They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but I like to think of it as more of a nice, versatile chocolate. It can be delicious in many forms: melted into a warm, comforting drink, or freezing cold in a thick and decadent ice cream.

And if you’re a fellow panda who prefers not to turn the other cheek when you’ve been wronged, we’ve got some perfect pics of epic revenge for you down below. Enjoy viewing these photos from people who served up heaping plates of sweet revenge, and be sure to upvote the ones that have inspired you to be a better person!

#1

Well Deserved Dump

Well Deserved Dump

cardownloader Report

#2

Grandma's Revenge

Grandma's Revenge

mrmaster2 Report

#3

Stray Dog Kicked By Driver Returns With A Pack Of Friends To Trash His Car

Stray Dog Kicked By Driver Returns With A Pack Of Friends To Trash His Car

boredpanda.com Report

Many of us were taught in our youth that it’s best to always choose the high road. Be the bigger person, turn the other cheek. Don’t retaliate when someone wrongs you. And while that’s all great advice, sometimes, people deserve to learn a lesson. There’s a fine line between choosing not to get back at someone and enabling their inappropriate behavior, so every once in a while, it’s worth it to get that sweet, delicious revenge. If someone litters on your lawn, scratches up your car, cheats on you or harms someone you love, it’s only natural to feel the impulse to get back at them. And even if you know it might not be the wisest idea, you can still appreciate all of the people who have brilliantly enacted revenge in their own lives!

I certainly don’t condone violence, and I would never encourage you pandas to go out there and seek justice by harming another person. But if you are looking to get a taste of that tempting revenge, it might be important to understand what you’re getting yourself into first. As many people believe, revenge is best served cold, meaning that you should wait before immediately getting back at someone. This period of waiting can give you time to plot and scheme, or it might allow you to cool down and realize that getting revenge isn’t actually necessary! Why waste your energy on someone who doesn’t deserve it?     
#4

Tattoo Revenge

Tattoo Revenge

_Breyonnn Report

#5

Terrible Parker Receives Sweet Sweet Karma Via A Herd Of Busses

Terrible Parker Receives Sweet Sweet Karma Via A Herd Of Busses

Romobyl Report

#6

Deserved

Deserved

ShamoleTrinda Report

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
1 hour ago

Hope you "accidentally" go just a bit further and knock the potty over xD

And if you imagine yourself feeling much better after enacting your brilliant revenge scheme, you might be surprised to learn that it might not actually make you feel as great as you’d hoped. In fact, one Harvard study found that people who engage in acts of revenge tend to feel much worse after seeking justice. By trying to make another person feel guilty for their actions, we might end up feeling bad about our own choices. Two wrongs don’t make a right, right? Another study reported that revenge is “bittersweet,” with the capability to trigger positive and negative emotions, including tension, uncertainty and a sense of dread.

It’s also important to consider the long-term effects of how our devious revenge plots may make us feel, Geoff Beattie, Professor of Psychology at Edge Hill University, writes for The Conversation. Over time, we may begin to empathize with the perpetrator who upset us initially, and we may realize that they could have grown and matured since hurting us. Did getting back at them teach them a lesson, or did it cause even more damage to our relationship with them? It can be hard to predict the impacts of revenge, so deciding to act can always come with some risks.    
#7

I Put This On My Homophobic Dads Work Truck After He Yelled At Me, And Mainly My Girlfriend, For Being Gay

I Put This On My Homophobic Dads Work Truck After He Yelled At Me, And Mainly My Girlfriend, For Being Gay

PutaGatito Report

#8

Found Out The Girl I Slept With Has A Boyfriend The Next Day. Left This Note Under The Toilet Seat Where Hopefully Only He'll See It

Found Out The Girl I Slept With Has A Boyfriend The Next Day. Left This Note Under The Toilet Seat Where Hopefully Only He'll See It

GldnUnicorn Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Hopefully bf is smart enough to actually believe this. I hate cheaters

#9

That's What You Get From Leaving Dog In A Car

That's What You Get From Leaving Dog In A Car

Report

One alternative to revenge is its famous foil: forgiveness. It can be much harder to choose this path, especially when a wound is fresh. But is it more rewarding? One study published by the American Psychological Association found that choosing revenge over forgiveness can actually cause victims to remain in a dehumanized state that their perpetrators put them in. When individuals go the route of forgiveness, on the other hand, they are likely to feel just as human as if no one had ever harmed them.

“The research suggests that forgiveness is a transformative process that involves releasing negativity toward the transgressor and possibly increasing positivity and feelings of benevolence towards them,” Mark Travers at Forbes explains. “It is considered a moral response rooted in the virtues of mercy, unconditional love, and generosity. And, because of its prosocial nature, it is treated as morally superior to a strict adherence to justice.”
#10

Called My Wife A Sandwich Maker

Called My Wife A Sandwich Maker

vollkommenes Report

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
1 hour ago

being petty is sometimes liberating :D

#11

Man Finds Over 100 Ways To Use His Ex-Wife's Wedding Dress

Man Finds Over 100 Ways To Use His Ex-Wife's Wedding Dress

amazon.com Report

#12

Revenge For Braids

Revenge For Braids

heart Report

Half eaten lemming
Half eaten lemming
Community Member
1 hour ago

My horses did that to me but with gravel. Let’s say it was a short trip to the hospital after

As tempting as revenge can be, many of us believe that morally, it’s not the best choice. So choosing forgiveness instead allows us to act in line with our ethics and feel like we are better than the person who has done us wrong. Other benefits that those who go the route of forgiveness might see are “feeling a stronger sense of belonging to a human community, indicating that their morality was more central to who they are, and experiencing a lower propensity toward self-harm,” according to the same study. Like choosing between a greasy fast food meal and a fresh, nourishing homemade dinner full of veggies, revenge may be the easier, more tempting option, but we have to consider what will keep us feeling satisfied and healthy in the long run. 
#13

Yeah, You're An A**hole. Unfortunately For You, So Am I

Yeah, You're An A**hole. Unfortunately For You, So Am I

b33p Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I aspire to this person's level

#14

Instant Revenge

Instant Revenge

Report

#15

Someone Wasn't Happy About This Double-Parked Car

Someone Wasn't Happy About This Double-Parked Car

WGME CBS 13 News, Portland Report

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh that's nasty. Love it! it took some time to put together. It will take a whole lot longer to get rid of xD

According to Dr. David Chester, associate professor of social psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University, revenge feels great in the moment because it triggers the reward circuitry in our brains, providing us with a pleasurable dose of dopamine and endogenous opioids. However, as with anything that gives us a rush of pleasurable feelings, we tend to experience a less enjoyable crash immediately afterwards. “There’s a hangover that kicks in quickly,” Dr. Chester told Well + Good. “Your nice little buzz or heightened positive affect fades fast, but the negative emotions, which were also heightened when you were hurting the person, will stick around and are quite durable.”   
#16

Revenge Of The Garbage Men

Revenge Of The Garbage Men

h0pfenbrei Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
37 minutes ago

They don't get payed enough for that s**t, good for them.

#17

Asked My Girlfriend To Pick Up A Card From Us For My Mom's Birthday... Girlfriend: 1 Me: 0

Asked My Girlfriend To Pick Up A Card From Us For My Mom's Birthday... Girlfriend: 1 Me: 0

num1polak Report

Budcot
Budcot
Community Member
1 hour ago

So lazy he delegated his own relationship with his mother to someone else

#18

Karma's Funny

Karma's Funny

JakeScythe Report

It’s understandable that we feel the urge to get back at people, as Dr. Chester notes it’s a desire we have to ensure our own protection. “Vengeance is born out of a functional desire to keep others from taking advantage of us,” he says. “If we didn’t ever retaliate against people who hurt us, then people could theoretically hurt us all the time.” Unfortunately, nobody wants to run the risk of being a doormat, so sometimes, we would rather bite back than simply accept that we’ve been wounded.
#19

Another Use For A Zip Tie

Another Use For A Zip Tie

Report

#20

Educated Ex

Educated Ex

placelikethis Report

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hopefully they miscalculate and scratch something of the car themselves xD

#21

Burn

Burn

myspacetom Report

While revenge might seem like a perfectly healthy and reasonable response in the moment, it’s important to consider how it may make you feel in the future. Perhaps there’s a healthier way to get back at someone than keying their car or writing their business a terrible Yelp review. Vanessa Van Edwards wrote a piece for Science of People exploring revenge, and she noted that “healthy revenge” might be the best course of action you can take. Rather than actively harming another person, this might include going on to be perfectly happy and unaffected by the harm they’ve done, working even harder to become even more successful than them, focusing on the positives and choosing not to stoop to their level and eliminating any thoughts about them at all. After all, the great Frank Sinatra once said, “The best revenge is massive success.”
#22

This Comeback

This Comeback

Report

#23

So Generous

So Generous

KJAYS Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
24 minutes ago

They were even inclusive, lovely guy. Stupid girl.

#24

Meanest Mother In Wyoming

Meanest Mother In Wyoming

107.9 The River Report

Sarcastic Jock
Sarcastic Jock
Community Member
10 minutes ago

That isn't mean, that's just good sense. He's clearly not mature enough to drive. That's good parenting.

Revenge has inspired countless films, novels, TV shows and even true crime stories detailing gruesome crimes that have taken place in real life. However, it’s not always as glamorous as it seems on the screen. If you believe in karma, it might be best to allow it to take its own course. And if you believe in choosing the high road, you’ll likely feel more satisfied by simply choosing forgiveness and knowing that you didn’t waste your energy on someone who might not have learned their lesson anyway.   
#25

Smart Car Isn't Having It

Smart Car Isn't Having It

mojoman913 Report

#26

Colleague Revenge

Colleague Revenge

WhereTheFatRolls Report

#27

Savage Boyfriend

Savage Boyfriend

RidingKeys Report

Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a former cook, I would 100% do it

We hope you’re enjoying these epic photos of beautifully enacted revenge, pandas. Whether or not you choose to take revenge when you’re wronged, you can still be entertained by all of these individuals who did decide to bite back. Feel free to keep any ideas you get from them in your back pocket for the future, and keep upvoting the pics that remind you not to be a jerk. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring brilliantly enacted revenge schemes, we think you’ll enjoy this story!   
#28

Stay Away From The Coffee Creamer At Work

Stay Away From The Coffee Creamer At Work

Phantom0591 Report

#29

Girlfriend Packed My Lunch Today After An Argument The Night Before

Girlfriend Packed My Lunch Today After An Argument The Night Before

xXAlecBaldwinXx Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Make a star shaped cut in the top and pop in the microwave for 6 minutes. It's delicious.

#30

My Roommate Is Always Leaving Passive Aggressive Notes About What She Does Around The House. Thought I'd Join In

My Roommate Is Always Leaving Passive Aggressive Notes About What She Does Around The House. Thought I'd Join In

reddit.com Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited)

Really not feeling this new font

#31

Teacher's Revenge

Teacher's Revenge

20060578 Report

#32

Pretty Little Liar

Pretty Little Liar

lovelylkp Report

#33

Popcorn Revenge

Popcorn Revenge

weshric Report

#34

Ex Fiancé And Ex Best Man Are Now Dating. He Left His Wii At My Place. I Made Sure To Get It Back To Him

Ex Fiancé And Ex Best Man Are Now Dating. He Left His Wii At My Place. I Made Sure To Get It Back To Him

PM_me_your_Jeep Report

Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
1 hour ago

The glitter….that’s just vicious

#35

Glowing Revenge

Glowing Revenge

pettybaq_ Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
20 minutes ago

What kind of a*****e does that? My siblings weren't the best but we would never do anything like this, he deserves it.

#36

Sweet Revenge

Sweet Revenge

victorpopejr Report

#37

Revenge Of The Nerd

Revenge Of The Nerd

Report

#38

My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife

My Friend Decided To Cover Up The Tattoo Of His Ex Wife

SomeJagaloon Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago

NEVER get a tattoo or your significant other.

#39

Wife Revenge

Wife Revenge

Report

Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love how chill yet not chill she is 😂

#40

Slow Burn

Slow Burn

nodaybuttodaytodefygravity Report

Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would slash one tire AND the spare. Then when he goes to change it….womp womp

#41

You Get Some Pretty Satisfying Results

You Get Some Pretty Satisfying Results

mg3729 Report

Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Imagine they just really likes deprecation.

#42

Found Out My Girlfriend Is Cheating On Me. Giving Her This Card Tonight At My Birthday Dinner

Found Out My Girlfriend Is Cheating On Me. Giving Her This Card Tonight At My Birthday Dinner

BinanoSplat Report

#43

Street Art Revenge

Street Art Revenge

Combo Culture Kidnapper Report

#44

My Roommate Went Out Of Town And Came Back To 400 Balloons. Got His Revenge When The Other One Left For A Week. Literally Everything In His Room Was Wrapped And Put Back In The Same Place

My Roommate Went Out Of Town And Came Back To 400 Balloons. Got His Revenge When The Other One Left For A Week. Literally Everything In His Room Was Wrapped And Put Back In The Same Place

radrunner00 Report

#45

My Friend Caught Her Husband Cheating On Her With A Girl He Met Through Online Gaming. She Cleaned All Of Her Belongings Out Of The House Today While He Was At Work And Left The Shirt He Wore To His Bachelor Party On His Favorite Gaming Chair

My Friend Caught Her Husband Cheating On Her With A Girl He Met Through Online Gaming. She Cleaned All Of Her Belongings Out Of The House Today While He Was At Work And Left The Shirt He Wore To His Bachelor Party On His Favorite Gaming Chair

gmb83 Report

#46

My Friends Parents Force Her And Her Siblings To Have A Picture With Santa Every Year. This Year They Got Revenge And Took This Beauty Home

My Friends Parents Force Her And Her Siblings To Have A Picture With Santa Every Year. This Year They Got Revenge And Took This Beauty Home

silentscope87 Report

#47

Fellow Employee Pranked Me... This Was My Revenge

Fellow Employee Pranked Me... This Was My Revenge

drtbiker4life Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I'm really not a fan of these wasteful revenges.

#48

Well Deserved Revenge

Well Deserved Revenge

omgrobertowtf Report

#49

This Comeback

This Comeback

Report

#50

Got Revenge On My Sister By Hiding Her Science Presentation In A Maze Of Folders

Got Revenge On My Sister By Hiding Her Science Presentation In A Maze Of Folders

tyler123321 Report

Budcot
Budcot
Community Member
1 minute ago

Just search for the project name and it will bring it up, or open the app and it will be in the last opened list. They didn't think this through.

#51

Ebay Revenge

Ebay Revenge

drewtoothpaste Report

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Dildos aren't fragile. Those things can take a pounding. 😬

#52

Well, He Is Right

Well, He Is Right

Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
56 minutes ago

There are still people out there who think "gay" is an insult. Amazing

#53

Angry Girl At My School Posted These All Around Campus

Angry Girl At My School Posted These All Around Campus

reddit.com Report

#54

Revenge Is Sweet

Revenge Is Sweet

Angryblue Report

#55

Welcome Home

Welcome Home

reddit.com Report

#56

Don't Mess With A Contractor And His Parking Spot

Don't Mess With A Contractor And His Parking Spot

m3r41ck Report

#57

Five More Tasks To Complete

Five More Tasks To Complete

Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I want to know the other 5 tasks

#58

This Guy At The Mall

This Guy At The Mall

Brunetteness Report

Sarcastic Jock
Sarcastic Jock
Community Member
14 minutes ago