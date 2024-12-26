We’re Taking The Headache Out Of Life With These 23 Clever Solutions
This Skin Care Superhero Sucks Out The Gunk Like An Undersea Vacuum. Who Knew A Scrub Stick Could Tackle Sebum Like A Squeegee On Your T-Zone? Sea Ya Later, Imperfections!
Review: "I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on face is noticeably brighter and clearer. I 100% agree with the review that said to rub off a little bit of the top of the product once you open it so that there is salt exposed to help you exfoliate. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine. Also, how freaking adorable is this little guy? I think he makes my whole bathroom look cuter." - Andrea
Say Goodbye To Old-School Threading And Hello To A Splash Of Innovation. With 4 Modes To Blast Away The Grime, This Dental Oral Irrigator Makes Your Smile Sparkle Like Your Personality!
Review: "Always HATED flossing, even was scared of it. I also have 2 dental implants, so it’s very important to floss. This made flossing actually ENJOYABLE and easy to do. Saw someone recommend them online and I had NO idea they even existed. Hello, dentists??? Why aren’t you telling people about this item?! Anyway, I recommend starting out on SOFT mode because this thing is extremely powerful and the other modes were too hard on my gums. Only downfall is I must floss longer than expected because I have to put more water in the back by the time I go to my uppers/lowers (whatever set is next). Have used for a week now and battery has stayed charged up, not needed to charge it yet. Please buy this!!!" - Sav
Prepare To Be All Ears, Because This Cleaning Putty Just Tuned Up The Game. It's The Silent Partner In Your Audio Adventures, Ensuring No Dirty Detail Dampens Your Jam Sesh.
Review: "Came in the mail and used immediately - got all the gunk out that was in the little holes - used the square on the far right for both of my AirPods. THEN my husband comes in and sees and wants to use for his. Learned he has never even tried to clean his own AirPods (?!) and uses this for his - see squares 1-3. DISGUSTING and amazing. Got everything out of his. He put them in to see if his sound was better after getting everything out and “couldn’t tell a difference”, but who can trust him after AirPods like that?" - Amazon Customer
Hello, Snooze Button? We Don't Know Her. The Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock Whispers “New Day Who Dis?” With Light That Nudges You Awake So Gently, Even Morning Haters Might Crack A Smile.
Review: "Ok guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TLDR; this is an amazing little product and I highly recommend it. I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is insanely difficult for me. This??Little??Alarm??Clock?? Has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting in while I’m journaling, reading, watching tv, anything really! If you’re hesitant to purchase this, please take my review in to consideration. I would pay 2 or 3 times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." - KatieM
Whether You're Mending A Heart (Kind Of) Or Your Favorite Vase, This Moldable Craft Glue Sticks With You Through Thick And Thin, Unlike Some People We Won't Mention.
Review: "How many times have you used a consumer product and found that its sleek shape actually made it hard to use? Have you ever had to throw something away because poor design caused it to fail prematurely. If you have a little bit of creativity you can address a lot of shortcomings by adding a little Sugru in just the right places. The photos are a couple of examples: A razor handle that wants to squirt out of my hand when its wet and soapy, A cord that started to separate from its plug because the strain relief was inadequate. I could go on..." - wizard of tinkering
'cause The Only Thing You Want Clinging To That Cute Outfit Is Compliments, Not Clumps Of Cat Hair. Chom Chom Roller To The Rescue—fur Real!
Review: "I can’t recommend this thing enough. All the awesome reviews are legit. I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into when our family brought home a golden retriever pup. He sheds so much, I truly don’t know how he still has fur. This pet hair remover does an amazing job at removing all the hair that finds it’s was onto our clothes, couch and blankets. I never reach for the sticky lint roller, it just can’t hold up to the ease, thoroughness and speed that this roller offers." - Toniann Cohen
Wrap Up Warm And Cozy With These Rechargeable Hand Warmers - A Toasty Solution For Chilly Hands
Review: "LOVE!!! I only regret not finding this sooner. I’ve only had it about a week, but love it! It lasted more than half my work day on one charge. Fits comfortably in my palm, and gets HOT!! The hottest setting gets almost too hot to hold, but feels blissful when your hands are super cold. Highly recommend!" - Kathleen McGillivray
Clean Stainless Steel, Thermos, Tumbler, Insulated And Reusable Water Bottles – Cleaning Tablets Are Easy And Safe To Use
Review: "Wow! I never thought I’d see the shiny inside of my husband’s travel mug again. He uses it for tea almost every day and it was gross! The build up was horrendous. I filled it with hot water, dropped in a tablet, and let it sit for a couple hours. I thought for sure it would take multiple times or a good scrubbing. I was wrong! I dumped out the liquid, rinsed and the majority of the buildup was completely gone. I gave it a quick, easy scrub with dish soap and a bottle brush and it looks brand new. Highly recommend these tablets." - C. Mcpheeters
Elevate Your Noontime Nosh With An Electric Lunch Box That Doesn't Slack. Because The Only Thing Better Than Mama's Recipes Is Mama's Recipes Served Warm—wherever You Roam.
Review: "Warms everything evenly, better than a microwave. I started taking this for lunch at work. So thankful that the day the microwave broke, I was the only one with a warm lunch, for a week too. The only flaw is since I have tendinitis, I struggle with opening the lid when it's hot, but I learned to just lightly place the lid on so it's easy to remove. I get many compliments at work." - Bill O
Wave Farewell To Waste And Soak Up Life's Little Messes In Eco-Smart Style. These Swedish Dishcloths Are Like Magic Erasers For Your Countertops, Only Cuter And Way More Absorbent.
Review: "Cleans like a paper towel, lasts like a cloth, dries quick, cheap enough to toss if it gets too gross. Lasts for months! Super soft when wet and stiff when dry after use." - Jaclyn
Hook Up Your Essentials With This Car Headrest Hooks - A Clever Way To Stay Organized On-The-Go
Review: "Minimalist look and keeps my bag from flying all over the place when I’m driving. My purse is a bit on the heavy side and it seems like it’ll hold it well. I put two on my passenger front seat - each facing the opposite way so I can use for something in the back if I need to." - LFut
Keep The Guesswork Out Of Your Barking Buddy's Belly Schedule. "Did You Feed The Dog?" Has Your Back So You Can Be The Alpha Of Organized Feeding Flair!
Review: "My wife and I are constantly asking each other if we fed the dog already. We could ask the dog, but he would lie and say no and trick us into another bowl full of food. I saw this device on Amazon and decided to buy it. It's already been fantastic and we've only been using it for about 5 days. It has a nice magnet that sticks and holds to our stainless refrigerator. It does stick to the sides of the fridge too, but it's not as strong there and it does slide. It holds in place when we're sliding the daily AM/PM toggles. The toggles slide nicely. They don't lock into place but usually hold pretty steady. Sometimes they do glide with a little too much ease, meaning you could accidentally move one out of position, but that hasn't proven to be a concern. Overall, it was cheap enough, it's useful, and as long as you're using it, it will be one less thing you have to worry about. Special note: don't let your dog learn how to manipulate the toggles or they could try to play the "Hey I haven't been fed yet!" card" - Bado
Review: "Fits perfectly! Will enjoy not hearing my husband complain about always dropping his phone down into that awful gap!" - Stacey T.
Get A Grip On Grooming With This Self Grooming Cat Brush - A Whisker-Ific Way To Keep Your Kitty Clean And Comfortable
Review: " I found these and he immediately LOVED it! The expression on his face when he first tried it was priceless." - WeedWendy
Who's Got Time For Elbow Grease? Not You! With Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner , Exert Your Cleaning Energy On Something More Demanding—like Deciding Your Next Netflix Binge.
Review: "My shower doors when I moved in my new place was caked with scum I tried vinegar I tried everything and nothing worked. I bought this to clean my tile grout but a little got on the glass door and I was amazed that I wiped the scum off instantly! Here is a Picture one side I cleaned and one side is what it look like caked with scum." - Neen
Keep Your Sanity While They Romp In Squeaker Heaven With The Ultrasonic, Human-Friendly Squeak. This Cute Giraffe Is About To Be Your Canine's New Silent-But-Deadly BFF.
Review: "This is the greatest toy! Not only does my dog love it, I love it cuz I can’t hear the squeaker! Will definitely buy for him (and me) again." - Casey
When Migraines Try To Ruin The Vibe, Just Glide A Migrane Stick And Say Goodbye To That Unsolicited Head-Banger. It's Self-Care O'clock, Time To Roll The Pain Away!
Review: "I’m someone who suffers from chronic migraines and headaches. Typically, I get 1-2 migraines and 3-4 headaches a week. I’m in constant pain. It’s to the point that I have had to take daily medicine. I was looking for alternatives as I don’t want to have to “pop pills” every single time I get a headache. I’m also one that if I don’t take medicine right away, the migraine/headache develops to the point where I feel nauseous and can’t even speak at times. Smell is a trigger and for those who are sensitive to smells especially mint, this is no issue at all! I’ve used it a total of 3 times so far and it’s worked every time which is incredible! If I don’t take strong medicine (excedrin or prescribed medicine), nothing works. Im ecstatic and released to have found an more natural alternative." - Jessica
Just Like Magic, Except It's Not—your Bag’s New Best Friend Sticks To Messes Like...well, A Sticky Ball. Ready For Some Clean Space Wizardry? It's Your Move!
Review: "I love this compact ball to keep in my purse. It cleans up that debris from the bottom of my purse that I didn't ever know was there, lint, sand, etc. I take it out to clean it under running water and right back in the purse it goes. It works great!! I recommend it." - Jaclyn Dean
Keep Your Eyewear In Place, Face After Face, Case After Case, With The Snug Charm Of These Handy Grips . Witness The Fitness Of Your Slick Specs Sticking The Landing!
Review: "I’ve always had a problem with my glasses slipping down my nose all the time and it got very annoying. So I did some research on the internet and Amazon to see what I could use to fix this issue. Saw that they make wax sticks to put on them but you have to apply it a lot and seemed kinda like an inconvenience. I also found strips to stick on but most reviews said they only lasted a week plus they were pretty expensive. Then I found these and they are amazing! I highly highly recommend them if you have slipping problems takes a bit of wearing to find the perfect spot but I couldn’t be happier with this product especially for only $7 ish dollars." - Noah Ulrich
Say Adios To The Cabinet Crouch-And-Clutter. The Expandable Spice Rack Organizer Is Like The Vip Section For Your Spices—because Even Cumin Deserves A Nice View.
Review: "This is the second rack that I have bought from this company. My first one was getting old and I threw away the extra parts to it. I shouldn’t have done that. I decided to expand to a larger cupboard and needed to order a new one. Glad I did. It’s made better than the older one I had. I love how I can see all my spices at a glance. There are several comments on their site regarding assembly being difficult. I had no problem with it at all. Put it together in less than 10 minutes. Highly recommend this product." - Amazon Customer
You Know The Drill — Protect Your Brilliant Brain But Make It Fashion. The Collapsible Helmet Folds Faster Than You Can Say "Where's My Bike Lock?", Making It The Ultimate Ride-Or-Die Accessory.
Review: "Great and comfortable helmet. I bike everyday and this is a really good helmet. My old one used to slip off and the straps were always coming loose. This one always stays on and love the collapsible feature. Definitely recommend!" - AK
Don't Let The Mess Pour In With This Snap On Strainer - A Straining Solution For The Busy Chef
Review: "Love, love, love this pasta drainer!!! My Husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer so I ordered this to make life easier and omg does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" - Freyja
Flip Your Hair Like You Just Don't Care, 'Cause With A Dose Of This Liquid Luxury, Your Locks Will Go From Blah To Ooh-La-La Real Quick. Silky Dreams Are Made Of This!
Review: "I almost gave up! My hair was so damage from bleach and colored, it was bad to the point I can’t even brush them with comb or even with my hand I try many expensive products and didn’t even work. I saw lots of reviews on this and I was like ok why not?! Is only $7. Omg that $7 tho!! This is the best product I have tried." - Gina