Many of us were taught in our youth that it’s best to always choose the high road. Be the bigger person, turn the other cheek. Don’t retaliate when someone wrongs you. And while that’s all great advice, sometimes, people deserve to learn a lesson. There’s a fine line between choosing not to get back at someone and enabling their inappropriate behavior, so every once in a while, it’s worth it to get that sweet, delicious revenge. If someone litters on your lawn, scratches up your car, cheats on you or harms someone you love, it’s only natural to feel the impulse to get back at them. And even if you know it might not be the wisest idea, you can still appreciate all of the people who have brilliantly enacted revenge in their own lives!

I certainly don’t condone violence, and I would never encourage you pandas to go out there and seek justice by harming another person. But if you are looking to get a taste of that tempting revenge, it might be important to understand what you’re getting yourself into first. As many people believe, revenge is best served cold, meaning that you should wait before immediately getting back at someone. This period of waiting can give you time to plot and scheme, or it might allow you to cool down and realize that getting revenge isn’t actually necessary! Why waste your energy on someone who doesn’t deserve it?