Review: "I was looking for something to help polish our hardwood floors (62 years old) and help cover up some water stains from our dog dripping after drinking. Saw some great reviews for this product and thought I'd give it a try. I vacuumed my floors and used a damp rag to remove any dust. Then I used an old washcloth to apply the polish. Left it sit for about an hour, and then went back over it with a different washcloth to remove the excess. It's still a little slippery, but the change in appearance was amazing!" - Megan Trick