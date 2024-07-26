Review: "This product is wonderful! Because it is made of silicone ,it is essentially non-stick. Very little if any flour has to be used. The size is perfect for rolling out dough for a 9-inch pie crust. The markings for size are bold and very easy to read and are on both sides. I used to have another brand which was made of a thin plastic and required a lot of flour to remain non-stick. It also wrinkled on the other side when I was rolling the dough. The OXO did not do this, so rolling dough was an ease. The round shape also helps to place the pie crust evenly on the pie pan. I highly recommend this product especially if you have had trouble rolling dough." - gramohio

