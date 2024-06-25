ADVERTISEMENT

Forget generic gifts and yawn-inducing presents! We've curated a collection of 42 artistic gems that are as unique and inspiring as your creative companion. These aren't your everyday art store paint sets and sketchbooks; we're got conversation starters, imagination igniters, and tools to fuel their artistic passions. Prepare to be the best gift-giver ever as you dive into this curated collection of unexpected treasures that will make their hearts flutter and their creative spirits soar.

These Book Nook DIY Kits  Are The LEGO Model Equivalents For Bookworms

Review: "Such a fun project! The instructions were easy to follow. All of the pieces were sturdy and easy to punch out. I am very impressed with how accurate each detail is. Truly a piece of art!
Top notch kit! I can’t wait to start another one. I will definitely gift these to my book friends." - K. D.

2 months ago

I have one that is an apothecary and I love it! So fun to make as well :D

Forget About 50 Shades Of Grey. 'The Secret Lives Of Color' Is The Real Masterpiece Here

Review: "As a textile artist, I can say this book is a real page turner. It goes much farther than most other books on the use of color as it focuses on the history of the color itself. It sparked so many ideas and discussions with other artists. I highly recommend it to add some richness to you color choices." - Mrs. Hook

amazon.com , Mrs. Hook Report

2 months ago

Oh. I just realised this is whole post is just one giant Amazon ad.

Everyone That Lives In A Fantasy World Needs This Glass Pen And Ink Set  To Reach Level 600 Warlock

Review: "Gave this to my daughter in law for Christmas. Here is what she said: This is the coolest pen I’ve ever seen! It’s beautiful and I love the shimmery ink. Thank you so much!" - Shawn C.

amazon.com , Mak Report

Tired Of Struggling To Trace Intricate Designs? Gift Them This Copy Board Light Tracing Box And Watch Their Artistic Vision Come To Life!

Review: "No hesitation on giving this 5 stars. I recently got back into shooting film. This unit is great for viewing negatives. Super bright! Light weight. Portable. Easy to operate on/off and brightness levels. Can hold two sheets of negatives side by side. Love the rubberized feet so it doesn't slide around on the table. Well packaged. Seems solid enough, but would still want to handle it with care. Highly recommended!" - skookum

amazon.com , skookum Report

2 months ago

Oh by the spirits, these things are SO. BLOODY. HELPFUL. if you’re a detailed drawer like me, and don’t like to see the erase lines, you NEED ONE OF THESE. I trace my sketches like, 3 times, then finally put them on normal non-lined paper. These help with cleaning up messy sketch designs, and making exact copies.

Want To Add A Pop Of Color To Their Desk? This Funky Yellow Utility Bag For Pens Is The Perfect Gift

review: "I saw this pouch on YouTube and was very happy to find Amazon had them. So I bought it as soon as I saw it. The quality of this pouch is amazing. I love how it feels. The zipper opens and closes with ease. I love all the compartments to place other things. You can easily fit a few small notebooks within." - Nathan

amazon.com , Christina , Book Beauty Report

Tired Of Typical Art Supplies? Surprise Your Plant-Loving Friend With This DIY Mini Greenhouse Building Kit!

Review: "This was a really fun project that forces you to take your time. Based on other reviews I purchased a turbo drying glue pen and a craft kit with tweezers and an exacto knife which I really couldn’t have done this without. You also need a millimeter ruler (I printed one out). It’s really important to measure everything carefully because they don’t give you much extra in terms of supplies." - saraj88

amazon.com , saraj88 Report

2 months ago

There's an amazing video on YT where a miniature builder named Hanabira did this, added/ changed some parts & created a base that looked like Animal Crossing yard. I bought this kit to build bc of them.

No More Monotonous Lines! This Pentel Brush Tip Pen Offers Endless Possibilities For Calligraphy, Lettering, And Illustration

Review: "This pen is a great brush tip pen. It does require some getting used to if you've never used a brush pen, but it's a great product for beginners and pros alike." - Emma R

amazon.com , Emma R Report

Tired Hands Cramping Their Style? Gift Them This Cordless Electric Hand Massager For Instant Relief

Review: "Been using it for about 4 days and I feel a tremendous difference. My hands, particularly my thumbs and fingers ache and cramp. I definitely feel so much better since this massager. I have been slowly increasing the intensity and the program to see what works best for me and build up to tolerance." - househuntress

amazon.com , househuntress , Michaela Report

This Beginner's Needle Felting Kit Will Have You Hooked From The First Stitch

Review: "The instructions are pretty helpful, especially the 1 to 1 ratio picture, it helped me a lot in my first project." - PJ

amazon.com , PJ , qcsong Report

Sunprint Paper Kit: Capture The Sun's Magic And Craft One-Of-A-Kind Art!

Review: "The sunprint brand cyanotype sun printing paper is the best paper product available for sun prints. The large size of the paper included in this kit provides flexibility if you need to cut it down into various sizes, which I do since I want to make different print projects for my classes. It also consistently provides a good quality of print and a rich blue color. The sunprint website also has a lot of good educational materials and directions, beyond what is included in the kit." - AIto

amazon.com , AIto Report

No More Dull And Lifeless Paintings! This Kuretake Gansai Tambi Set Offers A Spectrum Of Rich, Pigmented Colors

Review: "This is the 3rd or 4th time I've purchased Kuretake Gansi paints, I own alot of professional watercolor paint and Kuretake is my go to for daily use, it's reasonably priced, and great for beginners and professionals alike. I own every single color. If you're thinking about buying them DO IT!!!!!!" - Christina Stalzer

amazon.com , Christina Stalzer Report

The Watercolor Painting Book Somes With Some Swatches For Mess-Free On-The-Go Painting

Review: "I'm very pleased with product because I got exactly what was advertised. The illustrations are cute, the pigments easily wet and transfer to the drawing. It comes with a tiny brush, but it is fine for getting into the details on a small project like this. This makes a good relaxing craft for adults and kids." - Amanda B

amazon.com , msmoon Report

Tired Of Brushes Losing Their Shape And Spring? Gift Them This Brush Cleaner And Preserver And Extend The Life Of Their Artistic Tools!

Review: "I've had some of these brushes for 2+ years and they're still in great condition, thanks to this cleaner. It helps them hold a very fine point which is invaluable for tiny scale miniature painting!" - Kawaii-ai

amazon.com , Kawaii-ai Report

2 months ago

Again, can confirm this stuff is amazing and revived a brush I forgot about that had gone crusty with acrylic paint!

But We are not stopping at just supplies. We've unearthed a trove of artistic inspiration, from whimsical home decor that sparks joy to quirky accessories that showcase their unique style. These gifts they're invitations to a world of creativity and self-expression, and who knows, maybe they might share their creations with you!

Tired Of Boring Aprons That Don't Fit Quite Right? Gift Them This Adjustable Yellow Apron For A Perfect Fit And A Sunny Disposition!

Review: "I am an art teacher and I have used this apron everyday for the last few years. I love that it’s very durable, there is still no wear and tear on it. Stains are very difficult to get out but with the light color I chose, the materials I use, and how often I clean it (almost never) I would say that’s fair." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Drawing Tablet With Stylus: Because Digital Art Is The Future (And Your Friend Is Ready To Embrace It)

Review: "After about 24 hours, I discovered I could download the drivers for my computer and WOW. I was able to set custom shortcut keys on the tablet, set custom values for the buttons on the pen tool, adjust the pen sensitivity to the perfect “feel” for me, and set the screen size on the tablet to match the size of the screen on my iMac. I’m very, very impressed." - kmcclure

amazon.com , kmcclure Report

2 months ago

24 hrs? so you have to find your own drivers? This is a + ? wtf

No More Switching Between Pens! These Lineon's Dual Tip Markers Offer Bold Strokes And Fine Lines In One

Review: "First off the price for these markers is amazing. Really great for how well they work. Also the color variety is pretty wide as well and the shipping was fast. I'd been looking for a good set of markers that I could afford for a long time and finally came across these. I do not regret it at all!" - claire

amazon.com , Sharon , katherine l. Nester Report

Posca 8-Pack Paint Pens Transform Any Surface Into A Riot Of Color, Making Them The Perfect Gift For The Artist Who Loves To Experiment

Review: "if you like art, drawing, coloring, these great trendy markers are the perfect addition to your art supplies! Perfect gift for the artist in your life, young and old! Markers make brilliant colors on all types of paper, poster, wood etc for all your big and small projects!!" - apc06

amazon.com , jB , Ayla May Boyle Report

No More Wilted Flowers! This Berstuk Flower Press Kit Lets Them Create Lasting Floral Art

Review: "This flower press is by far the best I've owned to date; the setup is straightforward, the canvas size is large, the provided lining paper is thick and absorbs moisture very well, the edges are trimmed for easy placement and the pressure from all four sides is even and sufficient to adequately press a flower. The lovely design on the top is left uncolored so that you can fill in the color to personalize the flower press." - Amanda D

amazon.com , Amanda D Report

2 months ago

When my gran died, we went through all her books, so many memories when we discovered the flowers we pressed in them as kids still between the pages.

Rechargeable Electric Eraser: The Gift That Says "Mistakes Happen, But They Don't Have To Stick Around."

Review: "This thing makes precise erasing effortless. You charge it via USB, so no buying batteries. It comes with plenty of extra erasers of 2 different sizes." - Admir Seferovic

amazon.com , Admir Seferovic Report

Beat Creative Block And Spark Inspiration With A Roll Of These Art Dice

Review: "I never know what to suggest when my artistic daughter asks me "what should I draw next dad?" The Two Tumbleweeds Art Dice - Drawing & Painting Game provides the creative inspiration that I could never suggest. This is a great gift for the painter or sketcher in your family. Good Value!" - HC

amazon.com , HC Report

2 months ago

This seems easy enough to replicate without spending $20, though... Couldn't you just find a list of subjects on Google, write them on slips of paper, and stick them in a jar?

Transform Ordinary Art Into Extraordinary Masterpieces With The Radiant Power Of Neon Acrylic Pouring Paint

Review: "The colors are very bright and look amazing under a black light, or a regular light. The colors created alot of cells, and gave my painting the intense saturation i like. Easy to use, right ouy of the bottles, and very good color selection! Great job Gencrafts!" - Kris Wilson

amazon.com , Jace A. Norman , Roni Scott Report

This Painting Brush Stylus Is The Gift That Turns Your Tablet Into A Digital Canvas, Perfect For The Artist Who Loves To Blend Tradition And Technology

Review: "I love this brush. I love how it paints on my iPad. I'm so glad I came across this. you don't have to worry about it connecting it it does it all the work." - Trouble

amazon.com Report

Reserve Their Work Surface And Their Sanity With A Self-Healing Cutting Mat, The Perfect Gift For Crafters And Makers

Review: "It is flexible yet sturdy. I like the neutral grey/black color compared to other boards that are the ugly green color. Makes measuring easy and simple. Good bang for your buck I would purchase again if I needed more than one, but I'm pretty sure this one will last a while." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

2 months ago

I have 4 self healing mats and I would never go without one of them. Good buy.

Famous Painting Socks: Let Your Feet Do The Talking (About Your Exquisite Taste In Art)

Review: "Beautiful and intricate, not super stretchy but is magnificently designed. I love them!" - Hannah Grace Spenner

amazon.com , Hannah Grace Spenner Report

And the adventure continues! Prepare to be mesmerized by a symphony of colors, textures, and tools that will awaken the artist within. Whether your loved one is a seasoned pro or a budding enthusiast, these gifts will inspire, delight, and maybe even ignite a newfound passion. So, let's get shopping!
This Van Gogh Pun Shirt Is The Perfect Conversation Starter For Any Art Lover With A Sense Of Humor

Review: "Fits true to size and the printing on the front is nice and soft. I wore this teaching art class and the kids got a good laugh from it!" - Jessi

amazon.com , Jessi Report

2 months ago

Only works with the US mispronunciation of his name..

Give The Gift Of 3D Creation With A 3D Printing Pen And Watch Their Imagination Take Shape

Review: "Hard to get the hang of at first but this product is extremely cool. My friend has a 3D printer and when he needs a little more on a side or it messes up a tiny bit he doesn’t have to start all over anymore! He just fixes it with this! I recommend this product !" - Haley a.

amazon.com , Haley a. , kelci Report

Vintage Leather Journal: Unleash Your Inner Hemingway With This Timeless Gift!

Review: "I unexpectedly lost my mother and wanted a journal to use to write letters to her as I work through such a difficult time. It couldn’t be just any journal; it had to be beautiful and unique, with the ability to hold pressed flowers, ink, paint, and sometimes tears. This journal is everything I was looking for and more. It is so well made and just…perfect." - Missyh28

amazon.com , Missyh28 Report

Embrace Your Inner Kahlo With 'What Would Frida Do?: A Guide To Living Boldly'

Review: "This book is truly a breathtaking piece of art! Not only is it beautiful to look at but even more amazing to read. If you are or aren’t a Frida fan you’ll want this beautiful book for your collection." - Serena

amazon.com , Serena Report

The Perfect Gift For The Nomadic Artist, This Travel Watercolor Set Is Compact, Convenient, And Bursting With Color

Review: "Although Cotman is not Winsor & Newton’s artist paints, the quality of the paint is really good and I could not find any difference in quality from their artist paints. When you first insert the paint blocks into the pans, you will notice how they move out of the pan when you carry the set about. However, after my first painting session, the blocks stuck to the pans and this was not a problem anymore. The pans can be removed individually or as a set of 4." - JP

amazon.com , JP Report

No More Frustration With Smudged Lines Or Faded Marks! These Stabilo All Pencils Write Smoothly On Glass, Metal, And More

Review: "Great for writing on dark woods. A little soft, but still easily sharpened and clean enough for most layout work on dark boards. Easily seen." - David

amazon.com , David Report

Bring A Touch Of London's Charm To Your Home With This Detailed And Impressive Micro Block Big Ben Replica

Review: "I am 9 months pregnant and my mom bought it as a gift to pass time. I spent two whole days glued to the chair until I finished. There are a lot of extra pieces sonyou dont have to worry about dropping one and loosing it. Loved it!!!!!" - Sheila Denis

amazon.com , Sheila Denis Report

No More Boring Letters Or Cards! This Aifeiter Blue Feather Pen & Wax Stamp Set Adds A Touch Of Elegance To Every Correspondence

Review: "This is a really nice steampunk look writing set. The little journal that comes with it is about half writing paper and half brown kraft paper. It also has some spots in the back to save business cards or credit cards and a little Ziploc folder to put other trinkets. It’s nice that it comes with multiple nibs and they were careful to wrap the ink in a small plastic Ziploc bag. I love the little ink holder where you put the pen in while you’re riding. There are two small bottles of different colored waxes. One bottle has pastels and one with more jewel tone colors. I intend to play with this set a lot" - jacquespots

amazon.com , Simonetta Report

This Premium Strathmore Canvas Paper Is The Perfect Gift For Artists Who Crave The Texture And Feel Of Real Canvas Without The Bulk

Review: "Canvas pads, great for painting, when working up colors, and detail rather than using a canvas which is 10 times the cost of a sheet of canvas paper" - Billy Buchanan

amazon.com , Rose Report

Whether You're Painting In The Park, Sketching At The Beach, Or Creating A Masterpiece In Your Living Room, This Portable Easel Stand Has You Covered

Review: "Better than I thought! Adjusting the height is great, I can be comfortable while I draw. No instructions are sent but there are pictures when you click the item- i just followed those and had it up within 10 min. Lightweight. Perfect." - Ladybugvibe

amazon.com , Ladybugvibe Report

No More Soggy Paper Towels Or Ruined Brushes! This Rinse Cup And Silicone Brush Holder Makes Cleaning Up A Breeze

Review: "I paint to releive stress but always had the issue of the paint brushes rolling around on the palette as i switch colours. Also there was the issue of residue of previous colour still retained even after rinsing it. Now i have no such issue as the bottom helps me get rid of all the colour in the bristles and also let them dry. Recommend it everyone!" - Meganathan

amazon.com , Meganathan Report

2 months ago

I love the clips for drying brushes downwards so the water doesn’t pool in the metal bit (can’t remember the correct word!) and the knobbles at the bottom, but it doesn’t hold much water. It’s an acrylic tube and the top and bottom slot onto it. No leaks, but I always carry it with my hand under the base!

Embrace The Zen Philosophy Of Living In The Moment With This Unique Original Buddha Board

Review: "This board has helped me and became a big coping tool. If you’re like me and have a hard time dealing with lack of control, this is helpful. It would also be a great board for practicing writing or drawing on, as everything disappears. I highly recommend this to anyone who has some desktop space. Super relaxing and great deal!" - Shana

amazon.com , Shana Report

2 months ago

I had one in our company bathroom under a sign that said "Washroom" and people wrote slang from other countries like "the loo", "Thrappa" and "The bog"

Tired Of Lugging Bulky Water Containers? This Collapsible Water Cup Is The Compact Solution For Plein Air Painting

Review: "This is great is you are a painter that moves or paints outside. Also good for everyday use too. It just wonderful that it collapses. Such a space saver! Easy to clean!" - Maria

amazon.com , Jan , ✔®️de Oostfrees®️✔ Report

Sakura Pigma Micron Pens: The Archival Ink Pens That Never Fade

Review: "I use these pens to draw manga. They come with different diameters, which is very suitable for drawing both details and large shades. The pens are of great quality. The ink comes out uniformly, and it has a steady feeling like using pencils." - Siyu Yao

amazon.com , Siyu Yao Report

2 months ago

I wasn't expecting to see yoshikage kira today but here we are

Hmayartblack Sumi Ink: Unleash The Power Of Ancient Artistry

Review: "I just got my ink from HMAY. This ink is great. It is smooth and rich. Perfect for ink painting. I do not create calligraphy but suspect it is wonderful for that also. If you love the smell of ink like I do, you will not be disappointed with the fragrance. I am very pleased with my purchase." - C. Shannon

amazon.com , C. Shannon Report

iPad Stylus Pen: Unleash Your iPad's Full Potential With Precise Control And Effortless Creativity

Review: "If you don’t want to spend a large sum of money on an Apple pencil, then this is a great alternative as long as you don’t mind the lack of pressure sensitivity. This pen works great. There’s no delay, it’s accurate, it works well with screen protectors, the tips are easy to switch out, and you can easily turn it on and off by tapping the end of the pen." - Lynn

amazon.com , Lynn , Grace T Report

2 months ago

This stylus is almost half the price of original apple pencil. And the pressure sensitivity really is the whole point of apple pencil. Or can this stylus do something special?

Feline Fanatics And Art Lovers Unite! These Mudpuppy Galison Artsy Cats Magnets Are The Purrfect Conversation Starters

Review: "I couldn't resist these when I saw the artistry and play on famous artists. Bought this on a whim to dress up my fridge and just one of those small things to cheer myself up." - SamSpence

amazon.com , SamSpence Report

1 day ago

and they missed the most obvious of puns: Catushika Hokusai. ;) (although fun fact: he was born as Tokitarou .. but there's still a cat pun in there. can't say the name for the several other names he adopted during his lifetime though)

Primrosia 60 Dual Tip Marker Pens: 60 Vibrant Colors To Inspire Your Next Creative Adventure

Review: "Like a lot of people, I totally bought these because the packaging was too pretty to resist (hence my nerdy impromptu photoshoot when the package arrived). But these are actually very nice pens. The brush end is large and smooth, and the fine tip is ACTUALLY fine - you could write with it if you have decent handwriting. Good news for my planner! The colors are gorgeous and there's a ton of variety, as you can see." - Stephanie Acar

amazon.com , Stephanie Acar Report

