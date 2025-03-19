Woman Goes Nuclear On Ex-MIL For Bullying, Reveals Her Secrets And Gets Her Removed From Church

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody wants to be put in a situation where they have to take revenge on another person. It usually happens because they are forced into a corner as the other individual is entitled or extremely rude.

This is the situation that a woman found herself in after her ex-mother-in-law spread false rumors about her to the folks at her church in order to gain their sympathy. The woman couldn’t stand such behavior and revealed everything to the churchgoers, which ended up destroying her ex-in-law’s life.

Sometimes bullies need to get a taste of their own medicine in order to understand how their actions are impacting other people

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her ex-mother-in-law created a lot of drama by trying to get custody of her daughters after her ex-husband passed away

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman’s ex had cheated on her and had two illegitimate sons, but the mother-in-law didn’t blame her late son; she bullied the woman and her daughters

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mother-in-law had apparently posted a fake sob story on her church’s Facebook group to try and defame her ex-daughter-in-law, so the poster decided to hit back

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman printed out all the evidence she had of her late ex’s cheating and her ex-mother-in-law’s aggressive behavior and gave it to the church as evidence

Image credits: ScaredyCat1122

The churchgoers did not hold back on the older woman and eventually shamed her into leaving the parish

The woman explained that her ex-husband had cheated on her and had two boys with his affair partner. Even though the man was the one to stray, his mother didn’t hold him accountable for his actions. Instead, she kept putting the blame on her ex-daughter-in-law and justified it by saying that she was keeping them away from the grandkids.

It might seem crazy to think that anyone can blame the victim of the affair for the actions of their partner, but it’s more common than you’d imagine. Folks often tend to victim blame because they either don’t want to accept the truth about the person who committed the infidelity, or they desperately want to believe the affected party did something to deserve that fate.

The OP soon realized that her ex-mother-in-law wasn’t just berating her, she was also bullying her daughters. The elderly woman had created a fake story about the family and posted it on her church’s Facebook group. The parishioners then banded together and ganged up on the young girl, calling her “unChristian.”

Some people use their religion to justify their misdeeds. They may also adopt a holier-than-thou attitude and shame other folks whose actions don’t fit into their religious ideals. This is not what spirituality is about, as many religions believe in the act of forgiveness. It seems that people like the OP’s ex-mother-in-law used her faith to justify her brazen bullying behavior.

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster did not take the elderly woman’s actions lying down. She decided to take revenge by printing out all the evidence she had of her ex-husband’s affair, along with the proof of his mother’s aggression. She then handed this over to the church so that they could see what she had been dealing with.

According to spiritual experts, it is extremely important to hold people of faith accountable for their actions. Rather than sweeping their misdeeds under the rug, their peers should make sure they own up to their actions so that they can truly learn and grow from the experience. Although the OP probably didn’t have such kind ideals in mind, her act of revenge helped expose the older woman’s “sins.”

People in the church obviously didn’t take too kindly to the mother-in-law’s actions. They sent apology letters to the family and even an invitation to join their parish. Apart from that, the parishioners shamed the older woman into leaving the church because they were appalled by her behavior.

It was hypocritical of the mother-in-law to berate her grandkids and ex-daughter-in-law in her church while secretly acting rude and mean towards them. Hopefully, she later realized how her actions affected the family and tried to make amends for what she did. After all, punishing the woman and kids for her late son’s sins makes no sense.

What do you think about the way the OP took revenge, would you have handled this situation differently?

Folks were impressed by the woman’s quick thinking and efficient way of getting revenge

