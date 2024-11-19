ADVERTISEMENT

Remember that boxy appliance gathering dust in the corner of your kitchen? Well, dust off those buttons because we're about to turn your humble microwave into the Hogwarts of culinary magic! We've got 20 gadgets that'll have your microwave performing feats so impressive, Gordon Ramsay might just slide into your DMs.

From whipping up gourmet omelets to crafting the perfect grilled cheese, these gizmos are about to revolutionize your cooking game faster than you can say "Hot Pockets." So, grab your wand (aka microwave-safe spatula) and let's embark on a journey that'll make your taste buds dance and your kitchen appliances green with envy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Egg-Cellent Results, Every Time, With The Egg Pod Microwavable Hard-Boil Egg Cooker

Egg-Cellent Results, Every Time, With The Egg Pod Microwavable Hard-Boil Egg Cooker

Review: "I was skeptical when I saw it on TV, but it really works as advertised. I use it twice a week and the eggs come out great. It saves time and you don't have to watch the water boil. Follow the directions exactly and you won't be disappointed." - Olesia Q

amazon.com , Olesia Q Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
$25.79 $19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

The Cool Caddy Carrying Tray Lets You Carry Those Piping Hot Noodles With Ease

Review: "I have some pottery barn bowls that have chipped so they get scorching hot. This gadget has made them useable again! Such a great tool and easy to use!" - HonestShopper115

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$9.99 $8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

Popcorn Perfection Is Just A Microwave Minute Away With The Popcorn Maker - The Ultimate Kernel-Measuring, Butter-Melting, Snack- Attacking Sidekick

Popcorn Perfection Is Just A Microwave Minute Away With The Popcorn Maker - The Ultimate Kernel-Measuring, Butter-Melting, Snack- Attacking Sidekick

Review: "I bought the smaller one, Absolutely perfect serving for one! Pops in about 2.5 minutes. All kernels popped. You can easily melt butter on the top, but I sprinkled some cheese on it & a little salt." - Kskarsogs3

amazon.com , Kskarsogs3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$13.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Get Your Crispy On With The Microwave Bacon Grill - The Sizzling Shortcut To Perfectly Cooked Bacon

Review: "This one works extremely well and fits in microwave with no issues compared to other brands." - TOB

amazon.com , KLFlocco , ReadProf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$14.24 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Double Your Microwave's Multitasking Mojo With The 2-Tier Microwave Plate Stacker

Double Your Microwave's Multitasking Mojo With The 2-Tier Microwave Plate Stacker

Review: "We hated having to microwave our plates separately when have someone’s get cold. This item solves the problem and works great. Fits on the turntable perfectly and washes easily." - Andrea

amazon.com , Lvb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$20.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Slurp Up The Convenience With The Microwave Ramen Bowl

Slurp Up The Convenience With The Microwave Ramen Bowl

Review: "This ramen bowl is awesome. It's been a game changer for me. It's microwave safe, the handle doesn't get too hot to hold, it's the perfect size for ramen discs, it drains easily, and it's cute." - Miss Pixie

amazon.com , Jose A. Medina , E. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$17.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, before you start thinking we've lost our marbles faster than a bag of popcorn kernels in the microwave, hear us out. These aren't just any old kitchen gadgets. We're talking about culinary game-changers that'll have you questioning everything you thought you knew about quick cooking.


Imagine whipping up a perfectly steamed salmon while your coworkers are still deciding what to order for lunch. Or picture yourself savoring a homemade potato gratin that didn't require you to preheat an oven or wash a single pot. With these microwave marvels, you're not just reheating leftovers – you're embarking on a gastronomic adventure that'll make your taste buds think you've hired a personal chef.
#7

Steam Up A Storm With A 10-Pack Microwave Steamer Bags

Steam Up A Storm With A 10-Pack Microwave Steamer Bags

Review: "I bought this 10-Pack of Microwave Steamer Bags, and they’ve made meal prep so much easier! Perfect for steaming veggies, potatoes, or even meat in minutes. They’re sturdy, microwave-safe, and freezer-friendly. Great for quick, healthy meals without the mess!" - Echi

amazon.com , HappyMom28 , Menah Jane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$7.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Toast, Melt, And Delight With The Microwave Toasted Sandwich Maker!

Toast, Melt, And Delight With The Microwave Toasted Sandwich Maker!

Review: "Fast and easy grilled cheese, ham and cheese sandwiches. Crispy and delicious. So many options to try!" - Carol Williams

amazon.com , Justo Gabriel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$32.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Sear, Simmer, And Serve With The Microwave Skillet

Sear, Simmer, And Serve With The Microwave Skillet

Review: "I tried it. Now I use it every day. Easy to clean. Finding all kinds of things to cook with it." - Roe T

amazon.com , PhotoGraphics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$53.95 $49.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Creamy, Dreamy Mac 'N Cheese In A Flash With The 5 Minute Mac N Cheese Maker!

Creamy, Dreamy Mac 'N Cheese In A Flash With The 5 Minute Mac N Cheese Maker!

Review: "I got it from Walmart, but it definitely works! I am a soldier living in the barracks and we don't have stoves to cook with, just a microwave. The microwaves we have are only 600w so I had to add an extra 2:30 at the end and it turned out great! Noodles were perfectly cooked and I didn't need to drain any water. I can finally eat a whole box of Mac instead of heating up 2-3 easy Macs. Perfect for anyone in the barracks or dorms!!!" - abartinc

amazon.com , abartinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Sunny-Side Up, Every Time, With The Microwave Egg Fryer

Sunny-Side Up, Every Time, With The Microwave Egg Fryer

Review: "I love this egg cooker! Cooks the eggs to perfection. I did a trial and error thing a couple of times and I can now cook two large eggs to medium yoke (slightly runny) in 2 min and 15 sec." - nicunurse

amazon.com , nicunurse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$31.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

Fluffy, Tender Spuds In Minutes With The Microwave Potato Bag

Fluffy, Tender Spuds In Minutes With The Microwave Potato Bag

Review: "Where has this been all my life!? So ridiculously easy, and tastes fantastic. Such a convenient method of making healthy food! Super quick (4-5min)!" - JesSam

amazon.com , JesSam , Annie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$9.99 $9.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Source: Hilarious Cooking Memes
#13

Just Don't Tell Any Nonna That You Used This Microwave Pasta Cooker

Just Don't Tell Any Nonna That You Used This Microwave Pasta Cooker

Review: "Super easy to use. It takes about 13 minutes (at least 50% less than my traditional stovetop cooking method) to make my first spaghetti with this tool. No need to worry that the boiling water will overflow the container, because it won't. It didn't leave any plastic smell. I feel it's very safe to use in the microwave and it's easy to clean." - cgying

amazon.com , cgying , Garrett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$29.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

But let's not stop at impressing your palate – these gadgets are about to make your entire kitchen bow down to the mighty microwave. Gone are the days of splatter-covered interiors and mystery odors. With steam cleaners and splatter guards, your microwave will stay fresher than a daisy in springtime. And forget about juggling multiple appliances – these multitasking marvels will have you wondering why you ever needed that bulky air fryer or that temperamental toaster oven.


So, whether you're a culinary novice or a seasoned chef looking to add some pizzazz to your repertoire, these 20 gadgets are about to turn your microwave into the Swiss Army knife of kitchen appliances. Get ready to nuke your way to nirvana!
#14

Tough On Messes, Gentle On Microwaves - The Angry Mom Microwave Steam Cleaner Works A Charm!

Tough On Messes, Gentle On Microwaves - The Angry Mom Microwave Steam Cleaner Works A Charm!

Review: "What kind of magic is this?!?!?! Seriously though... it's such a simple concept but worked to clean my microwave (which was...gross) like nothing else ever has including just doing a bowl of vinegar and water. It must be the way the hair focuses the steam? I don't know but I'm excited to use it again lol." - Jen Vertanen

amazon.com , GPbo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#15

Steaming Made Simple With The Everyday Microwave Steamer

Steaming Made Simple With The Everyday Microwave Steamer

Review: "Does a great job of steaming veggies evenly and cleans up quickly and easily, even on the bottom rack of my dishwasher. I confidently recommend this product." - CShacker

amazon.com , Simon Crisp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$12.85 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Flip-Free, Fuss-Free Omelettes With The Non-Stick Omelette Maker

Flip-Free, Fuss-Free Omelettes With The Non-Stick Omelette Maker

Review: "This works very well! I beat my eggs and place one in both sides, microwave it UNFOLDED for 2 full minutes, then, I add my cheese, peeppeers, tomatoes, onions, and stuff to only one side and fold it. I put it back in for another full minute. The result is a beautiful, fluffy, tasty, omelette. Easy to clean too. Love it!" - Risme

amazon.com , Cate612 , Wendy Livingston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

The Microwave Potato Cooker Prooves One Can Never Have Too Many Potatoes In Your Life

Review: "This works great! I got the perfect potato in 5 minutes. It’s very convenient. It is also smaller than what I thought it would be but that is going to make it easy to store in my small kitchen. Overall excellent product!" - Jessica

amazon.com , Jessica Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$19.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Instant Gratification For Your Sweet Tooth - The Rapid Cake Maker Conjures Up A Fluffy, Fantastic Cake In Just 4 Magical Minutes

Review: "I have to admit I was skeptical, but this really works! The cake is a bit denser than when baked in an oven, but has a good texture, and flavour is the same. The size is great, if you're only baking for one or two people. Plus it's very easy to throw together, and is done in less than 6 minutes. If you're looking for something quick and easy, this is it." - Carol

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$34.69 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

The Microwave Splatter Guard Saves The Day (And Your Microwave) From Saucy Splatters And Messy Explosions

Review: "Love this microwave protector. It’s easy to clean and works well. Would definitely recommend. Great quality." - kassbosa

amazon.com , Scott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Summer Sweetness In Seconds With The Microwave Corn Steamer

Summer Sweetness In Seconds With The Microwave Corn Steamer

Review: "So easy and quick. Put a little water in the bottom, set the lid on top (don’t close it) and microwave for 5 minutes. It’s perfect every time! Great for 1 or 2 people. Highly recommend." - Greeneyze

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
$12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!