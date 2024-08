Hang a horseshoe with the open end facing up to catch all the good luck that comes your way! It's like a little charm that collects positive vibes for you.



Review: "I love this horseshoe I’m happy I was able to find one that looked rustic and authentic. I have it pointing downward to bring everyone who passes through my doorway. Good luck in abundance. Most people face it up, or to bring themselves good luck, but I have it pointing downward to make sure that my friends and family entering my home have an abundance of good luck." - Kindle Customer