Anyone—absolutely anyone—who becomes famous gets far more judgment and scrutiny than if they never stepped into the spotlight in the first place. Some criticism is obviously valid and taking responsibility for your actions should be the norm. However, inevitably, stars and public figures have many rumors spring up about them and what they do, some of which are completely fake while others later turn out to be (partly) true.

Entrepreneur, content creator, and social influencer Country (@countryazhell) recently went viral on Threads, Instagram’s app where you can share public conversations, after asking folks to share the celebrity rumors they “100% believe but can’t prove.” Scroll down to see their opinions and to get a general feel for how fans and haters view some stars and public figures.

Just keep in mind that these are unsubstantiated claims and people speculating.

Image credits: countryazhell

#1

Instagram post discussing a celebrity rumor about the Kardashians and cosmetic procedures.

nvll.moon Report

    #2

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Leonardo DiCaprio's relationships.

    blondespells_bystorm Report

    #3

    Social media post discussing a celebrity rumor about Beyoncé's age and relationship with Solange, with engagement stats shown.

    taeglitch Report

    One study from 2016 that looked at how people orient to and spread rumors on social media found that rumors that are ultimately proven true tend to be resolved faster than those that turn out to be false.

    “Whilst one can readily see users denying rumors once they have been debunked, users appear to be less capable of distinguishing true from false rumors when their veracity remains in question," the researchers explained.
    #4

    Social media post sharing a celebrity rumor involving Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Reynolds.

    eso_varo Report

    #5

    Comment suggesting a celebrity rumored to be alive garners attention; 7.4K likes, 13 comments, 23 shares.

    mara_monsieurs Report

    #6

    Social media post discussing a celebrity rumor about Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, mentioning a notable belly fold.

    dia_ivette Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pregnant bellies do not move like that. I concur. And why lie about it?

    "In fact, we show that the prevalent tendency for users is to support every unverified rumor,” the authors of the study explain, arguing for a need for developing “robust” machine learning techniques that can provide real-time assistance for assessing the veracity of claims.
    #7

    Comment on celebrity rumors, suggesting kids' weird names hide real ones, with engagement stats below.

    jttweiss Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d like to think this was true, but it isn’t. They’d get found out far too easily.

    #8

    Comment on celebrity rumors about BJ Novak and Mindy Kaling, with likes and replies visible.

    jessicamhilliard Report

    #9

    Social media post discussing a celebrity rumor involving Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervio.

    britneyfears Report

    Gossiping, spreading and listening to rumors, and judging others are fundamentally human traits. In short, there probably won’t ever be a time when people stop gossiping because it’s as enjoyable as it is informative… at least potentially. There are pros and cons to gossip.

    On the upside, gossiping and being judgmental are ways to stay informed about important events in your community, evaluate who is (not) trustworthy, and remind yourself of what values and norms society prioritizes, as well as what behaviors are considered taboo. It’s how you maintain cohesion in communities.

    But there are plenty of downsides to gossiping, too.
    #10

    Instagram comment about celebrity rumors, with user sharing an unverified claim involving Tom Cruise.

    nicolemariemaggi Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His marriage to Katie was also orchestrated by Scientology. Other actresses were auditioned for the role including Scarlett Johansson. One of the conditions was she gave him a child. It was a five-year contract.

    #11

    Social media post discussing a celebrity rumor involving body positivity and Ozempic sales.

    muckymoz Report

    #12

    Social media post discussing a celebrity rumor involving Justin Bieber and a Kardashian.

    rdl.2005 Report

    One major downside is that it’s often hard to immediately tell whether a rumor is real or not. Especially in the digital age, where information spreads so quickly that debunking fake news is a constant struggle.

    On top of that, you have to consider that many rumors are spread not out of goodwill or the desire to inform the public.
    #13

    Rumor about anonymous celebrity social accounts interacting with people, posted by creature_of_mystery with 3.4K likes.

    creature_of_mystery Report

    #14

    Social media post about celebrity rumors with engagement metrics visible.

    octoberphiliac Report

    #15

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Khloe's parentage, sparking debate with likes and comments.

    mokak78 Report

    There’s often an element of envy, anger, and a desire to ‘punish’ someone in the spotlight. For instance, some folks might feel envious of the biggest stars in Hollywood earning billions of dollars with their successful projects.

    Or someone might have a clear bias or a specific agenda, so they lash out at celebrities to advance their goals, whatever they might be.
    #16

    Social media post discussing rumored celebrity affair, showing engagement with likes and comments.

    jessiebnyc Report

    #17

    Social media post of a person sharing a celebrity rumor they believe.

    3xd810 Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What you saw was a promotion for the tv series The Royals. https://www.reuters.com/article/fact-check/video-purporting-to-show-naked-man-escaping-buckingham-palace-through-window-is-idUSL1N30R1P4/

    #18

    Social media comment about a celebrity rumor involving ribcage removal, showing interactions with likes and replies.

    djmisty Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Old Wives Tales and hoaxes well pre-date the internet. If that is the base line for truth, then McDonald's burgers are all made of worm meat and cow eyeballs, and they can claim that they are 100% beef because they get their worms and eyeballs from the company "100% Beef". Those date back to at least the 70s.

    So, while inevitable, gossip shouldn’t be taken lightly. You shouldn’t rush to believe rumors—any rumors—just because you see them on your social media feed.

    A good rule of thumb is to be suspicious of anything that sounds too good or too bad to be true. Always double-check and cross-reference information with multiple reliable sources if you stumble across an outlandish claim.

    #19

    Text discussing celebrity rumors involving Avril Lavigne, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Diddy, and Marilyn Monroe.

    hannah_christina Report

    #20

    Instagram comment about podcast hosts discussing gender-affirming care medication rumors.

    reverendgrebo Report

    #21

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Brad, Angelina, and Michael Jackson.

    artshopnyc Report

    Of course, nobody has the time or energy to verify every single piece of iffy or improbable-sounding information. So it’s best to have a list of sources in mind that you can refer to when needed (e.g., Associated Press, Reuters, AFP, the BBC, etc.).

    While all sources inevitably make mistakes, trustworthy sources always make corrections, explain where they got their information from, and avoid making baseless rumors.
    #22

    Social media post with a celebrity rumor about Amanda Bynes by user holler.academy.

    holler.academy Report

    leighannebrown-pedersen avatar
    LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
    LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is actually something that a lot of very obese girls have done. Especially child abuse victims.

    #23

    Social media post discussing a celebrity rumor about Taylor Swift's potential pregnancy.

    megtwombly Report

    #24

    Text post discussing a celebrity rumor involving Justin Bieber and a woman named Maria.

    felix1626 Report

    As we’ve covered previously, people judge others both consciously and automatically. For some, finding flaws in others is a way to feel superior and better about their choices in life. For others, it’s how they recognize where they fit into society, what aspirations they have, and who they might (not) want to become as people.
    #25

    Instagram comment discussing celebrity rumor about Tupac faking his death and its consequences.

    thebeautyofcontent Report

    #26

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Taylor and Travis with 41 likes and 1 comment.

    fls3rd Report

    #27

    Social media post claiming celebrity rumors about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's relationship were fabricated.

    missheartcore Report

    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I totally believe this. It seems like they can’t stand each other. Zero chemistry in the movies.

    If used sparingly and consciously, judging other people can help you make the right choices in life and align your goals, values, and actions.

    However, if you’re doing this just to pull others down to feel better about your personal flaws and mistakes, that’s a line you shouldn’t overstep.
    #28

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumor involving JLo and paparazzi interactions.

    sunsetwilliams Report

    #29

    Rumor about Bruno Mars being in debt to a Las Vegas casino, requiring a permanent residency to repay it, with social media reactions.

    thevampiresdaughter Report

    #30

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Britney Spears, questioning her current public presence.

    __moonwolf__ Report

    What do you do to double-check any bizarre rumors about public figures and stars, dear Pandas? Are there any unverified claims about celebs that you personally believe? If so, why? What is the weirdest rumor you've heard recently? If you have a spare moment, you can share your thoughts in the comments.
    #31

    Social media post alleging celebrity rumors about a plane accident.

    amzayka Report

    #32

    Comment discussing celebrity rumors about unusual habits, gaining attention with likes and replies.

    its_just_kelsey_ Report

    #33

    Comment about celebrity rumors on social media, mentioning Brendan Fraser as the nicest guy in Hollywood.

    ayrespinosa Report

    #34

    User comment about celebrity rumors involving Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence.

    sabo.169 Report

    #35

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors involving Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss, gaining significant engagement.

    mk.ultramatic Report

    #36

    Comment on social media sharing a celebrity rumor about Madonna being Paris Jackson's egg donor.

    sam4944 Report

    #37

    Instagram comment discussing celebrity rumors about Kris Jenner's partner Corey being a Hollywood fixer.

    adaciortea Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a social media comment about celebrity rumors involving Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

    steffy.lv Report

    #39

    Social media post about a celebrity rumor involving MJ and Prince with engagement stats.

    itsnotaxylophone Report

    #40

    Social media comment discussing celebrity rumor about Stevie Wonder's blindness.

    mrdanbradley Report

    #41

    Instagram comment suggesting a celebrity rumor about Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson being half-brothers.

    anni.reads.books Report

    #42

    Social media post speculates about Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles relationship, tying into celebrity rumors.

    toulossser Report

    #43

    Instagram comment screenshot about a celebrity rumor involving Khloe Kardashian.

    savanna.eames Report

    #44

    Social media post by wendy_from_chicago discussing a celebrity rumor about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

    wendy_from_chicago Report

    #45

    Social media post mentioning rumors about a celebrity's mysterious death.

    gaia_tv Report

    #46

    Social media post discussing a celebrity rumor about Princess Kate's medical condition.

    mfwitches Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a post discussing rumors about celebrity depression beliefs.

    allisondamnmiller Report

    #48

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Diddy's actions being a distraction from hidden truths.

    its.alnb Report

    #49

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Tom Cruise and his son Connor.

    drdre1804 Report

    #50

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Princess Diana and the royal family.

    yaegzzzz Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't follow in CoE law or Royal regulations; as long as they were properly divorced, both Royal regulations and the CoE would allow Charles to marry Camilla.

    #51

    Text screenshot discussing a celebrity rumor about a decision regarding Selena's health.

    chasingamynvpt Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    iirc, she was definitely given a blood transfusion, recall something said by the doctor treating her that he did give her blood.

    #52

    Two black and white photos sparking celebrity rumors, suggesting a family connection.

    quietstormyana Report

    #53

    Social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Michael Jordan and gambling.

    joekirr Report

    #54

    Instagram comment discussing a celebrity rumor about Cristiano and Georgina's relationship status.

    sashaparedescarinao Report

    #55

    Instagram comment discussing a celebrity rumor about Mr. Beast being evil, with 218 likes.

    thenoiseinsiidemyheadd Report

    #56

    Comment discussing a celebrity rumor about Tommy Hilfiger not designing clothes for Black people, with engagement icons below.

    shelberodriguez Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With not only zero recordings of the Oprah Winfrey Show actually showing it, but also Oprah pointing out that Hilfiger had never even been on her show.

    #57

    Comment alleging Kurt Cobain conspiracy, with 77 likes and 4 replies.

    abhora_rules Report

    #58

    Text post discussing allegations and rumors involving celebrities from 90s and 2000s Nickelodeon shows.

    asha_vere Report

    #59

    Text post about a celebrity rumor involving Prince Edward, Michael Ball, and London theatre circles.

    crushthevicar Report

    #60

    Social media post about a celebrity rumor involving Paris Hilton being a model train enthusiast.

    abeth Report

    #61

    Social media comment discussing a celebrity rumor about OJ.

    its_petunia_like_the_flower Report

    #62

    Comment about a celebrity rumor involving Hugh Jackman and Antoni from Queer Eye, with likes and replies.

    lamyfrog Report

    #63

    Comment discussing a celebrity rumor about Rick Astley and the origin of rick-rolling, with engagement icons below.

    x_kej Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing celebrity rumors about Kanye West and conspiracy theories.

    aliyahhorawsky Report

    #65

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a celebrity rumor about Bill Burr and a Smashing Pumpkins member.

    annikasado Report

    #66

    Social media post discussing a rumor about a celebrity couple possibly getting divorced.

    kkealey12 Report

    #67

    Social media post about a celebrity rumor involving Frank Sinatra and Ronan Farrow.

    333adriana_333 Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a celebrity rumor about Carrie Underwood.

    the_meat_and_the_sweet Report

    #69

    Social media comment on a celebrity rumor about Lea Michelle with engagement stats below it.

    chickiebuffer Report

    #70

    Social media post listing various celebrity rumors believed by people.

    plainjaneintherain Report

    #71

    Instagram comment about celebrity rumors with engagement icons below.

    tinypineoutdoors Report

    #72

    Instagram comment discussing celebrity rumors about Brad Pitt.

    hopewalkerpnw Report

    #73

    Social media comment discussing rumors about celebrities Amber Heard and Megan Fox.

    sidkoshh Report

    #74

    Social media comment hinting at a celebrity rumor about Patton Oswalt's happiness in marriage.

    randledaytona Report

    #75

    Comment discussing rumors about a celebrity needing to tour for financial reasons, highlighting speculation within the industry.

    juliarenataef Report

    clint_3 avatar
    Clint
    Clint
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is blatantly untrue. Madonna owns her catalogue, which will be passed to her heirs when deceased. This is adsurd as she ranks #5 best-selling artist in history, and has had control of her career from the beginning. Current female artists would not hold their esteem if not for this trailblazing artist.

    #76

    Social media post with a rumor about Brittany Murphy, showing engagement icons.

    britneyfears Report

    #77

    Rumor about Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album suggesting a real love triangle; post has 255 likes, 1 comment, 3 shares.

    isaiahbclark_ Report

    #78

    Comment on a post sharing a celebrity rumor, featuring emojis and engagement stats.

    smolkittenbigmittens Report

    #79

    Text screenshot discussing a celebrity rumor about J.K. Rowling relating to character gender choices.

    tessacytheia Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of my main characters are male, I'm not trans. Certainly GNC, but certainly a girl.

