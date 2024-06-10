Looking to make your home a bit more fabulous and functional? We’ve gathered 43 genius home finds that reviewers are swearing by that we think might become your new favs too. These top-rated items promise to bring ease and functionality, and maybe even a little sparkle to your everyday life. From clever kitchen gadgets to cozy living room essentials, these products are predicted to become your new favorite things. Ready to discover what all the fuss is about? Let’s dive into these must-have home finds that are sure to earn a special place in your heart (and your home)!

#1 A Collapsable Laundry Basket Is Essential To Any Spatially Challenged Laundry Room Share icon Review: "Looks super nice, made very well. Love that it compacts down so it doesn’t take up a ton of room like a normal basket would. The handles are very nice as well. Doesn’t feel like they’re going to snap" - Megan Haines



#2 The Best Thing About This Bed Wedge Pillow For Headboards Is The Phone Pocket On Either Side! Share icon Review: "This is a must have for any bed. No more pillows sinking in between the headboard. The phone pockets are spacious and fits my iPhone plus phone comfortably. Most importantly, the pillow holds up overtime. So, far it hasn’t sunk in at all." - Njeri



#3 An Acrylic Cutting Board Will Keep Your Countertops In Tip-Top Shape Share icon Review: "This is honestly the best cutting board I’ve ever owned. I love that I can keep it on the counter and it’s not bulky. It very esthetically pleasing. It is easy to clean unlike wood and I know I’m not getting bits of it in my food like plastic cutting boards." - Cierra claus



#4 If You Are Always Waking Up Parched, Get This Classy Bedside Carafe And Glass Set Share icon Review: "It is so nice to be able to get a sip of water without getting out of bed at night. I love that the cup can be used as a lid to keep dust (or pets) out of your water. The pitcher and glass are unique looking and pretty. The neck of the pitcher does feel a little thin but this is a delicate glass carafe so I'm not surprised. I really like it and it would make a great gift." - Shay



#5 A Crystal Ball Prism Will Bring You Joy, Daily Share icon Review: "Might just be my favorite Amazon purchase. They came very securely and beautifully packaged. They were a bit finicky and tedious to tie, but that’s no biggie. An entire side of my room is just covered in “mini rainbows” as I like to call them. So, so beautiful and mesmerizing. Would absolutely suggest purchasing these!" - Neriah



#6 Spruce Up Your Morning Routine With This Toothbrush Holder And Toothpaste Dispenser Share icon Review: "Needed a better way to organize our toothbrushes. It’s very sturdy! I love that we can have our toothbrushes and rinsing cups tucked away. It has ample storage and you can place quite a few things on top! Must have!!" - Angela



#7 These Stackable Storage Bins Have Windows So That You Always Know What's Inside Share icon Review: "It's very easy to put together.You can put them up in less than 5 minutes.Light weight but sturdy.Very well made and will probably last a very long time.I love that is the clear plastic so you can see what is in it.I’m happy with this purchase." - Vicky



#8 This Virtual Keyboard Is For Everyone That Wishes They Lived In The Matrix Share icon Review: "This product is really great for use with phones or tablets. Works great. Recommended to use on a flat level surface." - KERON



#9 Flameless USB Lighter : Never Run Out Of Gas Again Share icon Review: "Me and my daughter are obsessed with these! Love that it’s rechargeable and never has to be thrown away. Perfect for lighting my candles and I feel like it’s safer than a lighter. Quality is really nice and sleek and I love the lights that indicate battery level and the slide up and down to open/close" - Taylor Jones



#10 A Bed Sheet Holder Is A Godsend For Rough Sleepers Share icon Review: "These work amazing! Super easy to put on compared to other bed sheet holders and they ACTUALLY stayed in place." - Amazon Customer



#11 This Abstract Pen Holder Brings Some Fun And Style To Your Boring Desk Space Share icon Review: "Wanted to use this as a pen holder on my desk. It looks great & feels “luxe.” It’s practical but beautiful decor." - Lijah



#12 Never Worry About Falling Asleep With A Candle Burning When You Have This Candle Lamp With Timer And Dimmer Share icon Review: "This light warmer is very well made, and adds the perfect touch to our living room. It does a great job at warming candles in a short time, and you can adjust the brightness of the lamp as well as the time that it is on. Very aesthetically pleasing!" - mnpayne



#13 Think Getting Out Of Bed Is Hard? Try It After You Have This Overbed Table With Wheels . Impossible Share icon Review: "I LOVE this thing! Best $100 I ever spent! I don’t have an office (or a living room, or a kitchen… just two bedrooms for me and my three kids) at home and that has made working from home a lot harder. This has made it so much more convenient to work in bed (which is the only space I have to work). I love it!" - Laura and Ben



Whether you’re looking to streamline your morning routine or add a touch of comfort to your evenings, these products are designed to enhance your daily life in the best ways possible. So, let’s keep the excitement going and uncover more top home finds that will have you wondering how you ever lived without them.

#14 Turn Your Vanity Into A Cartier Showroom With This Lux Jewelry Display Stand Share icon Review: "such a pretty jewelry holder, classy, timeless, elegant! i hadn't purchased a jewelry organizer because im so picky when it comes to these things, but but when i saw this one i absolutely fell in love!" - Kaylie Sepulveda



#15 This Human Dog Bed For People Will Quickly Become Your New Favorite Spot For A Nap Share icon Review: "This bed is so well made and absolutely comfortable my daughter and her pyrenees loves this bed and it was much larger than I thought when they aren't using it the cats do lol I love this bed" - Ruiz



#16 This Sunrise Alarm Clock Is For Heavy Sleepers And Will Wake You Up In The Most Natural Way Possible Share icon Review: "Loved that it arrived quick and the simplicity of it is amazing. I love the light features, the design is beautiful and it definitely wakes you up. Works better then our Alexa alarm." - Nancy Castillo



#17 Candle By The Hour : This Candle Basically Comes With A Self Timer. The Amazing Scent Is Just A Bonus Share icon Review: "I love this candle/candle holder. I burn about an inch every night. It’s long enough to get relaxed for good nights sleep. The candle light is cozy, the fragrance of the candle is light AND the beeswax purifies the air. I am a happy customer!!" - BellaKate



#18 You Will Be Waxing Lyrical About This Candle By The Hour Every Day Share icon Review: "I was a little skeptical at first when I saw the size of these, but I was super impressed that I could hang my keys from the underside of my cabinet and not worry about them falling." - James L.



#19 This 2-Tier Makeup Organizer Adds A Dash Of Elegance To Your Vanity Share icon Review: "I love this organizer, i wanted something for my skincare and for it to be tiered and it swirls and this is perfect!! it’s pretty wide and holds a lot of products & i love it, highly recommend" - Amazon Customer



#20 You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free Treats With This Fantastic Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker Every Day Share icon Review: "This amazingly exceed my expectations. Very easy to use and in just one minute we enjoyed a delicious and healthy treat. Very easy to use and clean." - Javiera Alvarez Leon



#21 A Magnetic Screen Door Is The Perfect Solution If You Want To Let Your Pets In But Keep The Bugs Out Share icon Review: "I love this screen for my balcony door! Easy to put up and does a great job! When the weather is nice I can keep my balcony door open and this screen lets in all the fresh air while keeping out any insects. I highly recommend! One of the best purchases I’ve made." - Nicholas Tripoli



#22 Oil Sprayer : In This Economy, We Can't Be Wasting Oil All Willy-Nilly Share icon Review: "I bought this item in hopes of using less oil when cooking. I had another oil spray bottle and it’s didn’t have a misting effect. This oil sprayer has been amazing. It mists the perfect amount of oil to cover a pan for frying an egg or oiling a cake pan. I use to go through SO much olive oil and now a bottle last me twice as long. I high recommend this product" - Bank of America



#23 Busy Households Need This Acrylic Magnetic Dry Erase Board To Keep Their Ducks In A Row Share icon Review: "This acrylic magnetic calendar for the refrigerator is a nice idea. The squares were large enough to write the activity for that day, the 4 color erasable markers & eraser were an added bonus. This calendar is a very nice addition to my daily organization and planning!" - Mz.BEE



#24 A Silicone Dish Drying Mat Is Super Easy To Pack Up When Not In Use Share icon Review: "I have a few of these now around the kitchen and in my bedroom. I bought one originally to use on the counter for baby bottles and as a drying mat. Then I ended up buying a few more! I use it as a rest for hot hair tools and on my dresser for baby supplies. Clean easily, super lightweight, huge assortment of colors. 5 stars!" - motokate



#25 Under Cabinet Lights Are The Perfect Illumination For Midnight Snackers Share icon Review: "I bought these to add some additional lighting in my kitchen and brighten it up. I absolutely love this affordable addition. They are motion sensing so when I walk into my kitchen they automatically turn on. They do come with remotes so you can change the brightness and put them on a timer to stay on. Quick recharge and magnetic! 10/10 buy!" - Amazon Customer



#26 This Bread Box Is Quite Literally The Best Invention Since Sliced Bread Share icon Review: "I was skeptical, thinking this was just another kitchen gadget that would gather dust, eventually destined for the trash. I was so wrong!!! My kids can get their own bread out without squishing the whole loaf. My husband doesn't have to figure out how to twist the top to keep it fresh. I just bought another for wheat bread." - Dr B



Ready for more home improvement magic? We’ve got plenty of amazing products still to come! From space-saving solutions to delightful decor, these finds are all about making everyday living easier and more enjoyable. So, let’s dive back in and see what other genius home finds reviewers can’t stop talking about!

#27 You Might Never Lose The Remote Again Thanks To This Nifty Silicone Sofa Armrest Tray Share icon Review: "Works great! Holds everything I need right at my fingertips. Phone, remotes, IPad, etc. perfect for our leather couch. The weighted bottoms make it easy to install and move." - Amazon Customer



#28 Never Play Plug-Tetris Again With This 6-Outlet Extender That Also Includes USB Ports Share icon Review: "I love that it’s a surge protector n night light at the same time. I can change the brightness of the light with tapping the top. I have no complaints, I have a tv, Alexa n fire stick connected. I received it quick." - Jessica



#29 Your Hands Will Be On Cloud9 With This Ergonomic Wrist Rest Set Share icon Review: "This set of wrist rests helps keep my arms and wrists comfortable while typing and using a mouse, even for long periods of time. My husband has also commented on how comfortable they are. I ordered the pink color, it's a very cool-toned pink and looks great with my other desk accessories." - Taylor



#30 If You Life Isn't Tech Filled Enough For Your Liking, Try Out This Nightstand With Wireless Charging Station For Size Share icon Review: "The product is not only amazing with unmatched features but the customer service is top notch. This company has gone above and behind. HIGHLY HIGHLY recommended." - Noelle H.



#31 Once You Have Discovered This Touch Control Lights Strip , You Won't Be Able To Do Your Makeup Any Other Way Share icon Review: "I do not have a lot of light in my bathroom and was struggling with makeup application. These were so easy to install. I simply snipped off the excess and voila. The light is bright and clean looking on my mirror." - Kelly Blaz



#32 This Waterproof Outdoor Speaker Blends Effortlessly With Its Surroundings Share icon Review: "I really like these speakers. The sound quality is really good and is pretty loud. They keep a decent battery life for listening to music for hours over a weekend. Highly recommend this 2 pack for an small/average size area. May want 4 for larger back yards for surround sound quality." - Christy



#33 These Plastic Ice Cubes Are The Only Way To Keep Your Drinks Cold Without Watering Them Down Share icon Review: "Great for when you buy white wine from the store and its warm. If you know you know. :) These are great for that, and they work great! Ice without the water! And I love that they are food grade BPA free." - Dana



#34 This Under-Shelf Spice Rack Utelizes Some Wasted Space In Your Kitchen Share icon Review: "Such a great neat addition to kitchen. Stores spice jars neatly and uses the space under the cabinet which is great for smaller houses and apartments. Easily opens and closes and is high quality. Will def recommend." - Amazon Customer



#35 Instantly Elevate Your Home Office With A Posture-Friendly Wooden Laptop Stand Share icon Review: "Firstly, the simplicity and beauty of wood! That it’s crafted from wood, and there are only two pieces which slide easily together. Assembly complete!Plus, it frees up so much space on my desk. Just wonderful! I love it!" - PIETRA & TEDDI



#36 A U-Shape Full Body Pillow Isn't Just For Pregnant People Anymore. Can We Hear It For The Single People In The Back! Share icon Review: "not just for pregnant people! works for lonely people too. Feels just like you’re the little spoon. Wish I bought this sooner. Every side sleeper’s dream." - Brie



#37 Wall Mounted Lamps With Rechargeable Batteries Will Be Your New Favorite Bedside Aid Share icon Review: "Great little lights when you need an easy solution. We use them in the bathroom and on the bed's headboard as reading lights. It takes two for enough light with my vision. Easy to install. The pegs stick on the wall using tape and the lights are magnetic and removeable. They are easily recharged and adjustable for angle and brightness. Recommend." - Michael D. Bell



#38 A Tension Curtain Rod Is An Easy-To-Install Sollution To Your Curtain Qualms Share icon Review: "Very easy to install and feels sturdy enough. using it for my window, good price and the white looks nice with my white furniture" - Rebecca



#39 A Retractable Garden Hose Is Step One To Sorting Out Your Messy Yard Share icon Review: "Awesome product. Keeps your hose always wound and saves so much time. If you use your hose often you need to have this. Takes 5 min to install." - DH



#40 Class Up Your Coffee Game With This Espresso Cups With Saucers Set Share icon Review: "The set of cups is beautiful, a good finish and the contrast of the matte black with the gold looks spectacular, the material is very resistant, I recommend buying this item, it is beautiful" - ADDE



#41 These Bamboo Shelves Will Maximiza Your Coutnertop Space For Efficient Organization Share icon Review: "These organizers are exactly what I needed In order to maximize space in my kitchen cabinets. They’re super easy to assemble, fit perfectly on my shelves, and are sturdy enough to hold my Corningware. I’m very happy with them! Great bargain!" - Mary L. Williams



#42 This Luxurious Natural Marble Vanity Tray Will Make You Feel Like You Live In A 5-Star Hotel Share icon Review: "I purchased this for our living room credenza and I expected it to be heavy but it's average, not light - it has some weight. Looks amazing and it pops up from other textures. Really happy with the quality and uniqueness." - Maria Claudia

