Unless you have your own business, you’d be a part of the population who hears about investments only in the media and without great detail. This American business reality TV show takes us as close as possible to the world of entrepreneurs without being one yourself. The reality show Shark Tank, which aired in 2009 and is still going strong, allows us to witness start-ups’ rise (or downfall) while also letting us see the people behind them. In this case, we will focus on the success stories of the top Shark Tank products aired on the show.

Who Are the Judges on the Show Shark Tank?

On the show, you’ll see some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and investors and the best Shark Tank ideas. Investors spend their time there to discover new ventures to invest in, sometimes even partnering together for a joint effort. The show occasionally hosts guest stars—actors, public figures, and other investors. But the main “Sharks” won’t give up their place so quickly, and they are:

Lori Greiner

Mark Cuban

Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary

Daymond John

Barbara Corcoran

Robert Herjavec

Most successful Shark Tank products had to go against this lineup and convince at least one of them to bite, which is a challenging task.

With no further ado, take a deep dive into these shark-infested waters of entrepreneurship. Discover the stories of these Shark Tank companies and get inspired to chase the dreams of your own. Also, take a good look at this list, as all of these Shark Tank products are actually worth buying.