 6 years old, ended up under one roof.

In order to maintain at least some semblance of order in the house, the author offered her nephews a few simple rules of conduct when living there, one of which was not to go into her eldest daughter’s room. And recently, the boys broke this rule…

The original poster’s daughter Thea has been involved in theater since childhood, and among her accessories was a special compression bra, necessary if, according to the plot of the play, she suddenly has to play the role of a boy. The bra is quite expensive – $50, which is why our heroine was so indignant when she found out that the sis, having taken it from the naughty kids, simply threw it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original poster was outraged and demanded that her sister reimburse her for the cost of the bra, but the woman said that she’s already short on money. And besides, “boys will be boys.” Word for word – and a quarrel broke out, and now the sister and her sons are looking for a new place to live, and our heroine is quite sure that she’s 100% right here.

The women’s mom took the side of the little grandsons and their mother, arguing that it’s unfair to demand that people who have already lost a significant part of their property also pay for the cost of a bra.

Anticipating possible comments of “let the old lady take in her daughter and grandkids,” the OP notes that their mother herself lives in a retirement community that doesn’t allow anyone under the age of 65, under strict threat of eviction. And the author simply wants to enlist the support of netizens in this situation.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“It’s a difficult situation, to be honest. On the one hand, it’s true that kids can often be completely unruly at this age, and it is not very proper to demand compensation from a person whose house was recently destroyed by a hurricane,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “On the other hand, there is an immutable thesis: ‘my house, my rules’…”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What confuses me about this situation is that it was the boys’ mother who threw out the bra – that is, in fact, the issue is not at all in ‘boys being boys,’ as she tried to present it. Something in this story seems to me… how to put it more precisely, well, far-fetched.”

“In any case, you should show respect to the hosts of the house when you are visiting – and the fact that they are your closest relatives doesn’t cancel the need to respect them and their property. Yes, paying $50 literally out of the blue is not the best option, but it’s better to pay to stay on good terms,” ​​Irina summarizes.

It must be said that people in the comments to the original post were even more critical of the author’s sister and her kids. “She is admitting she threw it away because she didn’t approve. I would guess your sister leapt to some transphobic ideas about why your daughter had a bra like that and made a judgemental decision,” one of the responders wrote. “No matter the reason – Thea paid for it herself and deserves compensation.”

And other commenters even went further, urging the author to take more decisive action. “Kick her out tonight. She’ll never respect you. Oh, and be prepared to call the cops, because she might just claim squatters’ rights,” another netizen claimed. And whose side in this conflict are you, our dear readers, inclined to take?

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the commenters, however, supported our heroine, and some folks even urged her to kick her sister and nephews out as soon as possible