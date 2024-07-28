ADVERTISEMENT

We all love that fresh, just-cleaned feeling, but let's be real, deep cleaning can be a daunting task. The good news is, you don't have to scrub every nook and cranny every day to maintain a tidy home. We've gathered 14 tried-and-tested hacks that will help you keep the shine between those deep cleans.



These simple habits and clever tricks will make tidying up a breeze, so you can spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your sparkling space. They are all brought to you from Pandas who know their stuff, and probably used to hate cleaning just as much as you! But just like death and taxes, cleaning is unavoidable, so we better learn to live with it! Here's how...