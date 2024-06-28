29 Innovative Problem Solvers That Your Kitchen Desperately Needs
If you are one wrong slice away from Gordon Ramsey calling you an idiot sandwich, you need to listen up. We've assembled an army of 29 kitchen superheroes that are here to save the day, transforming every aspect of your cooking regime. With these items, innovation is the name of the game and they are transforming the mundane into something unreal! Even the simple act of opening a jar or reheating your food will never be the same. So strap in, because you are about to become the kitchen master you never thought possible!
This post may include affiliate links.
Food Fights Are So Last Year. Keep Your Microwave Clean With This Collapsable Microwave Cover
Review: "This product is so convenient! I love the spray bottle attachment for easy clean up. It works great for kitchen counters or even to keep in the bathroom for quick clean ups. The color is so sleek and the quality is impressive and heavy duty. I highly recommend out of 10!" - Austin
Uncrustables On Demand? Yes, Please! Thanks To This Sandwich Cutter And Sealer
Review: "My kids love uncrustables but I don't love the price. I was really excited when I came across this. They make the PERFECT uncrustable and I love that I can chose what is in it vs the options we get at the store. We have saved so much money buying this and making our own." - Valerie Russell
Say Goodbye To The Bermuda Triangle Under Your Oven With These Clear Toy Blockers For Furniture
Review: "These worked perfectly! I just ordered a new couch and had to remove them and was fearful they would leave behind sticky residue on my floor - they did not! The pieces themselves were still very sticky, but my floor was completely tack free. Definitely recommend!" - mair1113
Stickers, Begone! This Plastic Razor Scraper Is Here To Save The Day
Review: "The best!! Once it arrives I had to try it out and wow!!! It works! This is going to be so much easy to take the wall stickers. I never knew this kind of thing existed. Now that I know and have one. It will be a great help. I definitely recommend! Very happy with my purchase" - Georgina
Move Over Mr. Clean. This Silicone Faucet Mat Is The New Sheriff In Town
Review: "We were having a problem with water splashing everywhere when we use our sink in our camper. This item solved our problem. It fit perfectly and looks nice. It is adjustable if it doesn't fit your sink exactly. I'm very pleased with this purchase." - Cora
If You're Looking For A Kitchen Gadget With Bite, This Gracula Garlic Crusher Is It
Review: "This silly little thing has easily become one of our most loved kitchen gadgets. Bought one for the family and now I'm back to buy one for my college aged kid, who will be moving into an apartment with a kitchen. And he's not taking mine! Thanks for a great product!" - Maryland Girl
Upgrade Your Kitchen Drawer From "Junk Drawer" To "Chef's Kiss" With This 100% Bamboo Knife Drawer Organizer
Review: "Must useful accessory that I have in my kitchen now!!! 💯 % recommended and it is one of those things that you ever ask yourself: "why I've been all this year of my life without it? 🤭🤗" - Luis Quintero
No More Fishing For Pickles. This Pickle Jar With Strainer Flip Lets You Grab 'Em With Ease
Review: "I bought two as I am a pickle lover. Best purchase ever. There are other products like this but I like the glass aspect of this one. 10/10 would buy again." - Talaney
No More Wilted Herbs! This Fresh Herb Keeper Is A Plant Spa For Your Kitchen
Review: "This is nothing fancy, but it works perfectly. It sits in the door of my small apartment refrigerator. I just ordered another one to hold the basil on my counter, which needs to be kept at room temperature. I love the lid. Would recommend." - Amazon Customer
Upgrade Your Lunch Game With This Electric Lunch Box - Because Cold Leftovers Are So Last Year
Review: "So worth the money! Takes 2 hours to heat up and you can have a home cooked meal in the tractor instead of lunch meat all the time! MY BOYFRIEND LOVES IT!" - Amber
Sundae Funday Just Got Even Sweeter With This Waffle Cone And Ice Cream Bowl Maker
Review: "I absolutely love this waffle cone maker! Made a bunch of cones on the day i got it and they were perfect. The cones come out at just the right thickness, and do not break apart. Love love love this!" - luvmybabies
Dinner Is Served Faster Than A Speeding Bullet With This Frozen Meat Thaw Claw
Review: "When I saw this I freaked out! I am always trying to fill pots to place on top of meat that I am trying to thaw to keep it under the water. This thing is legit! Kicking myself for not coming up with it myself haha!" - David Tiner
Review: "This is a wonderful product. Looks nice beside the sink and is certainly a money saver. Dish soap is so expensive! and this helps ensure that I do not use more then I need." - dcooper
Channel Your Inner Hulk With This Bottle Opener For Twist-Off Type Caps
Review: "I could not, for the life of me, get a new vinegar bottle open and I tried everything I had. It was one of those white plastic caps that was supposed to break at the perforation. It would NOT break. I ordered this bottle opener and it took about 5 seconds. Very happy with the product." - S. Sheaffer
No More Torn Toast! This Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Glides Like A Dream
Review: "I'm a butter in the fridge guy, so this little gem works a treat, Gliding it over the top of a cold stick of butter yields nice, easilly spreadable ribbons, thin enough to melt quickly if your toast is still warm. As others have said, it has a nice heft to it, and is large enough to fit most hands. A great little tool!" - Renzo
Forget The Pizza Wheel: These Non-Stick Pizza Scissors Slice Through The Competition
Review: "This will not only cut through pizza so easily, you can also use it to transfer your slice to your plate. With it being dishwasher safe, what’s not to love?! Highly recommend this wonderful item." - moonslight
Snack Attack Survival Kit: This Durable Food Clip Set Keeps Your Munchies Fresh
Review: "Love these things, they close all kinds of bags, like potato chips, cookies, etc. any bag that needs temporary storage keeps contents very fresh. Also very easy to use. They are awesome." - LaRue Johnstun
Ditch The Store-Bought Fizz: This Spärkel Beverage System Is The DIY Bubbly Bar You've Been Dreaming Of
Review: "Thank goodness I bought this. I love sparkling water but hated the waste of cans whenever I bought it from the grocery store. I’m also VERY picky about the types of bubbles in my drink and if they are too harsh I won’t buy it again. Sparkel allows you to pick the intensity of bubbles (I’m a 3) and you can infuse whatever you want in the water, very easy! I’m excited to try and make a mimosa with it this thanksgiving." - Amazon Customer
And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, get ready to have your mind blown (and your counters cleaned) with our collection of cleaning and organization must-haves. Say goodbye to chaotic drawers and messy spills, because these ingenious finds will transform your kitchen into a Zen-like sanctuary of culinary bliss.
Reclaim Your Lost Kitchen Real Estate With This Corner Cabinet Organizer
Review: "These shelves are not only functional but sturdy and attractive. They can be used inside a cupboard, which is my use for them, or on a counter. Some of my cabinets have glass doors and these shelves are beautiful showing through. I would recommend to others and purchase again if I needed more." - Frances Cheslock
Give Your Shelves A Makeover With These Clear Shelf Liners
Review: "I’ve been organizing quite a bit inside and out. These mats allow you to not worry about anything teetering on the wire shelves. Makes a huge difference in how I stack and store items. Well worth money and extra time to install. I’ve added these to all my shelving units which is a lot." - J. C.
No More Scrambled Eggs In Your Fridge: Organize Them With This Rolling Egg Dispenser
Review: "The size of this product is fantastic for the fridge! I love being able to make more room in small spaces and this product is a great addition to my space saving items." - Amazon Customer
Don't Pour It Down The Drain! Solidify And Toss With This Deep Fry Cooking Oil Solidifier
Review: "We fry a lot and always have extra oil with nowhere to dispose. We decided to try this out and we absolutely love it. It saves us time to bottle up the old oil and the clean up is incredibly easy. Def a best buy and a need." - Gerard Taguiam
Make Your Kitchen Cabinet A Pot Penthouse With This Adjustable 8-Tier Pot Organizer
Defy Gravity With This Magnetic Bottle Hanger
Review: "Does exactly what it's supposed to and looks excellent in my fridge. I've already had a few people admire it and want to get this type of thing for themselves. Really happy with it!" - Agustina Gunnarsdottir
No More Chipped Mugs! This Mug And Cup Organizer Keeps Everything Safe And Sound
Review: "Perfect for those mugs that have straight shape that don't allow you to put the one over the other in a safe way. The drawer looks more tidy than before" - Matias Prieto
Wrangle Your Cords Like A Cowboy With These Appliance Chord Organisers
Review: "I used these for my large Air Fryer and for under the counter in my kitchen. Great to keep the cords off the ground in the kitchen and also to help keep cord tucked away when I store my air fryer." - BMC
Measure Your Rice Like A Pro With This Rice Dispenser
Review: "Nice, affordable and doesn't take up too much space. I love that this rice container has a push button to dispense rice, comes with a measuring cup and has a clear window on the side so you can see how much rice is left. It's easy to put together and clean." - L