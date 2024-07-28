ADVERTISEMENT

We all love that fresh, just-cleaned feeling, but let's be real, deep cleaning can be a daunting task. The good news is, you don't have to scrub every nook and cranny every day to maintain a tidy home. We've gathered 14 tried-and-tested hacks that will help you keep the shine between those deep cleans.

These simple habits and clever tricks will make tidying up a breeze, so you can spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your sparkling space. They are all brought to you from Pandas who know their stuff, and probably used to hate cleaning just as much as you! But just like death and taxes, cleaning is unavoidable, so we better learn to live with it! Here's how...

"I have a one basket rule. Like I cant have more than one full basket of laundry that is dirty without washing it, and I can't have more than one full basket of laundry that is clean without putting it away for 10 minutes. Lit keeps it from becoming an unmanageable amount I don't want to start and most the time 10 minutes of effort actually finishedls the job, or gets me so close I will put the 3 more minutes in." - Nerva365

"Roomba . And to keep the roomba safe I have to keep the floors relatively Ccear" - Clarapeanuts

"Run the dishwasher every night. Even if it's not full." - Danger5Ranger

"Paper towels in the bathroom. This way I can wipe up counters and toilet often. We also keep a spritz bottle of rubbing alcohol in the bathroom for quick cleanings between deep cleanings." - Head-Drag-1440

"Paper towels in the bathroom. This way I can wipe up counters and toilet often. We also keep a spritz bottle of rubbing alcohol in the bathroom for quick cleanings between deep cleanings." - Head-Drag-1440

"I also enjoy cleaning with some vinegar and different scented oils. It's nice being able to pick my own scents and it cleans all my surfaces so I'm not overwhelmed" - Aggressive-Problem65

But let's not stop there! Keeping your home clean isn't just about wiping down surfaces and vacuuming the floors. It's about creating systems and habits that make tidying up a seamless part of your daily routine. These next few tips will help you streamline your cleaning process and prevent messes from piling up in the first place.

" Headphones and an hour long review of a ps1 jrpg on youtube"- Alt0987654321

"It turns out that it wasn't vacuuming that I didn't like, it was dealing with the electric cord for the vacuum cleaner. I bought a cordless one just because it was on offer when I needed a new vac and it seemed like a better deal than plugin ones, and apparently now I like vacuuming. Who knew?!" - Virtual-Two3405

"Need to empty the trash? Grab a new trash bag FIRST. Then you're more likely to actually put the new liner in, and if you dont it's at least on the trash can for the next person" - Scarfington

I actually put several bags at the bottom of the trash can, so I don't have to go get one.

"I personally set my life up a lot with to do lists. I have slacked off recently doing them, because my therapist said I shouldn’t be so routined. 🤷🏻‍♀️ But personally I liked my schedule and I still try to follow it" - ItemOk8415

I have several "To Do" lists going at any time: cleaning for each room (detailed), shopping, errands, phone calls & bills, etc. I keep all of them in the same steno pad.

Ready to unlock the secret to a low-maintenance home? These final few hacks are the ultimate cheat sheet for keeping your space sparkling without sacrificing your precious free time. By incorporating these simple habits into your daily routine, you'll be able to enjoy a clean and tidy home without the stress and overwhelm. Happy scrubbing!

"Keeping rags around for wiping down counters etc. Idk something about them makes me like cleaning. I use hot water and a little dawn to wipe down kitchen counters and surfaces. I do it every night pretty much when I’m done cooking." - fireintolight

"I Keep A Cleaning Brush In The Shower, Do A Little Scrub Of The Floor And Walls With It When I Notice It's Dirty When I Wash Myself" - Pimpmatterz

"I have a trash can and laundry basket in every room. The trash can is obvious. The laundry basket is where "things that don't belong in this room" live. I empty the baskets and put stuff up a few times a week" - thatsnotgneiss

"Put one of those gel things in ur toilet so it cleans it when you flush, I only have to change it twice a month" - seashore39

"I have a whiteboard where I don’t write down the things I need to clean, but the things I accomplish as I go. The more I fill the board, the greater satisfaction it gives me and then just encourages me to add to it. Allllll before I get bored and erase it to start again ahaha" - randomemanresu

