ADVERTISEMENT

Ever stumble across something so quirky and cool that you just have to share it? Well, this week’s round-up of unique finds is exactly that. From a shrimp-shaped neck pillow (yes, it’s as amazing as it sounds) to a Grim Reaper tea strainer that’ll make your daily brew a bit more ominous, these products are the kind of conversation starters you never knew you needed. Life’s too short for boring, and these items prove it.

Whether you’re looking to add some flair to your cooking regime with a spiral peeler or cozy up with a pair of fuzzy socks that feel like a hug for your feet, these picks are anything but ordinary. Throw in a toast-shaped handbag for good measure, and you’ve got a list of finds that’ll make people ask, “Where did you get that?” So go ahead, indulge your curiosity and check out these delightful discoveries.