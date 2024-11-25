ADVERTISEMENT

2024 threw us more curveballs than a major league pitcher, but through it all, we managed to find nuggets of pure, unadulterated hilarity in the most unexpected places. Between doom-scrolling and adulting, we stumbled upon 50 items that made us snort-laugh our coffee and drop our phones on our faces while scrolling in bed.

From a cookbook that embraces the fine art of trailer park cuisine to bandages that insult you in Shakespearean English, these gems prove that humanity's sense of humor is alive and well. And let's be real – in a world where you can now buy a dedicated poop knife or illuminate your midnight bathroom trips with a disco-worthy toilet light, how can anyone claim we're not living in the golden age of ridiculous innovation?