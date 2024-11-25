ADVERTISEMENT

2024 threw us more curveballs than a major league pitcher, but through it all, we managed to find nuggets of pure, unadulterated hilarity in the most unexpected places. Between doom-scrolling and adulting, we stumbled upon 50 items that made us snort-laugh our coffee and drop our phones on our faces while scrolling in bed.

From a cookbook that embraces the fine art of trailer park cuisine to bandages that insult you in Shakespearean English, these gems prove that humanity's sense of humor is alive and well. And let's be real – in a world where you can now buy a dedicated poop knife or illuminate your midnight bathroom trips with a disco-worthy toilet light, how can anyone claim we're not living in the golden age of ridiculous innovation?

This post may include affiliate links.

Get Wild With Buffalo Bob's: Indulge In Exotic Game Meat Snacks!

Review: "Gave these to my husband as a stocking stuffer they were great. He loved them and said they were delicious." - Danielle

amazon.com , Danielle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
190points
$30 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Never Miss The Perfect Pasta With The Al Dente Singing Floating Pasta Timer: Fun And Functional Kitchen Gadget

Review: "I bought this for friends as an anniversary gift. They like to make fresh pasta and said that this works perfectly for the 3 minute timer. I will probably buy one for myself!" - Canuck in KC

amazon.com , Rye0Guy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
109points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Turn Toilet Time Into A Laugh With The Poop Knife Gag Gift: A Hilarious Addition To Bathroom Humor!

Review: "This knife has worked perfectly and is much more sanitary than the wooden rulers I have used in the past. My only suggestion would be to buy two knives. That way there is one available when the other one is in the dishwasher." - Zach

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Dive Into Linguistic Chaos With P Is For Pterodactyl: The Most Unconventional Alphabet Book Ever

Review: "Saw this at someone's house and knew the premise, but it's such a great book. Having an 8 year old read it is quite entertaining and I of course learned a thing or two. This is great for kids, teens, and big people too!" - Giselle

amazon.com , Giselle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
$17.99 $9.51 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
charlesbosse avatar
Phyzzi
Phyzzi
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, of all the things on this list I either have or would think of getting, this has been absolutely the best. If you have ever tried to learn English (and if you are reading this, I assume you have) then you know how frustrating it is that we have so many words just stolen from other languages without any attempt to make them readable by some set of rules or even guidelines. This book leans into that and is great to someone transitioning from beginning to more advanced reading in English and helping them turn that frustration into a basic understanding of word play. I also highly recommend "No Reading Aloud", another book by the same people.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Transform Your Garden With 1500 Live Ladybugs: Nature's Ultimate Pest Control Solution!

Review: "My first time to buy something alive on Amazon lol. I got this cause there is an aphids infestation on my hibiscus. I did not count how many ladybugs there were, but I’m pretty sure there’s a lot, some of them seems asleep but a lot are crawling out right away when I open the bag. The box came with informational booklet. It was fun to see all the ladybugs!" - Nadia

amazon.com , AlwaysUpToSomething , Krista M. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Keep Your Kitchen Tidy With A Bed Shaped Sponge Holder, Because Sweet Dreams Are Made Of These

Review: "Ah! Where do I begin. My dad and I love to get odd gifts for each other for Christmas. He is going to love this. Great quality." - juicebox

amazon.com , juicebox , Surua Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Rx For Morning Blues: Bigmouth Prescription Coffee Mug - Laugh With Every Sip!

Review: "The BigMouth Inc Prescription Coffee Mug is a fun little gag gift that offers a good laugh. Not only is it priced reasonably, but it has also proven its durability over time. It’s the perfect blend of humor and practicality that stands the test of time." - AT & PT

amazon.com , Shimmer House Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
$14.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Engage Your Furry Friend With The 2-In-1 Interactive Plush Dog Toy: Perfect For Play And Entertainment!

Engage Your Furry Friend With The 2-In-1 Interactive Plush Dog Toy: Perfect For Play And Entertainment!

Review: "I ordered the small for my 10 month old pup. I was excited to find this toy because he has two others similar that he’s already torn through, but they don’t have a second toy inside! So I’m super excited to see him get through to the second toy. He loves it so far! He’ll grab the cactus arms and shake it around or chew on them. And he loves playing tug of war with it. The pink flower gives him a good grip!" - Krista

amazon.com , Krista , Michelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Unleash Your Inner Weirdo With The Bobcat Costume Mullet Headband Wig

Unleash Your Inner Weirdo With The Bobcat Costume Mullet Headband Wig

Review: "My husband bought this for a 1980s-themed birthday party. It was absolutely perfect. I couldn't even look at him without bursting into laughter. Look at this. I just can't! He said the fit is a little tight but comfortable enough for a couple hours. We didn't have any of the problems other people mention with the adhesive failing, but maybe we got lucky. Worth every penny!" - Jennifer Fritz

amazon.com , Jennifer Fritz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
64points
$11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Explore Exotic Gastronomy With Edible Insects: Savor The Unique Flavor Of Natural Edible Tarantula!

Review: "I sent this to my good ole pal and he couldn’t contain his hunger and ate it right away 10/10 chew." - Mark Palleschi 2

amazon.com , Mark Palleschi 2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

A Custom Life-Size Cardboard Cutout: Bring Your Favorite Characters, Celebrities, Or Loved Ones To Life

Review: "Wasn't going to be home for the holidays so I sent this to my family as a surprise and it did not disappoint. The picture is from recent once I got home." - Wasn't going to be home for the holidays so I sent this to my family as a surprise and it did not disappoint. The picture is from recent once I got home." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
$24.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Dress Wounds With Wit: Shakespearean Insult Bandages For A Humorous Healing Touch!

Review: "I got these for my daughter who is expecting her first baby. She loves to read and adores the classics, this is a perfect-funny gift." - LaMo

amazon.com , Cam and Jade , H. Larson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
$7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Experience Southern Comfort With 'White Trash Cooking': A Culinary Journey Through Rustic Flavors And Down-Home Recipes!

Review: "Now I can enjoy food prepared like my grandma and mom cooked." - Nana McNeill

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
$19.99 $12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
jnogrimes avatar
UncleJohn3000
UncleJohn3000
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favorite cookbooks is from the Louisiana Ladies Guild circa 1980s. It has recipes for real food. "For toast, take 1 slice of bread and a stick of butter..." That is not a typo.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Source: unknown
#14

Add Some Quirky Fun To Your Outfit With Crazy Funny Chicken Legs Knee-High Novelty Socks!

Add Some Quirky Fun To Your Outfit With Crazy Funny Chicken Legs Knee-High Novelty Socks!

Review: "It was an absolute hit on Thanksgiving. Kids couldn’t help but crack up at their dad making turkey noises randomly and running through the house. Adults got a kick out of it too. Cheap amusement to make the day more memorable." - P3GL3Gz

amazon.com , sabrina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Cozy Up Your Little One's Space With The Kids Sofa: Complete With 2 Adorable Strawberry Pillows!

Cozy Up Your Little One's Space With The Kids Sofa: Complete With 2 Adorable Strawberry Pillows!

Review: "Purchased for my 1 yo Granddaughter that lives in another state. The couch is shorter than a different type I purchased for my home. The colors are so nice & comes exactly as pictured. Sturdy & soft I am told. I get pictures all the time of her sitting or laying on the couch, she claimed it right away!" - Darla

amazon.com , Darla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Experience Flavor Transformation With Miracle Berry Tablets: Turn Sour Into Sweet

Experience Flavor Transformation With Miracle Berry Tablets: Turn Sour Into Sweet

Review: "My boyfriend and I both just tried this for fun for the first time and IT WORKS!!! Everything tasted so so sweet. Lemons tasted like Lemonade. Limes tasted like candy. Peppers turned sweet. Pineapple was the STAR of the show. 10/10 would recommend. I can't wait to bring these to the next family gathering and try some weirder foods." - Jenn Harmon

amazon.com , Jenn Harmon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Elevate Taco Night: Taco Toaster For Crispy, Toasted Shells Every Time

Review: "These are amazing! My husband can only eat corn tortillas but hates not having them toasted. This is a game changer and he won’t use anything else when we make tacos!" - Shanon

amazon.com , Shanon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
Add photo comments
POST

Life has a funny way of getting serious when we least expect it, but these quirky discoveries remind us that there's always room for a good laugh. Some of these finds are genuinely useful (hello, ostrich nap pillow for awkward travel snoozing), while others exist purely to make us question everything we thought we knew about product development. But that's exactly what makes them perfect – they're the exact kind of absurd we all needed this year, serving as reminders that sometimes the best medicine is a healthy dose of "why does this exist and why do I want it so badly?"

ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Transform Your Bathroom Experience With Toilet Night Lights

Transform Your Bathroom Experience With Toilet Night Lights

Review: "Works very well! Immediately comes on in the dark when entering Bathroom and goes off when no motion. No harsh light that would wake someone up completely. Very thoughtful invention! I should have bought some sooner!" - A Customer

amazon.com , Brittany Mattice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
$21.99 $13.78 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Teenager boy nightmare, imagine the scene for your parents ^^

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Effortless Microwave Cleaning With Angry Mama: Steam Away Stubborn Stains And Odors!

Effortless Microwave Cleaning With Angry Mama: Steam Away Stubborn Stains And Odors!

Review: "Omg this little Angry Mama sure did her job well! Haha! Effortless work for sure! Just wipe when done. Easy peasy." - Vikings22

amazon.com , Vikings22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
$7.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
skadilifdis avatar
Skadi Lifdis
Skadi Lifdis
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know. I have one and it never worked as good as people say it does. My microwave is generally pretty clean since I'm the only one that uses it but even with the minimal mess, the Angry Mama just didn't make cleaning easier.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcasm In A Symphony: Munnygrubbers' Smallest Violin Keychain, Meme Magic!

Review: "It’s just small enough that the students think it’s just a charm on my lanyard. The stun factor is the best. When I tell them “Let me play a sad song on the smallest violin I have” and press play, they laugh their butts off with how funny they think it is." - Sam.H.

amazon.com , Natalia Martínez , Michelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
$5.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Get Ready To Roar: Relative Insanity, The Game Where Family Fun Meets Crazy Comedy!

Review: "My son and their wives came to my house for dinner. I suggested a game after dinner and they were hesitant, but decided to humor me. After the first round we were all laughing and we ended up playing for over an hour. I highly recommend this game for anyone with a sense of humor." - shelly

amazon.com , jonny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
$22.99 $12.84 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Purr-Fect Comfort: Cozy Up Your Kitty With The Outdoor Heated Kitty House

Purr-Fect Comfort: Cozy Up Your Kitty With The Outdoor Heated Kitty House

Review: "Bought this for a stray cat that keeps coming to our house. It is very study, great quality, and has a super soft heated cushion. It has two clear plastic flaps that are fairly thick for doors which can be removed. All pieces Velcro together tightly so wind will have a difficult time getting through. Love this product!!" - monam

amazon.com , monam , The Smith’s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one of these for my half and half cat. They are great and have survived bad weather. Cat is slowly becoming more of a full-time indoor cat but was definitely well worth it getting him comfortable at his own pace. To add there are no predators where we live and also ni endangered birds.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply

Playful Saving With The Stealing Coin Cat Box: A Clever Piggy Bank That Adds A Dash Of Fun To Your Savings Routine!

Review: "This is the second of these that I purchased. A very fun item for my Japan loving son." - Nuthouse6

amazon.com , Ana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
$26.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
brendanmccarthy_1 avatar
Trophy Husband
Trophy Husband
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got two of these years ago, they were tons of fun. We found one while cleaning last month, and it still works!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Transform Into A Pawsome Pup: Poodle Dog Mask For A Playful Costume Look

Transform Into A Pawsome Pup: Poodle Dog Mask For A Playful Costume Look

Review: "This mask arrived looking exactly like the photo, I was so surprised. It's super creepy and hilarious, I love it. Although, it is definitely difficult to see out of so I end up taking it on and off." - Jasmine Ziter

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
$28.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Explore The Eccentricity Of Everyday Life With The People Of Walmart Adult Coloring Book

Explore The Eccentricity Of Everyday Life With The People Of Walmart Adult Coloring Book

Review: "I gave this to a close friend for Christmas who stocks shelves at Walmart part time. He loved it- his teenage grandsons thought it was hilarious and even colored some pages!" - Judy

amazon.com , Marmiexoxo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
$11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Experience Electrifying Fun With The Hilariously Funny Game Of Shocking Potato!

Experience Electrifying Fun With The Hilariously Funny Game Of Shocking Potato!

Review: "Bought multiple due to them being very gift able and easy to use. It's made of a thick, yet soft and durable plastic. An enjoyable family game for all." - Laura

amazon.com , Laura , Heather D Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
$34.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
maryelliott avatar
LuLuBelle
LuLuBelle
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any gadget that shocks me on purpose is getting immediately thrown on the floor and stomped to death.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Step In Style: Personalize Your Look With Custom Photo Socks!

Step In Style: Personalize Your Look With Custom Photo Socks!

Review: "My son brought a pair of socks with his face all over them for a white elephant gift exchange. They were a hit!! Absolutely hilarious! The quality of the sock itself doesn't look like it would be very comfortable or durable, but I haven't worn them myself, so I could be wrong. But as a "gag gift" they were perfect." - Semper Fi

amazon.com , Semper Fi , allison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Step Into Nature With Grass Sandals: Experience Comfort And Style With A Touch Of Earthiness!

Review: "I just love these flip flops! They are great and fit well. I wear an 8 and these are an 8, so the fit is well and comfy. I,ve been wanting to get these for several years now but always couldn’t afford them. Now I can! I originally bought them as a joke, but I fell in love with them. I would fully recommend them to anyone that is interested." - Cheryl H.

amazon.com , Heather DeMougin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Sip And Save With Reusable Clear Juice Pouches: Eco-Friendly Refreshment On-The-Go

Sip And Save With Reusable Clear Juice Pouches: Eco-Friendly Refreshment On-The-Go

Review: "These are great! They hold a great amount of drink. We put them in the freezer and they did well. No leaks." - Bake Me Away

amazon.com , Sandra Bennett , Jessica Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
erwacht2001 avatar
Randy Sanders
Randy Sanders
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ladies going clubbing would benefit from these. Nobody can d**g your drink easily.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Bring Joy To Your Little One: Inflatable Baby Elephant For Playtime Adventures!

Bring Joy To Your Little One: Inflatable Baby Elephant For Playtime Adventures!

Review: "This was awesome. My son loves elephants so this was perfect for him. Not too big but big enough to be totally cool." - Janet

amazon.com , Janet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That thing is scary looking! Not trying to traumatize my kids. ;)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Source: unknown

Elevate Your Culinary Creations With The Masterpiece Knife Set: A Perfect Present For Art Lovers!

Review: "These knives look amazing displayed in my kitchen. They came sharp and cut well and they have held up to months of use and washing now. Great gift." - Tiffany

amazon.com , Tiffany Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
$49.95 $39.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Magical Squirrel Feeder Unicorn Head: Bring Whimsy To Your Backyard Wildlife Watching Experience!

Review: "Squirrels are going to go after your bird seed anyway, why not get some entertainment out of it? Took them a little time to try but they quickly realized what's it it and the entirement begins ..." - Laura WagnerTinker

amazon.com , JD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
$29.99 $20.76 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The demand for these is so high we've almost sold out entire stock of 3.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Dance Into The World Of Feline Elegance With Dancing With Cats Book

Dance Into The World Of Feline Elegance With Dancing With Cats Book

Review: "I bought this book for my friend as a joke since he is a Cat Dad. I did not realize some cat owners are very serious about dancing with their felines. The fact that this is a serious book made it 100% better as a gift. Hilarious." - Jane E. Boyer

amazon.com , Jane E. Boyer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Pocket Positivity: 3-Inch Mini Funny Potato Doll To Brighten Your Day!

Review: "Love this so much! I have it sitting on my desk at work to make people smile. It is a big hit. Def recommend." - AmberBzz

amazon.com , A. Miller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
$9.99 $7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Get Nutty With Archie Handi Squirrel Hands: The Hilarious Novelty Item That'll Have Everyone Laughing

Review: "If you need squirrel hands on your fingers this is the type of thing to get. Also helps you turn all your Barbie dolls into squirrel Barbies." - Kristopher Ives

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Brandon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
$8.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
philiprutter avatar
Cosmikid
Cosmikid
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Essential for tickling small children into shrieking fits of pure terror.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Read Comfortably Anywhere With Bed Prism Spectacles Horizontal Mirror Lazy Readers Glasses

Read Comfortably Anywhere With Bed Prism Spectacles Horizontal Mirror Lazy Readers Glasses

Review: "I had eye surgery and was told to lie flat for 4 days. The doctor suggested I get these so I could read or watch TV while flat. What a difference. They even fit over my regular glasses." - M. Samson

amazon.com , Obed V. , M. Samson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
$13.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
dv8sm avatar
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rockclimbers use them for decades already. I used them about 25 yrs ago.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Beyond the giggles and raised eyebrows, these items tell a larger story about finding joy in the ridiculous. In a world that often takes itself too seriously, these products dare to be different, weird, and wonderfully unnecessary. They're conversation starters, mood lifters, and perfect examples of why the internet remains an undefeated source of entertainment. As we wrap up another year of chaos and uncertainty, these 50 finds remind us that there's still plenty of room for laughter, even if it comes in the form of chicken leg socks or edible insects. Because sometimes the best way to face life's challenges is with a mullet headband and a sense of humor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay Warm On The Go: Heated Car Blanket For Cozy Travel Comfort

Review: "She loved this as a Christmas present. The size is prefect and keeps her very warm. No temperature setting but she doesn't seem to mind." - Richard Armendariz

amazon.com , Richard Armendariz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

Quirky And Functional: Cat Butt Tissue Holder - Adding Whimsy To Your Tissue Dispensing Needs!

Review: "This gift got lots of laughs around the christmas tree when it was open. It was easy to put tissues in and it is used almost daily. Great useful gag gift!" - Toni

amazon.com , Toni Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
$44.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Outfit Your Feathered Friend In Style With The Chicken Harness Hen Size And Matching 6ft Leash

Outfit Your Feathered Friend In Style With The Chicken Harness Hen Size And Matching 6ft Leash

Review: "My son was thrilled with his chicken leash he got for Christmas. The chicken actually tolerated it well. I think this would fit a regular size chicken best. The picture is a bantam silkie and the harness was a bit large for it. The package arrived in a timely manner and even came with extra bow ties to attach to the harness! We are pleased!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Carolyn Rochelle B Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
$19.99 $10.39 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Enjoy Diner-Style Hot Dogs At Home With The Extra Large Coca-Cola Hot Dog Steamer And Bun Warmer!

Enjoy Diner-Style Hot Dogs At Home With The Extra Large Coca-Cola Hot Dog Steamer And Bun Warmer!

Review: "This is not a unitasker in our home. Nope, we use this for steamed buns like Boa too. It works amazingly! If I'd known that, I would have bought it for that long ago. I bought it because I thought it seemed fun. We have a movie theatre popcorn machine and it seemed like that would add to our home movie watching experience. So I purchased for the novelty. Now this will be my go to for any other steamed food! I don't know how I lived without this. Makes some of our favorite meals easier to cook!" - Shelly B

amazon.com , dB Shopping Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Cozy Comfort With The 3D Simulation Bread Shape Pillow: A Deliciously Soft Addition To Your Home Decor

Review: "Great gift, got it for a family member that loves bread. Soft, good quality and great to use as a pillow. More on the softer side than firmer but serves its purpose just fine. Always gets a lot of laughs." - J C

amazon.com , Joey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
$25.99 $21.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Fresh From The Undead: Bag Of Zombie Farts Cotton Candy For Hilarious Gifts!

Review: "This is a great product!! I will be buying again!! My family members are huge fans of AMC’s
The Walking Dead. While searching Amazon for unique gifts for Easter baskets for the kids I found your Zombie Farts cotton candy and I immediately knew this would be a big hit!
Sure enough I got a phone call asking where I found it. I told them how to locate you on Amazon. Thank you for shipping so quickly!" - Cyntia Farrell

amazon.com , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
charlesbosse avatar
Phyzzi
Phyzzi
Community Member
8 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, my kids got a little upset over some cotton candy recently, so I think this is the perfect solution.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#43

Add Some Whimsy To Your Kitchen: Nessie Ladle Spoon For Fun And Functional Cooking