ADVERTISEMENT

Forget everything you know about boring office supplies, because we're about to turn your workspace into a playground of pure, unadulterated fun. These 20 wild and wonderful finds are about to make your 9-to-5 feel more like a comedy sketch than a corporate grind. Imagine a tape dispenser shaped like a T-Rex attacking your paperwork, or sticky notes that perfectly capture the dumpster fire of modern work life.

We're talking about office supplies so epic, they'll have your coworkers wondering if you've lost your mind – or discovered the secret to actually enjoying work. From sarcastic pens that speak your inner truth to desk accessories that are basically tiny works of art, these finds are about to transform your cubicle from a soul-sucking void into a haven of hilarity!