This Facebook Group Dedicates Its Postings To “Female Memes,” Here Are 40 Of The Best Ones
Of course, all of us are very different people. We have our own habits, character, things that we do or we don’t do and so on. But we females, deny it all you want, still have some things we very much have in common. Most of us face the same struggles every day and make similar mistakes, but also face everything with humor.
The Facebook group Female Memes shares hilarious but relatable memes that cover everyday struggles or very familiar situations that each of us have experienced at least once. We have collected 40 of the best memes from this group, so sit back, relax and welcome to the world of womanhood!
Female Memes is a public Facebook group that has more than 237.5K members.
The creators state that this group is dedicated to sharing relatable but funny memes that all women can relate to. They consist of everyday struggles with pop culture references. Additionally, they provide different kinds of memes, “so everyone is welcome to join in on the fun. Come join our community and share a laugh with us!”
However, one of the struggles that women share every day is gender inequality. Amy Klobuchar, who is a Democratic U.S. senator from Minnesota, said that one of the main issues is lack of women in power positions. Keisha N. Blain, who teaches history at the University of Pittsburgh, highlighted patriarchy. Kamala Harris, who is a Democratic U.S. senator from California, mentioned that there are not enough women at the table.
The list can go on with such issues as sexism, economic inequality, lack of respect or navigating through one's career and motherhood.
Now, it is nothing new that women should help women and empower each other. Vanshika Goenka lists a few of the main reasons why women's communities are important.
To begin with, the author states: “These communities are instrumental in encouraging women to be their best selves and realizing that we are stronger when we come together.” Additionally, Vanshika says that “Women communities encourage the sharing of stories and journeys, which help in breaking those archaic patterns. They allow women to be vulnerable and there is a great sense of empowerment in being vulnerable, knowing it will never prove baleful to their own development.”
However, Yasser Bensaber conducted a study to look into how men and women differ in their comprehension of and enjoyment of the humor found in memes and written jokes. “There is a common social stereotype that tends to portray women as being unfunny and slow at getting the joke and men as being superior at humor making and understanding.”
Speaking about the results, we can ultimately see that men in the sample had a higher significant number in humor understanding by 10% based on the data that has been analyzed. However, when it comes to humor enjoyment, men and women are almost equally amused.
So, do you find these memes funny? What are your favorite ones? Can you relate to any of them? Share your insights in the comment section below!
According to the title I'm not a woman cuz I can't relate to almost any of this. Guess not every woman fits in a box
