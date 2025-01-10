Panda Hall Of Fame: 100 Products That Keep Flying Off The Virtual Shelves
Ever wonder what happens when millions of savvy shoppers collectively discover something amazing? Welcome to our Panda Hall of Fame – a carefully curated collection of 100 products that keep climbing to the top of our "most purchased" lists faster than we can restock them. These aren't just random finds; they're the cream of the crop, the ones our community keeps coming back to with the kind of devotion usually reserved for favorite coffee shops and comfort foods. From clever cleaning solutions that make adulting less painful to tech accessories that feel like they're from the future, each item has earned its spot through a perfect storm of usefulness, value, and those "where has this been all my life?" moments.
What makes these products special isn't just their impressive review counts or their ability to solve problems we didn't even know we had – it's the way they've created their own fan clubs within our Panda community. These are the items that prompt people to buy multiples, the ones that inspire novel-length reviews filled with before-and-after photos, and the finds that turn skeptical shoppers into passionate advocates. Whether it's a game-changing Rocketbook that's revolutionizing note-taking or a hand massager that's bringing relief to thousands of tired fingers, these products have something in common: they deliver on their promises without emptying your wallet.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "These acrylic shelves are great! I needed to clear off the desk that became a plant jungle and this worked out perfectly. It was pretty easy to assemble, the directions were well written. I will be ordering another one for a window in another room." - Desiree Yates
Review: "This product truly is amazing. I spray my shower area once a week and it is always sparkling clean. Before I started using this product, I thought I had to replace my shower and tub unit because I couldn't get it clean. Then I heard about Wet and Forget and tried it and have been using it ever since. I have an acrylic shower and tub unit and it really looks brand new now. I hope they never stop making it. It's fantastic." - Amy C
Review: "This thing is full of fun facts and history. I’m pretty sure I’m in love with it and we’re getting married next summer. It’s worth the purchase, I recommend this to any of you who like knowing more than other people. ?" - AsinineCrime
Review: "I bought 4 of these in different sizes for myself and gave them all away to friends and family who absolutely loved them. I find them handy and useful. I detest wasting paper and write on scraps of envelopes, etc to save paper. This is the best affordable alternative. I love that you can share and save to folders. The mini is easy to carry everywhere to be accessible when a thought strikes. This is one of my top purchases of the year." - Amazon Customer
Review: "This door lock is great! It is just what I needed to secure my apartment door at night. It is easy to use and works well. I recommend it. In the past I was considering buying a door knob to floor bar but glad I didn’t." - L. C.
Review: "I've been frustrated with the amount of lotion left behind in lotion pump bottles. I bought this item and I got another MONTH out of a large bottle of lotion. ! I'd estimate it extended the life of the bottle 50%. Very easy to use and set up. Love it!!" - OluF
Review: "Saw these on Shark Tank and had to give them a try. It really works! Bananas are still good a week after purchase. Gave them as gifts to everyone in family for Christmas. They love it!" - DebL
You Never Have To Worry About Unexpected Guests When You Have This 3-In-1 Convertible Futon Chair In Your Corner
Review: "I was looking for a futon bed that would be a comfortable sofa and just could not find the right item. So I ordered this chair to check the quality and comfort. It passed both tests. I’m ordering another one for a small guest house so two people can stay if needed. And they look very nice!" - mary m.
Review: "Wow!!! So happy we finally decided to make this purchase. I was so hesitant for a while about buying this dishwasher because I was concerned it wouldn’t be worth it… but man it is!!! I wish I would’ve had this when I had a baby because those bottle cleanings would’ve been so much easier. This dishwasher amazing me and my husband every time we use it." - Grace
Review: "I use these gloves to wash dishes and loved them so much that I got another pair. They fit my large hands well. I like how I can use these with very hot water without burning or drying my hands out. They also get a good lather and scrub on everything. I’d still use a sponge for washing knives though because this can get cut by sharp objects." - Jae P
Review: "I still laugh every time I put this figurine lady in my microwave. The steam that blows from her head cracks me up more and more overtime. I enjoy seeing the “smoke” rise from her head. This is a great tool for cleaning your microwave in a matter of minutes." - Emily
Review: "This is THE BEST bubble machine I have ever used! It was a shockingly fun amount of bubbles! Love that is can recharge so no batteries!! I have also gifted this and received rave reviews! One tip that helped was to carefully rinse the very front of the gun with water after use to rinse the soap off." - Amazon Customer
Review: "What a cute little product! I love that its very functional and practical, yet whimsical and fun to have around the kitchen.
It's easy to open and insert the toothpicks and it works well. Overall happy with purchase!" - zuri guterman
Review: "For this Grandma, this weed puller has been a very handy purchase. Is easily pulls crabgrass, dandelion and other weeds in my flower garden and yard. After I pull the weed out, I release the hold on it and drop the weed in a bucket. It’s very easy on my back. I had a few large pumpkin-leaf looking weeds it would not pull, but they required a shovel to remove. I’ve told my friends about this weed puller and would buy one again!" - Theresa E
Review: "I didn’t know these little things existed. My glasses always slide down throughout the day and I’m always having to push them back up ?. Put these bad bois on and I don’t have to deal with the emotional pain anymore. I tried head banging and they did not budge so they are def rave approved." - I heckin love boops
A DIY Miniature House Dollhouse Bookend Is For All The Fantasy Adults That Never Want To Grow Up
Review: "This was the first book nook I have done and it came out so beautiful and the detail is so intricate. It was really fun to put together and the pieces fit together like they were supposed too." - Shehan Shinavar
Review: "Sturdier than I expected, considering how light it is. Stores compactly, which I like. Easy to drag it down the sidewalk to the grocery store. Very convenient when you live in a big city and don’t have a car." - Dawn White
Review: "Easy to install and does a great job. I like the fact that the chemical only goes into the bowl, not the tank. Saves the parts inside the tank. Easy to change the cartridge without having to shut the water off." - Richard Chapman
Review: "This cream is magic . I had been using it for more than 1 years and it improved the texture of my under eyes . I am actually subscribed to receive this product monthly." - Brandon Howard
Now show us a woman in her 50ties, 60s and 70s. NOT a 20 something with perfect skin.
Review: "I know he'll love this. I'm fascinated by the slow moving colored water. The shape is perfect. Being skinny in the middle means easier for a toddler to hold and it feels very sturdy.
Love it so much getting myself one!" - B. Milberry
I remember these from the 80-90s. These and those sand art things which looked like a picture frame with different colors of sand stacked on top of each other, came with a stick thing you were to stick into the top of the frame and it made it look like a mountain landscape and stuff. I miss those things. Does anyone else remember the sand things?
Review: "This thing works like a charm!! I was at my wits end, convincing myself not to shave the cats. This works on furniture, clothing, rugs, sheets etc. Game changer for sure! We have a short haired dog and 2 medium haired cats and this picks up all of it! It’s practical and easy to use. I’ll never go back to sticky rollers ever again." - Erin M.
Review: "The ability to adjust these as tight as you need is a vast improvement over the typical type of bed sheet holders which never adjust tight enough to work well. Highly recommend. I’ll never use the old type again!" - Dexter1
Review: "This was exactly what I was looking for to keep the surface around the faucet clean in the kitchen. It's got raised parts so anything you put on top of it like a sponge. You can throw it into the dishwasher when you need to clean it and the price was great." - EM1974
Review: "We bought these for our RV and fell in love with them!!! They are super easy to use and prevented so many spills/messes!! We now use them in our coolers. They keep the cooler cold and also provide clean ice for mixed drinks. Can not express how much we love these!!!!" - Kalin Boresen
Review: "These little masking devices are excellent. When I get tired of sitting indoors using my shredder, I can step out in the patio and just continue covering up personal identification info and simply toss in the trash. I have all the confidence that the information is covered up with this product. I would purchase again. ?" - Jude
Review: "Love this product. Brought my feet from looking like the surface of the moon to a baby's feet. Easy to apply, similar to a deodorant, twist the bottom and apply after showing on affected area. I wear socks to keep the cream on my feet and not on my sheets. No smell that I can detect." - SylentRyder
Review: "The table looks just like the picture and is as described. Mounted on appropriate backing it is sturdy and very functional. Perfect to use for desk space or to use as a table for breakfast.
We are pleased with our decision to purchase this unit." - SandyMac
Review: "I needed some privacy for the lower half of the window in my 3rd floor bathroom. I took a chance on this. Love it! It was so easy to apply. It is a nice thick film and extremely easy to cut and apply. It looks pretty and rainbows come through all over the bathroom when the sun crosses that side of the house. Buy it. You'll love it." - Shirley G
Review: "This is the best kitchen gadget I have bought in a long time. No mess no fuss just clip it on the side of your pot and pour. Fits any size pot. Drain foods with only one hand." - Charlotte Cupp
Experience The Clean You Never Knew You Needed With The Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment
Review: "To be honest, I thought that you had to have money to have a bidet, but this is so affordable! It is easy to install. It uses the water that flows into your toilet so it can be a bit cold, but I don’t mind it. It works well and has definitely cut back on my husbands excessive use of toilet paper. You can aim and adjust the water pressure to your liking. I couldn’t wait to use the bathroom after it was installed." - Mollie B.
Review: "I LOVE these, most stickers will not stay on our wall because it has texture instead of being smooth. These stick well and work on opaque surfaces even ones that aren't white. Not only that but bonus, these are LIFE-SIZED!" - Spring E Moffitt
Review: "I use to have pain in my mouse hand from the cold in my office, I’d have to stop working every 30mins or so to warm up my hand. Now i can consistently work for hours in my cold office with no discomfort in my mouse hand. This is ground breaking." - Paige
The popularity of these items stems from their ability to exceed expectations in both form and function. Our community's collective wisdom has identified genuine solutions that stand out in a sea of options, creating a trusted roadmap for those seeking proven purchases rather than risky experiments.
Keep Your Clothes Looking Fresh To Death With The Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover
Review: "Couches, shirts, bed spreads, whatever you want. I have tried this on so many fabric products and it has helped keep everything looking polished and new! It does not snag and create larger pills, it's easy to clean, the battery STILL hasn't died a year later of regular-ish use. I will buy another if this one ever dies. No notes." - Nancy Jo
Review: "I am so glad I got this, especially for the Excel shortcuts. There are a few I use often enough to remember, but, more often than not, I find myself thinking "I know there's a shortcut for this if I can just remember it!" This sticker is so handy to have to help remind me. It adhered well to my laptop, and hasn't shown any signs of wear or fading or peeling this far. I'm happy with it." - April
Review: "I do think this helps my skin. I like using it around my nose and it seems to help clean out my pores. It also lasts a decent bit of time. This guy is also very cute and makes my shower look so cute!" - audrey
Review: "I love this thing! My husband loves pancakes, but every time he makes them, he uses 900 utensils and bowls. With this, he can put everything in one container and the cleanup is easy. It also allows him to make really uniform pancakes! Highly recommend, buy one for everyone you know who uses way too many kitchen utensils when they cook. Save a life!" - M.J.
Review: "I moved to a new house and wanted to have an organised closet for one in my life. Honestly this seemingly simple gadget has fast become the best thing I’ve ever bought. How did I live without it before. Plus it makes a chore I detest actually quite fun and soothingly satisfying." - Karen Chew
Review: "I used this to clean my Bunn Stainless steel thermal coffee pot. It was Black from months of use. I popped two of the pods into it with hot water and in two hours. It came out shiny as new. No scrubbing or anything! I am SUPER impressed" - Will
Review: "This razor is incredible. Gives a good, fast shave, easy to maneuver, long battery life, and super portable. If I could give it 10 stars I would. I’ve had it for about a year and it works just as perfectly as the first day. No dull blades, no pulling the hair! It’s a smooth, easy to use lifesaver! If you’re on the fence just go for it. You won’t regret it!" - Melody McLeod
Review: "Only a real thief would try to locate these lol. Most people dont read so it doesn’t need to be a heavy duty safe. If your that worries buy a real safe. This is for the low key that just want a out of mind and out of sight stash. I bought 2 cuz why not lol" - Dante
Review: "Great for meal prepping for the week. These are perfect for portion control and watching your waste line. Also perfect for someone who doesn't like their foods to touch. Or maybe your main and a desert. Nice quality, easy to clean, & leak proof." - AJU
Review: "I'm so glad I bought this. Everything kept doing to the side of my seat and finally something so brilliant to keep things from falling. I could have used a old shirt or something but I feel like this invention has a sleek and snug look so happy about my purchase. Easy to install and remove" - Jasmine Cole
Review: "I was gifted these, and they work REALLY WELL! I drank over half a bottle last weekend and didn't wake up hung over or anything! Normally that is not the case. Also, I noticed it makes some red wines taste better!" - Sara
Don't Get Lost In The Chaos, Get Labeling With The Label Maker Machine
Review: "Love this so much. Super easy to connect, super easy to print and labeling all those charges that tend to go missing. Now my kids can't blame each other. A must have for every household." - Consumer at Heart
Your Dryer Will Thank You For The Deep Clean With This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Review: "This is perfect for my dryer. I have pets who shed and after a couple of loads of laundry I'm pretty sure I have another animal living in my dryer. I like using the the brush first to clean out the vents and the vacuum hose to get into the crevices. My dryer is more efficient and drys my clothes the first time since getting these." - Jacqui
Hands Down, The Best Gloves For Arthritis: Arthritis Compression Gloves
Review: "These were just what I was looking for. It's a great fit, not too tight, and I love the grippers. I wear them all day, and I can even drive my car while wearing them and have reasonable control of the wheel." - Kristina
Note To Self: Get Transparent Sticky Notes For Ultimate Clarity!
Review: "These are must have items when it comes to school! Especially if you are renting school books, these will save your life! Absolutely love & recommend." - Chrissy
Let The Good Times Roll With The Motion Activated Dog Ball
Review: "This toy really keeps my dog on her toes. She loves chasing after it and it will keep her occupied for a good period of time. It holds a charge for a long time and is very durable. I will definitely buy more when needed. If you're on the fence about this toy, just get it. It's worth it!" - Christina Young
Hammer Time: DIY Like A Norse God With The Thor Hammer Tool Set
Review: "My spouse absolutely loved this! He keeps it in the house and uses it everything he has to do another one of my projects around the house! Definitely loved this! The fact it’s also Thor’s hammer makes it even better! ?" - Katie Kitts
Add A Touch Of Feline Flair To Your Notes With Cute Kitty Gel Pens
Sip It, Don't Tip It With Silicone Sippy Cup Lids
Review: "These covers go with me EVERYWHERE. I never have to worry when we go to a restaurant if they have a child cup with a lid anymore. I have yet to find a cup that the lid hasn’t fit on. And we often “test” it like a DQ blizzard and flip it completely upside down and it doesn’t leak!! So functional and so lightweight I don’t even notice it in the diaper bag. This is innovation at its finest!" - Caleb Smith
Knights Of The Round Table? More Like Knights Of The Writing Table With The King's Guard Knight Pen Holder
Review: "This item arrived on time and everything I thought it would be. I purchased it for my home office but it looks so good that I will also buy another one for my office at work. I'm thrilled with this product." -Amazon Customer
Never Fight Over An Outlet Again! The Outlet Extender With 4 USB Charging Ports Is Here To Save The Day
Rave Ready? These LED Visor Glasses Will Make You The Life Of The Party
Sneak In Some Extra Storage (And A Full-Length Mirror!) With The Behind The Door Cabinet
Review: "The clutter of bottles and boxes on our tiny bathroom counter is gone. We absolutely love this cabinet. My wife thinks it's beautiful on our white door. It is sturdy and well-designed. The instructions are excellent. Its top-quality mirror is a welcome bonus. We are buying another one for our other bathroom." -Scott Luther
Reach Those Impossible Places With The Under Appliance Microfiber Duster
Review: "Love the fact that you can get under things that you wouldn't normally be able to. I have cats and litter tends to get scattered under furniture...this is a game changer for helping to keep things clean." - Hart
Say Goodbye To "What's For Dinner?" Panic With The Weekly Meal Planning Pad
Review: "Does anyone else boil eggs and forget to set a timer? This product is a wonderful for moments of forgetfulness, but you do need to pay attention to what types of boiled egg you want! Love this product!" - Amazon Customer
Shoe-Nami Incoming? Tame Your Footwear With Space-Saving Shoe Storage!
Review: "I ordered one box of these to see if would like them! It’s amazing ing how much more space I have for my shoes! I just ordered 4 more boxes! 3 for me and 1 for my husband. For reference, my shelves are 34 inches wide and 12 inches deep, and I could fit 8 Shoe Slotz on a shelf. Would Recommend!" - Allicraw
Zen Out With The Soothing Sounds And Scents Of The Raining Cloud Night Light & Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Review: "It’s amazing after a while of owning it, it still works amazing 10/10 you really should buy it the rainbow lights are also very cool and I overall just enjoy it :)" - Nang
Review: "Good quality and I don’t see the design coming off anytime soon. I’ve ran it through the wash several times and have had no issues. Husband thought it was funny and it’s now his favorite coffee mug." - Amazon Customer
Dumpster Pencil Holder With Flame Note Cards: A Hilarious Reminder That We're All Just Trying Our Best (And Failing)
Numbers don't lie, and neither do repeat purchases. The following selections represent products that have moved beyond mere trending status to become reliable favorites in countless households. These aren't just popular items – they're validated victories in the endless quest for things that actually work.
Ditch The Drive-Thru, It's Breakfast Sandwich Maker Time
Review: "I love this little breakfast sandwich maker. Definitely one of the best purchases I have made. No longer do I frequent McDonald’s. I can have my sandwich the way I want and when I want. By not stopping at McDonald’s this little sandwich maker has paid for itself ten fold. I like the coral color and it takes so little space on my counter" - Lynette L
Shred It Like It's Hot With The Mini Portable Paper Shredder
Review: "I love it. I shred all my receipts. This little shredder helps me avoid keeping a stack to shred in my big shredder. The small shredder works every time and is fun to use." - Renella S. Kendall
Forget Hallmark, Get Real With 23 Cards Of Hilarious Moody Expressions
Review: "Bought this for my coworker. I looked through it before giving it to them and almost kept it for myself. Lol! Guess I'll have to get another one for me!" - FulffNugget03312018
Forget About A Rude Awakening, Wake Up Naturally With The Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock
Review: "Wow this clock can get bright! Lots of options for sound, lots of options for levels of brightness, lots of colors to choose from. This clock is amazing and the value is great! Perfect for my needs. The company offers a lifetime warranty too!" - shadowcat
Shine Bright All Night With The Whimsical Fungi LED Night Light
Review: "This tray is absolutely perfect. It fits nicely on the arm of my couch and it is so versatile in what it holds. I love to use it for my remote, phone, books that I am reading and even holding a beverage or snack. I definitely recommend it!" - K. M. Soelberg
Spice Up Your Kitchen With This Cute And Functional Foldable Mushroom Funnel
Work From Home Just Got A Lot More Purr-Suasive With This Funny Black Cat Round Mouse Pad
Review: "I love my new tea kettle. It heats up the water in record time.
And it feels heavy duty. It matches my kitchen perfectly. I recommend this kettle to any one who love, cozy retro kitchens. Now I look forward to getting my matching mug." - mimi58
This T-Rex Tape Dispenser Is Dino-Mite!
Review: "Got this t-rex tape dispenser for my kiddos homeschool and they loved it. Tbh i really like that its black as it matches my office supplies. It truly is cute and works great. No issues at all, would recommend if you dont want to be ordinary and you want to add some personality to your office or homeschool supplies." - Dolores vidrean
Review: "I have a long hair cat, as soon as I got this about 30 mins ago I used it on the 3 cat trees, I was able to get off a giant ball of hair!!!! Like a crazy amount, my shop vac could never!!! Just BUY IT!!!! And I rarely leave reviews and very skeptical but this... wow!!! ???????? AMAZING!!! And I also love how it doesn't damage any material just gets up the fur. Ok BUY IT!!!!" - Raelynn
Your Taste Buds Will Thank You For The Slush And Shake Maker
Review: "I love the versatility of this slushy maker. Does great with orange juice, soft drinks, and even blended watermelon. Wonderful for Summer treats. Very well made." - Justjodycat
Need A Good Laugh? 'The Screaming Goat' Book & Figure Has You Covered
Review: "This is such a lovely noise-maker. :) I purchased it after the Thor movie (if you know, you know), and every time I press it, it makes me laugh. Good quality, too." - April
Review: "Happy. We have cats that throw up once in a while and they always do it on the carpet. 80% hard surface and they hit the carpet. Argh. Can never get it 100% clean after, always a shadow left. This gets it completely clean! The size is perfect, not too or too small. Was a fair price. Easy to clean after." - Dot D.
Review: "A friend of mine told me about this chopper that was the best thing since sliced bread! So I decided I would give it a try,,,,,I'm so glad I did! I have cut most of my prep time significantly! Now I totally understand why my friend (and myself) absolutely love this chopper!! Give it a try!!" - Amazon Customer
Review: "Very well made. The turn off button is great so the water doesn’t leak. No water waste as the water can be Vacuumed back into the bottle. Smart concept! I use it all the time now even inside the car when I travel with my dog. No leak no waste and good capacity. Will buy it again." - aline
Your To-Do List Just Got Way More Entertaining With Funny Sarcastic Ballpoint Pens
Review: "These pens are so fun! At first when I saw these I thought I'd order them because of their feel good sayings. Love these! They're not cheaply made and they are actually really nice pens!! They write great! I definitely recommend these pens to anyone looking for a great pens that makes you smile." - ljs
Review: "Love love love this chair. Yes, the ball takes a couple of attempts to inflate, exactly like the instructions say but it works!! The first couple days were definitely an adjustment by using different muscles and sitting differently than normal, but I notice a huge change in my posture! Worth it!" - Bailey Herndon
This Silicone Crab Utensil Rest Is Clawing Its Way To The Top Of The 'Most Popular Kitchen Items' List
Review: "I love my new cooking buddy! He's so adorable and also serves a purpose. He holds my spatula really well and makes it convenient for me to have near by. I will definitely be purchasing a few for friends and also looking into more products from this cool company. Thank you!" - Amazon Customer
Say Neigh To Boring Eyeglass Holders! This Handmade Wooden Eyeglass Holder The Mane Event
Review: "I originally ordered the horse for my boss and he talked about how much he loved it for days. Then, I ordered the flamingo for myself. These are absolutely adorable and makes a great gift." - SheShops247
Hop On The Trend With This Adorable Resin Frogs Monitor Decoration
Review: "I put one of tbe frogs on my work computer and gave one as a gift to one of my employees for her home computer as she collects frogs. They are just too stinkin cute for words. We both love them definitely a great whimsical purchase guarenteed to put a smile in your day." - Kindle cm
Review: "These bottle openers are HILARIOUS. I bought one for almost every member of my family this past Christmas. They were bought as novelty items but they are actually functional as well. They are well built and much sturdier than I expected. I had thought they would be flimsy and plastic with some metal parts for the actual bottle openers but the entire piece is metal and have held up well. I would definitely buy these again." - Jamie Freeto
Review: "I bought this as a gift for bosses day & she loved it." - Carissa Edens
Review: "Honestly a really nice table for an affordable price! Our friends were shocked when we told them how much it was; they expected it would have cost $300+! The best part is the sliding side of the table where we keep our remotes and other stuff. Helps keep the top of the table clean but is also super functional. Love it" - Ceep
People With Trypophobia Might Not Agree With How Well This Cordless Electric Hand Massager Works
Review: "We love this and use it every night! It works great enough pressure makes my hands feel better I have bad hands! The massager has different levels you can choose I would recommend this massager!" - sherry cohen
Review: "My wife asked me to buy this after seeing someone use it in an YouTube video and now she cannot live without this. It is super useful and is sooo easy. Thank you for this product. So easy to get rid of the used oil thus making the after cooking clean up so much more easier... you guys have us hooked. Will continue to buy as we finish what we have." - Amazon Customer
Or you could just leave your used oil in a container until it solidifies.
Review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. It helps you remember to take your pills. It works great if you're only are taking three or four different ones. Obviously if you take multiple pills you're going to have a lot of bottles out on your cupboard. I only had three different ones and it did an exceptual job helping me to remember them every week. I love this product." - Mary A. Helwig
Review: "It’s nice to have something different, instead of adding the colors, you add the lines. Which is a nice change from the typical coloring book. There’s a lot of different pictures and patterns to choose from. Lots of pretty colors and designs to make you use your creative muscles. I would definitely buy another." - Kylie
Review: "I now have 2 of these my kids absolutely love them the colors are beautiful and bright and it's beautiful in there room. One of my favorite purchases for them for a night light. Highly recommend" - B.A
Review: "This is the best tool! Putting together the job of all my measuring spoons, this little guy comes in handy!
It is so easy to use and has all the spoon measurements you need! It also takes up little to no space in can fit in any drawer or tight place for storing.
It is also easy to take apart and clean." - Easy clean